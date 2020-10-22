Belarus Opposition Awarded 2020 Sakharov Prize By European Parliament

BREAKING: The democratic opposition in Belarus has been awarded the 2020 Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament.

The annual human rights prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.



The Belarusian Association of Journalists and the former Belarusian Presidential candidate Alyaksandr Milinkievich were awarded the prize in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

This is a developing story.

More to follow.