Belarusian Court Sentences Pro-Democracy Activists To Prison

A regional court in the Belarusian city of Mahilyou sentenced a group of pro-democracy activists to prison terms on May 25. The defendants chanted in court: "Belarus will be free!" The sentences range from four to seven years and were based on charges of "organizing mass unrest" -- an official reference to unsanctioned political and civil activities. The defendants included Paval Sevyarynets, a co-chairman of the opposition party, Belarusian Christian Democracy, alongside four other political activists, a video blogger, and an editor of Telegram channels.