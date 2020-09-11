Belarusian Opposition Figure: 'Lukashenka Knows State Apparatus Is Against Him'

A leading opposition official, Paval Latushka, says Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka knows that most people are opposed to his 26-year-long authoritarian rule. Speaking to Current Time in Prague on September 10, Latushka commented on the ongoing protests in Belarus that erupted after Lukashenka won an August 9 election that was widely seen as rigged. Latushka is on the opposition's Coordination Council and left Belarus after several of its members were detained by the authorities.