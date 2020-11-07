Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Postelection Crackdown In Belarus

Doctors Detained In Minsk To Prevent Protest Rally

Doctors Detained In Minsk To Prevent Protest Rally
Embed
Doctors Detained In Minsk To Prevent Protest Rally

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:52 0:00

At least 30 doctors were detained in the Belarusian capital on November 7 who, according to the Vyasna human rights group, had gathered to take part in a protest. Video shows police in face masks escorting detained people into vans. Police in Minsk confirmed that some of the demonstrators had been detained. Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has faced weeks of protests in which tens of thousands of Belarusians have regularly taken to the streets calling for him to resign. The opposition has accused Lukashenka of rigging a presidential election in August that granted him a sixth term.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG