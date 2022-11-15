News
Deputy Leader Of Belarusian Independent Labor Union Gets 30 Months In Prison
The deputy chairman of the independent Labor Union of Belarus has been handed a 30-month prison term for telling factory workers to consider forming a strike committee as a crackdown on dissent continues in the country.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights center says the Minsk regional court sentenced Alyaksandr Mishuk on November 15 after finding him guilty of "actions against the national security of Belarus."
The charge against Mishuk stems from a statement he made last year while speaking to workers at the Belaruskali factory, one of the world's largest producers of potash, calling on them to establish a strike committee.
Mishuk was arrested in May after police searched his home in Minsk.
Also on November 15, two former investigators, Yauhen Yushkevich and Mikita Starazhenka, went on trial separately in Minsk over their support for protesters who challenged the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that saw Alyaksandr Lukashenka claim a sixth term in power despite the opposition and Western governments saying that the balloting was rigged.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
A day earlier, on November 14, the Minsk City Court sentenced artist Andrey Raptunovich to four years in prison for his intention to travel to Ukraine and join the Kastus Kalinovsky battalion of Belarusian volunteers to fight against Russian armed forces there.
After Raptunovich was arrested in mid-May, pro-government Telegram channels showed him "repenting" for saying that he wanted to join Belarusian volunteers and fight alongside Ukrainian forces against occupying Russian troops.
Raptunovich also said in the video that he took part in mass protests in 2020 against the official results of the presidential election.
Belarus is not a direct participant in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support for Moscow by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
In addition to sanctions for the repression of dissent, Western nations have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Father Says Iranian Officials Pressured Him To Blame Kurdish Groups For Son's Death
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, says that security agents summoned him and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Kumar Daroftadeh's father said that the security agents asked him to say something he just couldn't.
"The government killed my son and must be held accountable. I told them, if Kurdish groups killed him, why did you steal his body and why did you have his cell phone?” he said.
"In no world and under any law, a 16-year-old child will not be shot."
Daroftadeh described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31 in the Kurdish-Iranian city of Piranshahr.
He told Radio Farda that his son was shot at close range while he was standing in the street with two other friends.
"The forensic doctor said that they shot him from a meter away," he added.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Launches Probe Into Alleged Brutal Killing Linked To Vagner Group
Russian law enforcement structures have started a preliminary investigation into a video published on a Telegram channel linked to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner that shows the brutal death by sledgehammer of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in the war against Russia.
Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on November 15 that investigators are working to verify the video, and to find and hold those responsible for the killing accountable if it is true.
The video was published on the Gray Zone Telegram channel on November 12. In it, a man who identifies himself as 55-year-old Yevgeny Nuzhin is sitting with his head taped to a brick wall in a basement. He said that after being recruited from prison by Vagner to fight for Russia against Ukraine, he changed sides on September 4 to "fight against the Russians."
Nuzhin, a Russian national, said he was clubbed in the head while walking down a street in Kyiv and found himself in the cellar of a house when he came to.
A man in combat fatigues then appears to strike Nuzhin in the head with a sledgehammer, causing him to slump to the floor before another blow is delivered, again to the head. Nuzhin's body is not shown after the second strike.
In September, Nuzhin appeared in a video interview with Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov in which he said he was a convicted murderer who was recruited in jail by the Vagner group and criticized Russia's war against Ukraine.
Nuzhin said he joined Vagner with the intention of surrendering as soon as possible in order to fight for Ukraine, where he said his sister and uncle live.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who founded Vagner, has been shown on previous videos offering Russian prisoners their freedom if they joined Vagner as part of the effort to boost the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
In response to a media request asking Prigozhin to comment on the video allegedly showing Nuzhin being killed, the Vagner head said on November 13 that the footage showed excellent directorial work "that's watchable in one sitting," though it should have been called "A Dog Receives A Dog's Death."
"I prefer to watch history in the theater," Prigozhin added in the comments released by his spokeswoman.
"As for the sledgehammer, in this show it is clear that he [Nuzhin] did not find happiness in Ukraine and met with unkind but fair people."
