Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Lukashenka's KGB Could Be In Vilnius, Kyiv, And Warsaw, Says Belarusian Opposition Figure

Lukashenka's KGB Could Be In Vilnius, Kyiv, And Warsaw, Says Belarusian Opposition Figure
Embed
Lukashenka's KGB Could Be In Vilnius, Kyiv, And Warsaw, Says Belarusian Opposition Figure

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00

An adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says that she or any of her colleagues could have been in the same situation as activist Raman Pratasevich. He was detained after his flight was forced to land in Minsk by the Belarusian authorities. Franak Viacorka also said the Belarusian KGB could be operating in neighboring countries where opposition activists have sought refuge. He was speaking to Current Time's Igor Sevryugin on May 24.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG