Exiled Belarusian Presidential Contender: Lukashenka Will Flee If Protests Are Massive

Valer Tsapkala, who fled Belarus last month with his children after his candidacy to run for president was rejected, predicted that authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will not use force if large crowds take to the streets to challenge the results of the August 9 election. Tspkala is a prominent businessman and former ambassador who was seen as a serious challenger to Lukashenka. In an interview with Current Time on August 3, he said he believes Lukashenka will flee the country if faced with hundreds of thousands of protesters during and after the election.