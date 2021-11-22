Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

In Photos: Another Funeral, Demonstrations, And Despair At Poland-Belarus Border

Crowds of people remained camped out in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border on November 22, following a weekend in which a funeral was held for a Yemeni man who died after crossing into Poland.

Demonstrations were held in Poland in support of forces securing the border and to draw attention to the plight of migrants.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called the migrant crisis along the border the "greatest attempt to destabilize Europe" since the Cold War and warned that the worst could be yet to come.
Migrants jostle as they wait to receive food in Belarus.&nbsp;Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on November 21 said that Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka had launched a &quot;hybrid war&quot; against the European Union.
1 Migrants jostle as they wait to receive food in Belarus. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on November 21 said that Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka had launched a "hybrid war" against the European Union.
A migrant woman carries a child as they exit a tent. Speaking as he toured the situation in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia on November 21, Morawiecki acknowledged a new survey showing that a majority of Poles are worried that the migrant crisis could escalate into armed conflict.
2 A migrant woman carries a child as they exit a tent. Speaking as he toured the situation in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia on November 21, Morawiecki acknowledged a new survey showing that a majority of Poles are worried that the migrant crisis could escalate into armed conflict.
Belarusian servicemen hold a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food. The West has accused Lukashenka of &quot;weaponizing migration&quot; by bringing would-be migrants to Belarus and encouraging them to try to cross the border into Poland. Belarus has denied the accusation and has criticized the EU for not accepting the migrants.
3 Belarusian servicemen hold a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food. The West has accused Lukashenka of "weaponizing migration" by bringing would-be migrants to Belarus and encouraging them to try to cross the border into Poland. Belarus has denied the accusation and has criticized the EU for not accepting the migrants.
Migrants sleep in a logistics center in Belarus near the Kuznica border crossing. In an interview with the BBC on November 19, Lukashenka acknowledged that it is &quot;absolutely possible&quot; that his security forces had assisted migrants but denied that his government had brought them to Belarus.
4 Migrants sleep in a logistics center in Belarus near the Kuznica border crossing. In an interview with the BBC on November 19, Lukashenka acknowledged that it is "absolutely possible" that his security forces had assisted migrants but denied that his government had brought them to Belarus.
A police officer holds up lights at a checkpoint near the village of Bialowieza, in eastern Poland, close to the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the area and only residents are allowed to enter.
5 A police officer holds up lights at a checkpoint near the village of Bialowieza, in eastern Poland, close to the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the area and only residents are allowed to enter.
Mourners carry the coffin of Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed al-Raimi in the village of Bohoniki, near the Polish-Belarusian border, in eastern Poland on November 21. The 37-year-old migrant was the third one buried at a Muslim cemetery near the village, after 19-year-old Syrian migrant Ahmed al-Hassan and an unknown migrant from Africa.
6 Mourners carry the coffin of Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed al-Raimi in the village of Bohoniki, near the Polish-Belarusian border, in eastern Poland on November 21. The 37-year-old migrant was the third one buried at a Muslim cemetery near the village, after 19-year-old Syrian migrant Ahmed al-Hassan and an unknown migrant from Africa.
Mourners fill al-Raimi&#39;s grave at his funeral. Poland says at least 11 would-be migrants have died since the crisis began during the summer.
7 Mourners fill al-Raimi's grave at his funeral. Poland says at least 11 would-be migrants have died since the crisis began during the summer.
An imam leads mourners at the funeral.
8 An imam leads mourners at the funeral.
People take part in a demonstration supporting soldiers, police officers, and territorial defense forces at the Polish-Belarusian border in Bialystok in eastern Poland on November 21. Dozens of people waving Polish national flags and banners attended.
9 People take part in a demonstration supporting soldiers, police officers, and territorial defense forces at the Polish-Belarusian border in Bialystok in eastern Poland on November 21. Dozens of people waving Polish national flags and banners attended.
The previous day, people protested with photos of children to draw attention to the humanitarian situation on the border, in the Polish town of Hajnowka.&nbsp;
10 The previous day, people protested with photos of children to draw attention to the humanitarian situation on the border, in the Polish town of Hajnowka. 
A view of the area near the Kuznica border crossing. &nbsp;
11 A view of the area near the Kuznica border crossing.

 
Polish service members walk next to an armored vehicle as Poland&#39;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits the border outside the town of Krynki, Poland, in this image released by the Polish prime minister&#39;s office on November 22, 2021.
12 Polish service members walk next to an armored vehicle as Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits the border outside the town of Krynki, Poland, in this image released by the Polish prime minister's office on November 22, 2021.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG