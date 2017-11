Dozens of Belarusian opposition activists marched to Kurapaty, a site near Minsk, on November 5 to honor at least 30,000 people who were killed and buried there by the Soviet secret police under dictator Josef Stalin in the 1930s and '40s. Organized by the opposition Belarusian Popular Front (BPF), the march was sanctioned by the authorities. (RFE/RL's Belarus Service)