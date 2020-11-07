Doctors Detained In Minsk To Prevent Protest Rally

At least 30 doctors were detained in the Belarusian capital on November 7 who, according to the Vyasna human rights group, had gathered to take part in a protest. Video shows police in face masks escorting detained people into vans. Police in Minsk confirmed that some of the demonstrators had been detained. Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has faced weeks of protests in which tens of thousands of Belarusians have regularly taken to the streets calling for him to resign. The opposition has accused Lukashenka of rigging a presidential election in August that granted him a sixth term.