Several Detained Amid Women’s Protest March In Belarus

Police in Belarus have detained at least nine protesters as hundreds of women staged their regular weekend march in the capital, Minsk, on October 24 to pressure Alyaksandr Lukashenka to step aside or call new elections. The march precedes a larger demonstration and the October 25 deadline set by the opposition for Lukashenka to resign or face a national strike. The protests began on August 9, when Lukashenka claimed a landslide victory in a presidential election that opposition groups, and many Belarusians, say was rigged.