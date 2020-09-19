Hundreds Detained During Women’s Protest In Minsk

Belarusian police have detained hundreds of protesters in Minsk, as several thousand women carrying red-and-white flags and banners, a symbol of the opposition that has been banned by the authorities, marched through the capital demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Mass protests challenging the results of an August 9 presidential election that declared Lukashenka the winner have swept across Belarus since. Vyasna, a human rights organization in Belarus, said riot police forced more than 300 protesters into police vans on September 19.