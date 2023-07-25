News
Belarusian Physicist Handed Three-Year Prison Term On Extremism Charge
The Minsk City Court on July 24 sentenced physicist Yury Adamau to three years in prison on a charge of financially supporting "extremist groups" amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. The charge stemmed from Adamau's contribution of $1,590 to the funds assisting repressed Belarusian activists and journalists -- BySol and ByHelp. The Belarusian authorities have declared the two groups "extremists." Adamau, who was arrested in March, is the founder of the private scientific publishing house Pamylka. He has collaborated with the Brookhaven National Laboratory and Texas A&M University in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician Murayev Accused Of Treason
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on July 25 that former lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, who is known for his pro-Moscow stance, is suspected of high treason and violating the equality of people based on their race, ethnicity, and regional grouping. Murayev, 46, is currently not in Ukraine. The SBU added that Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda. Weeks before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, British intelligence named Murayev as a possible Kremlin-friendly politician that Moscow wanted to bring to power in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Enters 20th Day Of Hunger Strike Amid Health Concerns
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has lost more than 20 kilograms and is suffering from low blood pressure as he entered the 20th day of a hunger strike to protest against his detention related to an interview he conducted with a government critic.
"He was barely able to come to the visitation room. He started the hunger strike on July 5, just drinking water only. Duman says he will not stop his hunger strike until all charges against him are dropped," Ghalym Nurpeisov, Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, said on July 25, adding that his client's weight has dropped to 60 kilograms from more than 80 before he embarked on the hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention last month on charges of financing an extremist group and participation in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
Nupeisov has said Mukhammedkarim's condition was poor after he developed kidney problems following another hunger strike he held to protest a 25-day jail term he was handed in late May on a charge of violating regulations for mass gatherings.
That came just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
If convicted on the new charge, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan consider the reforms announced by Toqaev cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Woman Suspected Of Killing Pro-Kremlin Blogger Handed Final Charges
Russia's Investigative Committee has filed final charges against Darya Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the April killing of Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin.
Media reports quoted Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin on July 25 as saying that the 26-year-old Trepova was charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
Trepova was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on April 2 killed Tatarsky. Dozens of others were wounded in the attack.
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen, Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky and further tried to link the killing to associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations and Navalny's aides said the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that apparently exploded.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, who may have been speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought the statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would answer the question "later."
Tatarsky's death marked the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August 2022, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin.
Kyiv has denied involvement in Dugina's death.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Iranian Journalist Fined, Sentenced To Internal Exile For Reposting Criticism Of Ex-Lawmaker
Marzieh Mahmoodi, a journalist and the editor of Tejaratnews, says she has been fined 24 million tomans (about $500) and sentenced to a year in exile in the northeastern district of Torbat-e Jam for republishing on social media critical statements about former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who had disparaged protesters demonstrating against the suppression of rights and freedoms following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. "This is the second time I have been convicted in this case," she said on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
EU Agriculture Ministers Meet To Discuss Vital Ukraine Grain Exports After Russia Nixes Deal
European Union agriculture ministers met on July 25 to discuss ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed the exports. At the same time, they want to protect prices for farmers in countries bordering the war-ravaged country. The ministers met in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug last week on the wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By AFP
Russian Defense Minister To Visit North Korea This Week, Pyongyang Says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea for Korean War armistice anniversary celebrations, Pyongyang's state media said on July 25, a sign it appears to be reopening its borders to high-level visitors after a lengthy pandemic closure. "A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency said, a day after it confirmed a Chinese delegation would also attend the event on July 27.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says mines Found At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Plant
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is under Russian military occupation, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement. "The IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers," the statement said, adding that the presence of mines was "inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance." The plant, Europe's largest, was occupied by Russia shortly after the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the plant.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Discusses Grain Exports With U.K. PM As EU Gives Aid To Repair Infrastructure
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke early on July 25 about how to ensure the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets as the European Union announced a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) aid disbursement to help Ukraine repair infrastructure amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.
Russian strikes in recent days have targeted Ukrainian food-export facilities, including on Danube ports close to the border with NATO-member Romania, after the Kremlin last week withdrew from a UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal. The United Nations has warned failure to resuscitate the agreement would mean "the most vulnerable will pay the highest price."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The prime minister said the U.K. was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia's behavior," the British Prime Minister's office said in a statement, adding that during the phone call Sunak also said he was "appalled by the devastation caused by recent Russian attacks on Odesa."
In Brussels, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she "firmly condemns" the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain-storage and -export infrastructure and vowed continued support for Kyiv.
"Today we paid another 1.5 billion euros, to help keep the [Ukrainian] state running and repair infrastructure," von der Leyen said on Twitter.
The Kremlin on July 25 rejected a call by UN chief Antonio Guterres for Moscow to rejoin the grain deal, claiming that a part of the agreement that allowed Russia to export its grain and fertilizer had not been honored.
"Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to the deal because [the Russian-related part] is not being implemented, and de facto it has never been implemented," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news conference.
The U.S. State Department warned on July 24 the day before that Russia might be preparing some "false flag" operation in relation to the grain deal.
"We've had information to suggest that they may be preparing a false-flag operation -- we believe they may be preparing a false-flag operation," spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing.
Regional officials in Ukraine reported early on July 25 that Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, while Moscow said it warded off a Ukrainian attack on one if its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
All of the drones launched by Russian forces overnight in the sixth attack on Ukraine's capital this month were shot down by the city's air defense, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said early on July 25.
"The alarm lasted for three hours. The enemy used Iranian Shahed drones. This is the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. All air targets were timely identified and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv," Popko said, adding that the attack caused no casualties or damage.
Russian drone attacks were also reported in the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions, with the latter suffering some infrastructure damage.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian seaborne drones attempted an attack on one of its patrol boats in the Black Sea, but the attack failed.
"Ukrainian armed forces carried out an unsuccessful attack overnight with two naval drones on the Sergei Kotov patrol ship," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the alleged attack occurred some 370 kilometers from the port of Sevastopol.
The claim could not be independently confirmed. The Sergei Kotov is one of Russia's newest warships, being delivered to the Navy last year.
In Donetsk, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 25 that the number of victims caused by an attack on the city of Kostyantynivka the previous day has risen to two dead, including a 10-year-old boy, and seven wounded, including four children aged between 5 and 12. Kyrylenko said cluster munitions were used in the attack on civilians.
Cluster munitions, bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are widely prohibited because of the risk they pose to civilians. Earlier this month, the United States announced that it had also delivered cluster munitions to Ukraine.
Signed by 123 countries, the Convention on Cluster Munitions took effect in 2010. The convention prohibits using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling, or transferring cluster munitions. However, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have not signed the convention.
Kyiv has pledged to use the munitions carefully, and only to liberate its territory.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 35 battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported early on July 25. It said that Russian counterattack attempts around Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
Bakhmut fell to the Russians in May after months of bloody fighting, but a Ukrainian counteroffensive to the north and south of the city has managed to make some headway in recent weeks.
Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the military said.
The United States is expected to announce as early as July 25 an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million, unnamed officials told the Associated Press on July 24.
The package includes a variety of munitions for advanced air-defense systems, the officials said.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia-Africa Summit To Discuss Moscow's Grain, Fertilizer Exports
Russia and the countries taking part in this week's Russia-Africa summit will discuss Moscow's grain and fertilizers exports, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on July 25. Last week, Russia withdrew from the yearlong Black Sea grain deal that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains, saying that its conditions for the extension of the deal had been ignored. The second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-29, as Moscow and the West compete for influence in Africa.
U.S. Places Sanctions On Three Malian Officials For Work With Wagner Mercenary Group
The United States imposed sanctions on three Malian officials "who have worked closely" with the Russian Wagner mercenary group to facilitate and expand the group's presence in Mali since December 2021, the State Department said on July 24. The statement said civilian fatalities have risen 278 percent since Wagner forces deployed to Mali. "Many of those deaths were the result of operations conducted by Malian armed forces alongside members of the Wagner Group," it said. Those designated are: Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko. A separate report by Human Rights Watch on July 24 accused Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries of having committed summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances, and other abuses.
Thousands Of Wagner Mercenaries In Belarus, Says Monitoring Group
Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said on July 24. Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have traveled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belarusian Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country. Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys in Belarus, Belarusian Hajun said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Signs Law Banning Gender-Reassignment Surgery, Hormonal Therapy
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 24 signed into law a ban on gender-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy done as part of the gender-transition process. Such treatment will be allowed only in the case of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children." Russian deputies in recent weeks approved the bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in a move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In Persian Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Belarus Extradites Tajik Opposition Activist Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
Belarusian authorities have extradited Tajik opposition activist Nizomiddin Nasriddinov to Tajikistan despite warnings from human rights groups that he "would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture on the basis of his political beliefs." Germany-based relatives of the activist said they were informed of the move by Nasriddinov's lawyer on July 24. Nasriddinov was detained at Dushanbe's request while entering Belarus from Lithuania in January. He is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of calling for extremist actions, which right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
UN Chief Urges Moscow To Revive Grain Deal As Russian Drones Hit Export Route
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Moscow on July 24 to restart the grain deal brokered by the world body, which allows shipments to be made from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports hours after reports said Russian drones had struck a key Danube River export route.
Guterres said the collapse of the Ukraine-Russia grain deal -- which was also brokered with the help of Turkey -- would mean “the most vulnerable will pay the highest price.”
“I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative," the UN chief said, speaking at a three-day Rome summit on world food delivery systems
Guterres said global wheat and corn prices are already starting to rise, affecting poorer nations the most.