After the video caused a public outcry in Russia, Prigozhin on November 15 officially asked the Prosecutor-General's Office to launch a probe into it, now claiming that U.S. special service agents were behind it.
In a letter addressed to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Prigozhin said there were no Russian swear words used by the men in the video, which is not "usual for such videos." He also said that the camouflage patterns on the uniforms worn by men in the video were similar to what Prigozhin called those "developed by an American company."
He also said the color of the bricks in the house shown in the video were not the same as of those used in Russia.
On November 14, members of the presidential council for human rights urged the Investigative Committee’s chief, Aleksandr Bastrykin, to investigate the video.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on the video, saying "this is not our business."
There has been no confirmation of Nuzhin's death from the Ukrainian authorities.
On November 13, Gulagu.net, a website that exposes prison abuse in Russia, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to explain how Nuzhin could have been kidnapped after surrendering to Ukrainian forces.
With reporting by RBK
Uzbek National Electricity Control Center Says Gas Shortage May Cause Blackouts Across The Country
The Uzbek National Electricity Control Center has warned of possible blackouts across the Central Asian region due to a natural gas shortage in the country. The center's director, Muzaffar Boboev, said in a letter to the Energy Ministry that the "severe" situation around gas supplies that started last week led to the stoppage of two power blocks at the Tashkent Thermal Power Plant. Boboev called for measures to save electricity in order to prevent possible blackouts that may affect Uzbekistan as well as neighboring Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which receive electricity from Tashkent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Crisis Talks In Moldova After Telegram Hacks, Protests
Moldova's president, prime minister, and members of the senior ruling party gathered for an urgent weekend meeting after weeks of anti-government protests, pressure from Moscow, and social media hacks that targeted top officials.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita declined to disclose details of the talks on the evening of November 13 at the presidential offices in Chisinau except to bat away media speculation that Gavrilita or her pro-EU government might be stepping down.
On November 14, Gavrilita's center-right Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) said the talks were aimed at finding ways to "ensure tranquility and peace." The party said in a statement that it would announce the results of the meeting "as soon as possible," but no details have emerged.
The statement cited "energy blackmail" by Russia and unspecified "attempts by a group of thieves…to create chaos in the country." It did not elaborate.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 3 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania, is hugely reliant on Russian gas and energy.
Last week, the Telegram social media accounts of Sandu and other top Moldovan dignitaries were hacked, resulting in the posting of purportedly fake messages. Among other things, the posted messages alleged wrongdoing by Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenko in connection with a tender to fill an anti-corruption prosecutorial post. Litvinenko has denied doing anything wrong.
Thousands of protesters have filled Chisinau's streets in recent weeks to rail against Gavrilita's government amid a mounting winter energy crisis and spiking inflation as Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine grinds on.
The protests have been organized in part by the party of fugitive banker Ilan Shor, who was convicted in absentia in connection with what's been dubbed the "theft of the century" in Moldova in 2014.
The U.S. Treasury last month announced sanctions against former Moldovan politicians, including Shor and his wife as well as former legislator and Democratic Party (PDM) head Vladimir Plahotniuc, and a handful of Russian nationals.
It cited corruption and Russia's alleged use of "operatives" abroad "to prevent further erosion of its influence" amid major setbacks in its war on Ukraine, including influence operations related to Moldovan elections.
Moldova still has around 1,500 Russian troops at a former Soviet depot in its breakaway region of Transdniester, despite Sandu's repeated calls for Moscow to withdraw the soldiers.
Chisinau has accelerated its bid to join the European Union since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine in late February, and fears that Moscow could have designs on Moldovan territory.
"The ruling party is trying to find solutions to all these problems and come up with some reactions, probably, to prevent certain problems that could lead to the degradation of the political and economic situation," Veaceslav Berbeca, a researcher for the Institute for Development and Social Initiatives Viitorul in Chisinau, told RFE/RL's Moldovan Service.
Moscow and Chisinau exchanged diplomatic expulsions earlier this month after a Russian missile reportedly shot down by Ukrainian defenses fell in northern Moldova. No one was injured in the incident, which smashed windows in the village of Naslavcea, and border crossings were temporarily closed.
PAS lawmaker Oazu Nantoi acknowledged that the November 13 meeting was "unofficial" and "unplanned" but said no "historic decisions" were taken.
