Polish Forces Clash With Migrants Massed On Belarusian-Polish Border

Polish authorities released videos on November 16 showing groups of migrants at the Kuznica border crossing with Belarus throwing rocks and debris at the Polish security forces, who responded with water cannons, tear gas, and flash grenades. Poland and the EU accuse Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of easing travel for migrants to Minsk and then funneling them to the bloc's borders to retaliate against Brussels for economic sanctions.