The comments come amid a report of a Russian drone attack on a key Danube River grain export route for Ukraine very close to the border of NATO and EU member Romania.
The Ukrainian military said infrastructure on the river in southern Ukraine was hit by exploding drones early on July 24, wounding seven workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo.
News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the port city of Reni in an attack involving about 15 drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia’s military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food-export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from the UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
Guterres stressed that Russia and Ukraine both are “essential to global food security,'' noting that they have historically accounted for some 30 percent of global wheat and barley exports, 20 percent of maize, and more than 50 percent of sunflower oil.
"For my part, I remain committed to facilitating unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizer from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation and to deliver the food security every person deserves,'' Guterres said.
Moscow announced late on July 17 that it was suspending its participation in the accord, which ensured the safe passing of exports totaling more than 33 million metric tons of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The supplies helped address a global food emergency and tamp down rampant inflation that accelerated worldwide after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by AP
Three Russians Get Prison Terms For Planning To Set Military Conscription Center On Fire
A Moscow court sentenced three men to lengthy prison terms on July 24 for "plotting an arson attack on a local military conscription center" in the northwestern city of Vyborg last year. The Second Military District Court found Yevgeny Lagoida and Eldar Voskresensky guilty of planning a terrorist act and sentenced them to six years and 13 years in prison, respectively. Yury Zagurskikh was handed 11 years in prison on a charge of organizing terrorist activities. Dozens of arson attacks on military conscription centers have been reported across Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Election Commission Seeks Nonbailable Arrest Warrant For Ex-PM Khan
Pakistan’s Election Commission said it is seeking a nonbailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, citing a case linked to contempt of the commission, Geo News reported on July 24. Khan, a former cricket star and the country's main opposition leader, has faced a series of legal cases since being ousted from office last year. He was arrested in May in connection with a corruption case, sparking mass protests by his supporters before he was released on bail. In recent weeks, some former supporters have left his party to start another grouping.
Pakistani Finance Minister Proposed As Head Of Caretaker Government, Sources Say
One of the main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition has proposed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lead an incoming caretaker government to help push on with economic reforms agreed under a deal with the International Monetary Fund, party sources said on July 24. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the coalition will dissolve parliament next month and hand over the reins to the caretaker administration to pave the way for national elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put forward Dar's name to its coalition partners, according to the sources who declined to be identified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow On July 25
The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will meet in Moscow on July 25 for separate and trilateral talks amid heightened tensions over the situation on the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will "analyze ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh" and steps toward the implementation of tripartite peace agreements. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Iranian Rapper Yasin Reportedly Moved To Psychiatric Center
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, has reportedly been transferred to a psychiatric center.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan and the HRANA news agency said on July 23 that Yasin was transferred on the orders of Abolghasem Salavati, the judge presiding over his case. The move was made without Yasin's family or close associates being informed.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and the focus of a government crackdown against dissent -- recently released an audio message from prison in which he maintained his innocence and expressed frustration at his detention. He also claimed that the judge had denied him access to his chosen lawyer.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested that he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison, and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin was later moved to Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan has reported that Yasin was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture following his arrest, including solitary confinement, detention in a cold room, severe beatings, and being thrown down the stairs of his ward. He was also allegedly pressured into making forced confessions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges also have recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
At the same time, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law raising the maximum age of people in the military reserves by five years. According to the law, signed on July 24, the maximum ages of privates, sergeants, and ensigns in the reserves will rise to 40 from 35, while the maximum age of officers of middle ranks in reserve will be increased to 50 from 45, and high-ranking officers in reserve will jump to 55 from 50. During any mobilization, the maximum ages of officers in the reserves will be increased by an additional five years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Two Arrested In Serbia Suspected Of Smuggling Cubans To Spain
Serbian police said on July 24 they had arrested two people suspected of helping smuggle Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol, and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects were arrested in Spain. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries -- North Macedonia or Bosnia-Herzegovina -- and on to Spain, the statement said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pro-Russian Lawmaker In Ukraine Accused Of High Treason
A Ukrainian lawmaker for the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party has been officially notified that he is suspected of high treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on July 24, without identifying the suspect. Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, and several media outlets in Ukraine identified the lawmaker as Oleksandr Ponomaryov. Investigators say he is suspected of collaborating with Moscow-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region that are under Russian control. If convicted, Ponomaryov could face up to 15 years in prison. Skhemy will publish a detailed investigation on the topic later on July 24. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Military Commissioner Of Ukraine's Odesa Region Detained
Ukrainian investigators have detained Yevhen Borisov, the former military commissioner of the Odesa region, on charges of illegal enrichment, deriliction of duty, and evading military service. The State Bureau of Investigations and the Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 24 that Borisov was detained in Kyiv. Borisov was fired from the post last month after investigative reports said he and members of his family had bought property in Spain along with luxury automobiles worth $4 million at a time when Ukraine was battling invading Russian forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
