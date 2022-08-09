Belarusian Opposition Leader: 'We Underestimated The Cruelty' Of Lukashenka's Regime

Two years after the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus that was widely seen as rigged, exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya conceded that the opponents of strongman ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka "underestimated the cruelty of the regime" and "its readiness to cling to power by any means possible." Lukashenka brutally cracked down on the mass protests that erupted after the vote. Tsikhanouskaya spoke with Aleh Anufryyenka of Current Time in an interview in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.