He said the topics included the energy crisis, the protests, and information leaks since the Telegram hacks.
"My impression is that this government is caught in a kind of inertia," Valeriu Pasha, a political analyst from the WatchDog.MD Community, said.
Two Residential Buildings Hit By Russian Rockets In Kyiv, Says Mayor
Two residential buildings were hit during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital on November 15, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Citing preliminary information, Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that medics were at the scene in central Kyiv and that several missiles had also been shot down. "Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers at the scene of the hits. More detailed information later," Klitschko wrote. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Rights Advocate Issues Warning Over Severe Sentences Being Handed To Protesters
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison has published a letter expressing concern about the heavy sentences -- including the death penalty -- being handed to protesters who have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Narges Mohammadi sent the letter on November 14 to Javid Rahman, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, asking the agency to use all of its powers to stop authorities from issuing death sentences and possibly carrying out of the executions of protesters.
In the letter, Mohammadi also noted that some protesters are "in solitary confinement and under pressure to give forced confessions,” which are then used to justify heavy sentences and executions in order to "create terror and suppress the popular uprising."
Mohammadi's letter was published a day after the Iranian judiciary announced the death sentence for a protester in Tehran, as well as five- to 10-year prison terms for five other protesters.
Rights groups say more than 300 people have been killed during the police crackdown that has followed the protests over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, and Iranian authorities have vowed to increase pressure as the unrest spreads across the country.
In response, 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters. Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, subsequently told a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council that he agreed with the request and that some protesters can be executed under the Qisas principle, or retaliatory law.
Mohseni-Ejei had already asked judges responsible for dealing with the cases of those arrested at the protests to refrain from issuing "weak sentences" to the people he called the "main elements" of the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
A group of 40 Iranian lawyers recently published a statement saying the judicial system "has become one of the authoritarian forces with the presence of nonindependent and disobedient officials, and because of this, a corrupt network has ruled the country's destiny."
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
- By RFE/RL
UN Says Evidence Shows Both Russia, Ukraine Have Tortured Prisoners Of War
The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) says both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war (POWs), including beatings, electric shocks, and humiliating treatment such as forced nudity, during the conflict that started with Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor in late February.
In a speech broadcast on November 15 to reporters in Geneva via video link from Kyiv, Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said the OHCHR had identified patterns of torture and ill-treatment of POWs held by Russian and Moscow-backed armed groups, and also documented violations committed by Ukrainian state agents toward POWs.
Under international law, "the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment is absolute, even -- indeed especially -- in times of armed conflict," Bogner told reporters.
The UN's monitoring mission based its findings on interviews with more than 150 POWs on each side of the conflict since April. The interviews with Ukrainian POWs were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, Bogner said.
Asked by the media to compare the scale of the abuses by both sides, Bogner said the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians was "fairly systematic," whereas she said it was "not systematic" for Ukraine to mistreat Russian soldiers.
Most of the abuses by Kyiv against Russian POWs were limited to three internment facilities, Bogner said, and were more common during the initial phase of capture.
She said the "vast majority" of Ukrainian prisoners interviewed reported torture and ill-treatment, giving examples of dog attacks, mock executions, electric shocks, and sexual violence.
One man who was tortured in an isolation ward in a penal colony near Olenivka in Donetsk told the team that members of Moscow-backed armed groups "attached wires to my genitalia and nose and shocked me. They simply had fun and were not interested in my replies to their questions."
Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately comment. Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.
On the Ukrainian side, Bogner reported "credible allegations" of summary executions of Russian prisoners "hors de combat" -- a term that defines persons who are incapable of performing their combat duties during war.
"While Ukraine has launched criminal investigations in at least two cases, OHCHR has not seen progress in these proceedings," Bogner said.
Other Russian prisoners reported poor and humiliating conditions of transport and of being forced into vehicles naked, with their hands tied behind their backs. The UN team of investigators had also documented cases of so-called "welcome beatings" at a penal colony.
Bogner said that one Russian POW told investigators that on the way from the evacuation point to a transit camp, "the car stopped at seven or eight checkpoints and at each one, the Ukrainian servicemen accompanying us offered the military at the checkpoint the chance to beat us. Some agreed and punched us.”
Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the accusations.
Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.
UN investigators also want to travel to the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention and “understand whether the scale is in fact larger than what we have documented already," Bogner told reporters, warning of a “dire humanitarian situation” in Kherson.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russian State's RT Media Group Starts Online Project In Serbian
The Russian state-controlled RT media group says it has launched an online Serbian-language project, RT Balkan. "The new multimedia website will cover the most important regional and international events from an alternative point of view," RT announced on November 15, adding that a new television station broadcasting in Serbian will be operational by 2024. RT's chief editor, Margarita Simonyan, wrote on Telegram: "We have launched RT in the Balkans. Because Kosovo is Serbia." RT, controlled by the Kremlin and financed from the Russian state budget, has been banned from broadcasting in the European Union since March 2022. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Opera Singer's Appeal Against Prison Sentence Denied
An appellate court in the Russian city of Sochi has rejected an appeal filed by opera singer Vadim Cheldiyev and his two associates against prison sentences they were handed in July for their roles in organizing a massive rally against anti-coronavirus restrictions in their native North Ossetia region in 2020.
The court confirmed on November 15 the verdicts and sentences given to Cheldiyev, Arsen Besolov, and Ramis Chirkinov, who were handed 10 years, 8 1/2 years, and 8 years in prison respectively.
Cheldiyev's lawyer, Batraz Kulchiyev, said his client's defense team will continue to appeal the ruling.
In July, Cheldiyev was found guilty of the distribution of false information about the pandemic, extremism, hooliganism, the organization of mass disorder, and attacking a law enforcement officer.
His co-defendants were convicted of organizing an unsanctioned rally and mass disorder.
In August, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg registered complaints filed by Cheldiyev, Chirkinov, and Besolov against their sentences.
All three pleaded not guilty when they went on trial in October 2021.
On April 20, 2020, police in North Ossetia detained dozens of protesters when about 2,000 people gathered in the central square of the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, demanding the resignation of then-regional leader Vyacheslav Bitarov, accusing him of "unnecessary" anti-COVID restrictions.
The rally was violently dispersed by police.
The protest was initiated online by Cheldiyev, who permanently resided in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, at the time.
Cheldiyev was detained in St. Petersburg after the rally in Vladikavkaz and brought to North Ossetia, where he was arrested and charged.
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service added Cheldiyev to its list of extremists and terrorists at the time.
Dozens of participants in the 2020 protest have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms at separate trials since last year.
Russia's Lavrov Says Ukraine's Terms For Negotiations 'Unrealistic'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on November 15 that Ukraine's conditions for restarting talks with Moscow were "unrealistic." He was speaking at the Group of 20 summit, where pressure was mounting on Russia to end the conflict. "All problems are with the Ukrainian side, which is categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic," Lavrov told reporters in Bali, Indonesia. He said he had put forward that position during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and that he had explained Russia's position during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
School Attacker In Russia's Tatarstan Pleads Guilty
A man who is accused of killing nine people in an attack on a school in Russia's Tatarstan region last year has pleaded guilty to all charges. Ilnaz Galyaviyev said on November 15 that he did not need his two lawyers and demanded that all journalists be removed from the courtroom. A judge on Tatarstan's Supreme Court rejected Galyaviyev's demands. Galyaviyev attacked a school in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, with explosives and a firearm on May 11, 2021, and seven eighth-graders and two teachers were killed. In July, a court-ordered psychiatric examination concluded Galyaviyev was mentally ill. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Singer's Concert Canceled In Kazakhstan Over Her Support Of War In Ukraine
A concert by popular Russian singer Polina Gagarina has been cancelled in Kazakhstan following online protests over the singer's vocal support of Russia's war against Ukraine. Gagarina's concert was planned to take place in the city of Almaty on November 14. Ads for the concert disappeared from Gagarina's website and billboards in Kazakhstan just ahead of the event. Screenshots of correspondence by Gagarina's agents confirming that the concert in Almaty was canceled were posted online, though there was no official announcement of it. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Memorial's Central Asia Chief Deported From Kyrgyzstan
