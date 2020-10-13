Belarus Opposition Leader Calls On Lukashenka To Resign By October 25

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on autocratic leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka to resign as president within the next 12 days.

In a statement on Telegram on October 13, Tsikhanouskaya said that protesters in Belarus were declaring a so-called "people's ultimatum," the conditions of which must be met by Lukashenka by that date.

The statement says that the ultimatum contains two other demands -- ending violence against participants in the ongoing protests and the release of all political prisoners -- as well.

If Lukashenka refuses to meet the demands, Tsikhanouskaya's statement says, "the entire country will go peacefully in the streets with the people's ultimatum" and "a national strike of all industrial facilities will be held, all roads will be blocked, and all state shops will be boycotted."

"You have 13 days to meet the demands. We have 13 days to get ready," Tsikhanouskaya said.

She also denounced a statement by Belarusian officials about "a dialogue" with the opposition and called their acts toward jailed opposition members a "state terror" campaign.

Tsikhanouskaya also called again on law enforcement officials "to take the people's side."

The European Union and the United States have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus after he claimed a landslide victory in an August election that has been widely criticized as fraudulent.

The results have sparked weeks of mass protests and have been contested by Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters claim won the vote, as well as opposition figures across the country.

Fearing for her and her family's safety, Tsikhanouskaya left Belarus for Lithuania, shortly after the election but has vowed to return at some point.