Belarus Opposition Leader Says 'We Will Get Tougher' As Security Forces Launch Harsher Crackdown

Security forces in Belarus launched their most violent crackdown in weeks on protesters demanding an end to the authoritarian rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, just a day after he met with imprisoned opposition figures. The same day as that meeting, Lukashenka's main rival in the disputed August presidential election, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said, "We will get tougher." She made the statement while discussing tactics in a telephone call with her husband, who has also been jailed for his political activities challenging Lukashenka.