Poland Fears 'Major Incident' As Hundreds Of Migrants Head Toward Border From Belarus

Poland says it is stepping up security at its eastern border with Belarus as footage on social media appeared to show hundreds of migrants walking toward the frontier.

In one video, people carrying rucksacks and wearing winter clothing are seen walking on the side of a highway with a billboard written in Belarusian.

Another video showed a large group of men and women escorted by armed men in military uniform.

The Polish Defense Ministry distributed a video which it said showed a group of migrants near the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing.

"Belarus wants to cause a major incident, preferably with shots fired and casualties," Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told Polish public radio.

In recent months, thousands of migrants from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa have attempted to illegally enter Poland and fellow EU members Latvia and Lithuania from Belarus.

The EU has accused Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka of flying in migrants and funneling them to the bloc's borders to retaliate against Brussels for sanctions imposed over a sweeping crackdown on the political opposition, civil society, and independent media since last year’s disputed presidential election.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on November 8 that more than 12,000 soldiers have been deployed on the border, up from the 10,000 soldiers that were there recently.

A volunteer Territorial Defense force was put on alert, he added.

He said that his ministry, together with the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for police and border guards, is "prepared to defend the Polish border."

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the Polish authorities were “prepared for any scenario."

“Tough defense of the border is our priority. We increased the number of Border Guard officers, police officers and soldiers. We are waiting in full readiness,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said that the "inhumane attitude of the Polish authorities made the refugees to go for this step of despair."

Bloggers reported from Bruzhi-Kuznica that about 1,000 migrants were stopped by Belarusian border guards 200-300 meters before the checkpoint, which is only for vehicles. Many of the men and women walked into a nearby forest, they said.

Poland has imposed a state of emergency at the border, put up razor wire, and increased the number of soldiers and guards to stem the flow of migrants crossing from Belarus. Lawmakers have also approved the building of a $407 million wall on its eastern border.

