Belarusian presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an English translator who joined the presidential race after her husband, popular vlogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, was arrested, talked on August 4 to Current Time correspondent Iryna Romaliiskaya in Minsk ahead of the August 9 election. Tsikhanouskaya, 37, is the main challenger to President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994.