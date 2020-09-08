Accessibility links

Belarus

Tsikhanouskaya Urges International Pressure On Lukashenka In PACE Address

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in a virtual appearance before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on September 8, urged international pressure, including sanctions on President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his government. Tsikhanouskaya told the PACE representatives that Lukashenka no longer represents Belarus and any future international treaty agreed with him would not be upheld by a democratically elected Belarusian government.

