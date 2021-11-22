Crowds of people remained camped out in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border on November 22, following a weekend in which a funeral was held for a Yemeni man who died after crossing into Poland.Demonstrations were held in Poland in support of forces securing the border and to draw attention to the plight of migrants.Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckithe migrant crisis along the border the "greatest attempt to destabilize Europe" since the Cold War and warned that the worst could be yet to come.