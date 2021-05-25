Lukashenka's KGB Could Be In Vilnius, Kyiv, And Warsaw, Says Belarusian Opposition Figure

An adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says that she or any of her colleagues could have been in the same situation as activist Raman Pratasevich. He was detained after his flight was forced to land in Minsk by the Belarusian authorities. Franak Viacorka also said the Belarusian KGB could be operating in neighboring countries where opposition activists have sought refuge. He was speaking to Current Time's Igor Sevryugin on May 24.