Russian human rights defender Vitaly Ponomaryov has been deported to Russia from Kyrgyzstan after he was detained upon his arrival at the airport in Bishkek, rights activist Tolekan Ismailova told RFE/RL on November 15. Border Service officials told RFE/RL that the director of the Memorial Human Rights Center's Central Asian program was deported due to a 2017 decision by the Kyrgyz government to bar him from entering the country. They did not specify why Ponomaryov was barred from entering Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Ronaghi Sent Back To Prison After Hospital Treatment
Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi has been transferred back to Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being moved to a hospital over health concerns. The Mizan news agency quoted "the opinion of doctors" at the hospital as stating there was an "improvement in the physical condition" of Ronaghi, prompting his discharge. Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Former Kazakh Officials Jailed On Corruption Charges
Several former officials from Kazakhstan's western Atyrau region have been handed prison terms on corruption charges. A court in Atyrau on November 15 sentenced the region's former deputy governor, Baqytgul Khamenova, and the ex-chief of the regional culture directorate, Aqylbek Rysqaliev, to seven years in prison each. The court ruled that the start of Khamenova's prison term will be delayed by three years because she has underage children. A local businessman, Omirtai Adamov, was sentenced to four years in prison in the high-profile case stemming from a bribe-taking scandal last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Two RFE/RL Correspondents Released From Police Custody In Moscow
Two freelance correspondents working for RFE/RL's Russian Service who were detained on November 14 while interviewing people on the streets of Moscow have been released. Yury Lebedev and Yelizaveta Movchan were taken to a police station after a person whom the reporters wanted to interview called the police. Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, police in Russia have repeatedly detained journalists, including those from RFE/RL, to prevent them from carrying out their work as reporters. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Sinks Boat Carrying 'Explosive Materials' From Iran To Yemen
The U.S. Navy said on November 15 it had scuttled a boat transporting "explosive materials" from Iran to supply Huthi rebels in Yemen, with enough power to fuel a dozen ballistic rockets. The boat, which the U.S. Navy seized on November 8 in the Gulf of Oman, was sunk on November 13, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.
- By Reuters
Most G20 Members Strongly Condemn War In Ukraine, Draft Declaration Says
A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies says that "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy. The G20 members on November 15 also voiced deep concern over the challenges posed to global food security by escalating tensions, and called for the need for central-bank independence to ensure they keep up efforts to rein in soaring inflation, the draft showed. The 16-page document has yet to be adopted by G20 members. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
FIFA Chief Appeals For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire During World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one-month cease-fire during the soccer World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia that the World Cup provided a "unique platform" for peace and unity because the event will be watched by some 5 billion people on television. "So my plea with all of you is to stay on a temporary cease-fire for one month for the duration of the World Cup," he said at a lunch with G20 leaders on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. To read the original dpa story, click here.
Kazakh Protesters Demand Renaming Of Street In Almaty For People Killed In January Unrest
Activists with the opposition movement Oyan, Qazaqstan! (Wake Up, Kazakhstan!) held a rally on November 14 in Almaty during which they demanded the renaming of Nazarbaev Avenue to Kantar (January) Avenue in memory of those killed during anti-government protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives. The action lasted approximately 10-15 minutes. Five participants pasted signs with the inscription Kantar on the facade of one of the buildings on Nazarbaev Avenue, although police later took them down. One of the protesters, Asem Zhapisheva, said the participants opposed the avenue being named after a "bloody dictator" and if the authorities cannot rename the street Kantar, "we will do it ourselves." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
'Now Is The Time' To End War, Zelenskiy Tells G20 As Fighting Rages In Eastern Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told world leaders that the time to end Russia's war in Ukraine is "now" and called for the extension of a grain-export deal due to expire shortly, as heavy fighting continues in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
"I am convinced that now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15.
"It will save thousands of lives," he said.
But Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the highest-ranking Russian official present at the G20 summit, said Kyiv's conditions for restarting talks with Moscow were "unrealistic."
"All problems are with the Ukrainian side, which is categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic," Lavrov told reporters on November 15.
Lavrov also accused Western countries of trying to "politicize" a joint declaration at the summit.
A draft declaration by G20 leaders seen by Reuters said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.
"Yes, our Western colleagues tried in every way to make that declaration politicized and tried to push through language that implied condemning the actions of the Russian Federation on behalf of the entire G20, which includes us," Lavrov said.
"But let's do this in a fair way and let's make it clear that, on this topic, we have differences," Lavrov said.
In his video address, Zelenskiy ruled out a "Minsk 3 agreement," a reference to two failed cease-fire deals between Kyiv and Moscow in 2014 and 2015 over the status of the eastern Donbas region.
"We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization. There will be no Minsk 3, which Russia will violate immediately after the agreement," Zelenskiy said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shortly afterward said Zelenskiy's comments confirmed that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow.
Zelenskiy urged Moscow to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, warning that Kyiv would not compromise its sovereignty, territory, or independence. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.
Zelenskiy outlined several approaches to achieve peace, including ensuring nuclear and food safety, the ending of hostilities, and a prevention of escalation.
He blasted "the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to," referring to rhetoric employed repeatedly by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskiy thanked the "G19," pointedly excluding Russia, for making clear that "there cannot be any excuses for nuclear blackmail."
Putin has shunned the gathering and sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Bali in his place.
A deal struck in July between the United Nations and Russia that allows the export of Ukrainian grains and other food products from ports blocked by Russian warships is due to expire on November 19.
Zelenskiy said the deal, which according to the UN has allowed the export of 10 million tons of grain and other food, should be extended indefinitely.
"I believe our export grain initiative deserves an indefinite extension -- no matter when the war ends," Zelensky said.
"The right to food is a fundamental right of every person in the world," he said, proposing to expand the deal to more Ukrainian ports.
Zelenskiy accused Moscow of an "attempt to turn the cold into a weapon" by launching waves of air strikes against key infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.
He also spoke in favor of a U.S.-led push for a price cap on Russian oil exports "so that energy resources are no longer used as weapons."
The Ukrainian military reported early on November 15 that its forces repelled waves of Russian attacks on positions in the Donetsk region, including Bakhmut and Belohoryivka, and on Novoselivske in Luhansk.
According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Russian military is accommodating recently arrived reinforcements in abandoned private houses in Luhansk.
The General Staff had previously said that in Luhansk, occupying Russian forces plan to carry out a complete evacuation of the civilian population from three settlements.
The Russian Army is also trying to hold captured territories and continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the military said.
In the parts of Kherson region recaptured by the Ukrainian Army over the past week, Russia has destroyed "all critical infrastructure," Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on November 14.
Zelenskiy said there is no electricity, no communication, and no television in Kherson, saying the withdrawing Russian troops destroyed everything intentionally.
Earlier on November 14, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenerho said Russia had destroyed key energy infrastructure supplying the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolayiv region.
"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Ukrenerho chief Volodymyr Kudrytskiy said. "We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."
Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said he spoke with U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on November 14 and told him that the Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements, or compromise decisions regarding the end of the war.
"I assured that we will fight as long as we have the strength. Our goal is to liberate all Ukrainian land from Russian occupation," Zaluzhniy said on Facebook. "There is only one condition for the negotiations: Russia must leave all captured territories."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and BBC
North Macedonia, Albania Agree To Continue Cooperation On Path To EU Membership
The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have expressed a strong commitment toward continuing cooperation as both countries work to join the European Union. Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged during a meeting in Skopje on November 14 that their countries must not deviate from the European path, signed a memorandum committing to energy and infrastructure projects, and agreed on the return of icons stolen from North Macedonia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
WADA Seeks Ruling That Could Strip Three Gold Medals From Russian Figure Skater
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is seeking a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on an anti-doping case against Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva. WADA says Valiyeva should be found guilty and disqualified for four years dating back to December 25, 2021, the date she tested positive for a banned drug. Valiyeva helped Russia win the team event at the 2022 Winter Games before it was revealed she had failed the test. She stands to lose that gold medal and two others won in international competitions if the CAS rules in favor of WADA's appeal. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Comments On Protests
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic republic's internal affairs. "Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in comments reported by the semiofficial Fars news agency. On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. To read the original story on Deutsche Welle, click here.
