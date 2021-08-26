Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

A Belarusian Was 'Learning A Rhythm' With Protest Drummers. Now He's In Prison For Six Years.

A Belarusian Was 'Learning A Rhythm' With Protest Drummers. Now He's In Prison For Six Years.
Embed
A Belarusian Was 'Learning A Rhythm' With Protest Drummers. Now He's In Prison For Six Years.

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00

In 2020, 31-year-old Alyaksey Sanchuk joined a group of street drummers that was part of a wave of mass protests over the presidential election in Belarus that was widely seen as rigged. He was arrested, charged with financing and organizing illegal protests, and sentenced to six years in prison. Sanchuk's wife says other demonstrators, some of whom have since fled Belarus, believe he was tortured in detention.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG