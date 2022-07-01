Glaring Lights, Lukashenka Speeches: Former Belarusian Political Prisoners Describes Jail Conditions

Former political prisons in Belarus say they were denied medical care in jail, subjected to the constant glare of bright lights, and bombarded with speeches by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The accounts were part of a report by the Belarusian human rights group Vyasna. It documented the treatment of people detained in a brutal crackdown on mass protests against the 2020 presidential election results that were widely seen as falsified.