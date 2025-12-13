Belarus Releases 123 Political Prisoners As US Lifts Some Sanctions

Belarus has freed 123 prisoners after Washington indicated it was lifting sanctions on Belarusian fertilizer exports.

On December 13, Belarusian media and human rights watchdogs reported that President Alyaksandr Lukashenko has pardoned 123 prisoners.

Those freed include prominent 2020 protest leader Maria Kolesnikova and Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski as well as citizens of several countries.

Later, Dzianis Kuchynski, a representative of opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya's office, said all of the released political prisoners were safe and had left Belarus.

According to reports in the Belarusian state media, the prisoners were pardoned as a result of a deal with US President Donald Trump.

The prisoners were released after reports in state media quoted Trump's envoy to the country, John Coale, as saying Washington is lifting sanctions on potash, a Belarusian fertilizer export.

Reporting on December 13, the Belarusian state news agency Belta outlined the topics covered during Coale's two days of talks with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

"In accordance with the instructions of President Trump, the United States is lifting sanctions on potash," Coale was quoted as saying. "This is a very good move on the part of the United States for Belarus."

Belarus is a major global producer of potash, a key fertilizer ingredient.

He said the two sides also discussed the prospect of improving relations. "We talked about the future, about how to move forward on the path of rapprochement between the US and Belarus," Coale said. "That's our goal."

One year after Belarus's rigged presidential election, the US Treasury Department imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Minsk in August 2021.

The sanctions had targeted Belaruskali -- the country's largest fertilizer producer -- for being "a major source of tax revenue and foreign currency for the Lukashenko regime."

Coale said he had discussed a wide range of issues with Lukashenko. "We talked about the war between Ukraine and Russia, about Venezuela," he said.

Coale said that given Lukashenko's long friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Washington wanted his help in influencing the Kremlin.

"Your president has a long history with President Putin and has the ability to advise him. This is very useful in this situation," Coale said.

He noted that Lukashenko might be able to change Putin's mind in the context of the ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine.

"Naturally, President Putin may accept some advice and not others. This is a way to facilitate the process," he said.

With reporting by Reuters