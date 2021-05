Hundreds of supporters of the Belarusian democratic opposition answered exiled presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya's call to join a rally on May 29 in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius. The date marked the first anniversary of the arrest of Tsikhanouskaya's husband, vlogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski. Rallies in support of democracy in Belarus took place in several countries on the same day.