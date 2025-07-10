Assessing Belarusian Opposition, Tsikhanouski Says Energy Of 2020 Movement Is Gone

Syarhey Tsikhanouski was jailed in May 2020 while attempting to run for president against authoritarian Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko. During his imprisonment, Tsikhanouski's wife, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, took on his former role as opposition leader. Following Tsikhanouski's release from prison in June, he spoke with RFE/RL's Belarusian Service about the successes of the opposition movement in exile and the role he intends to play.