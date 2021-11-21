Poland Calls Belarus Migrant Crisis 'Greatest Attempt To Destabilize' Europe In Decades

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called the migrant crisis along the Belarus-Polish border the "greatest attempt to destabilize Europe" since the Cold War.

Morawiecki posted on Twitter on November 21 that Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has launched a "hybrid war" against the European Union.

The same day, Poland reported an attempt by about 100 "very aggressive" would-be migrants to cross the border.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on November 20 that Belarus was directing small groups of migrants to attempt crossings simultaneously at multiple points.

Later on November 21, Morawiecki was expected to meet with his counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to discuss the matter.

The West has accused Lukashenka of "weaponizing migration" by bringing would-be migrants to Belarus and encouraging them to try to cross the border into Poland.

Belarus has denied the accusation and has criticized the EU for not accepting the migrants.

In an interview with the BBC on November 19, Lukashenka acknowledged that it is "absolutely possible" that his security forces had assisted migrants but denied that his government had brought them to Belarus.

"I didn't invite them here," he said.

Poland says at least 11 would-be migrants have died since the crisis began during the summer.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters