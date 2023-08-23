News
Prosecutor Seeks Prison Term For Son Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Opposition Politician
A prosecutor asked the Minsk City Court on August 23 to sentence Artsyom Lyabedzka, the son of self-exiled Belarusian opposition politician Anatol Lyabedzka, to 3 1/2 years in prison on a charge of financing an extremist group. According to the Vyasna human rights group, Judge Yauhen Pisarevich is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence on August 24. Lyabedzka, 37, was arrested in March and sentenced to 15 days in jail and later remanded in custody. Lyabedzka rejects the charge. His father, Anatol Lyabedzka, is a member of the government in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
CPJ Urges Kazakh Authorities To 'Swiftly' Investigate Attack On Journalist
The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kazakh authorities to "swiftly investigate" an attack on journalist Diana Saparqyzy and "prosecute those involved, and ensure that members of the press can cover events of public importance without obstruction." Saparqyzy, a KazTAG news agency correspondent, was attacked on August 18 by five unknown men who forcibly removed her from the grounds of a mining operation in central Qaraghandy region, where she was reporting on a deadly accident. The attackers used force to take her phone and deleted her video footage.
Belarus Labels Vyasna Human Rights Center, Headed By Nobel Laureate, As 'Extremist'
Pro-government Telegram channels in Belarus said on August 23 that the Interior Ministry has labeled Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center, its online resources, and dozens of websites linked to it as extremist. Vyasna's chairman, Ales Byalyatski, the country's top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, along with four of the center's activists are serving lengthy prison terms on charges of financing or organizing actions violating public order and smuggling. They deny the charges. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have demanded the immediate release of Byalyatski and his associates. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Imprisoned Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family May Be Released
ASTANA -- Imprisoned Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is a widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, may be released from a detention center after agreeing to cooperate with investigators and cover the financial damage caused by his criminal activities.
Boranbaev and his two co-defendants, businessmen Roman Nakhanov and Taiyr Zhanuzaq, were sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges in late March. The trio had pleaded not guilty at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client is ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Judge Aisulu Slambekova and Prosecutor Olzhas Khairullin accepted the motion, which means that Boranbaev may be released soon.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested after unprecedented antigovernment protests in early January last year after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
In September 2022, another court in Astana sentenced Nazarbaev's nephew Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression of his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Around 100,000 People Evacuated Due To Floods In Pakistan
Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab Province, emergency services said on August 23. Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on August 20. Emergency services have been working to evacuate residents and livestock to higher ground. The head of Punjab's government, Mohsin Naqvi, said monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.
Russia Launches Deadly Strikes On Ukrainian Regions, Damages Grain Export Installations
Russia unleashed a fresh wave of attacks on northeastern and southern Ukrainian regions, killing at least two people and damaging grain export facilities, Ukrainian authorities said on August 23, as a Russian regional governor accused Ukraine of launching an attack that killed three people shortly after Moscow was reportedly targeted again by drones.
In Romny, a town in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia, two employees of a local school were killed in a Russian attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on X, formerly called Twitter, adding that the school was completely destroyed and two more people were still under the rubble.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In southern Ukraine, a three-hour Russian drone attack on the Odesa region damaged installations and caused fires at grain silos, military and regional officials said on August 23.
"Air defense destroyed nine Iranian-made drones. Unfortunately, production and shipment complexes were damaged and a fire broke out on an area of 700 square meters. As of 6 in the morning, the fire was contained. Grain storage facilities are among the damaged objectives," regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram on August 23, adding that there were no casualties.
Monitoring channels and local officials also reported explosions in Izmayil, one of two Ukrainian ports on the Danube that have been used by Kyiv to export grain after a UN-sponsored deal collapsed last month following Russia's refusal to renew its participation in the agreement.
Romanian media reported that the explosions could be heard in Tulcea, a Romanian port on the Danube just 15 kilometers from Izmayil.
Ukraine's air force command said the Ukrainian military shot down 11 out of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight. Nine were destroyed in the Odesa region, and two in the Zaporizhzhya region, the command said.
In Kherson, one person was killed and five were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram, adding that early on August 23, six people were wounded in an air strike on civilian facilities, including a kindergarten.
"Around 4 in the morning, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters," Prokudin wrote. A 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital, he said.
In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine said a drone attack on a sanatorium in the village of Lavy killed three civilians.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped an explosive device from a drone when people were on the street," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. He said two men were killed on the spot while a third died later in a hospital.
According to Gladkov, this was a second drone attack; a few hours earlier, two grenades had been dropped from a drone. Gladkov's claim could not be independently verified. Ukraine did not comment.
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said Moscow had been attacked by three drones overnight, two of which were shot down while a third one was "suppressed" by electronic means but hit a building under construction in the capital's Moscow City business complex after losing control.
There were no casualties, the ministry said.
Three Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo -- temporarily suspended flights.
The ministry blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv did not comment on the incident. On August 22, the Russian Defense Ministry also said it had repelled several Ukrainian drones in the same area of the Russian capital.
Moscow has been regularly targeted by drone attacks over the past weeks.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to advance toward the southern strategic city of Melitopol after recapturing the village of Robotyne, the General Staff reported on August 23, adding that Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv.
Robotyne is an important road leading to Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and digi24.ro
Top Russian General Linked To Prigozhin Mutiny Reportedly Relieved Of Aerospace Command
General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who commanded the Ukraine war last year and who had ties to mutinous Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigzohin, has reportedly been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports, which first appeared on August 22 by well-connected veteran Moscow journalist Aleksei Venediktov and subsequently followed up by other local media outlets, indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion, which was the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Surovkin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The reports, which had not been officially confirmed by the Kremlin as of August 23, add further questions to Surovikin’s fate in the aftermath of the mutiny. He has not been seen publicly since the early hours of the June 23 mutiny.
Known as “General Armageddon” for his command of Russian forces during their intervention in the Syria war, Surovikin and his ruthless style of leadership had been championed by Prigozhin and similarly minded hawkish nationalists who have criticized Russia's performance in Ukraine.
After taking over in October, Surovikin ordered a still-ongoing campaign to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure -- electricity grids, water pumping stations -- with Russian missiles and drones. He also ordered a tactical withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnieper River, in the Kherson region, amid Ukrainian advances there.
Prigozhin and former intelligence officer Igor Strelkov had complained that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of Russia’s general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, had botched the war effort, and they called on Putin to declare all-out war and fully mobilize the country to defeat Ukraine.
Surovikin was abruptly removed from command in January, and Gerasimov was put in charge of the overall war effort.
On June 23, soldiers from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group staged a brief mutiny, mostly taking over the southern city of Rostov-On-Don and sending a column of troops racing toward Moscow. The convoy stopped short of the Moscow region after the reported intervention of Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Putin denounced the mutiny, angrily calling its participants traitors and suggesting criminal prosecution and harsh treatment for them.
That has not happened, though.
Prigozhin and some Wagner soldiers met with Putin days later, and Prigozhin has continued to move freely in and out of Russia. In a video released this week, Prigozhin was shown in Africa, where he has sprawling business ventures and a sizable number of Wagner troops have been sent.
Surovikin, meanwhile, appeared in a video in the early hours of the mutiny, calling on Wagner soldiers to call off their revolt. Some experts said the message may have been forced.
Prigozhin overlapped with Surovikin during his tenure in Syria. Wagner troops provided security for oil and gas facilities controlled by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and were involved in a disastrous attack on a Kurdish-controlled oil facility.
Afzalov, meanwhile, was shown on state television briefing Gerasimov last month.
EU Commissioners Slam Russian President On European Remembrance Day
Two European commissioners have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of returning "war, persecution, and illegal occupation" to Europe with the invasion of Ukraine. EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders made the comments one day before the European Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. The EU has observed the day, also called Black Ribbon Day, every August 23 since 2009. The date is also the anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union, which paved the way for Germany to invade Poland in September 1939.
Lawyer For Family Of Mahsa Amini Reportedly Ordered To Appear In Tehran Court
The lawyer for the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death while in police custody sparked months of nationwide unrest, is due to appear in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on August 29 just weeks ahead of the first anniversary of the tragedy.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported that Saleh Nikbakht has been charged with propaganda against the system, for his media interviews and criticism of official findings on the cause of Mahsa Amini's death, which authorities blamed on health issues while the family and their supporters have rejected saying witnesses saw her being beaten when arrested.
In an interview with the Faraz website in January, Nikbakht said that "incomplete investigations had been carried out without [the family's] presence or participation as the complainant."
Beyond the dispute over Amini's death, the lawyer's comments on a range of issues, from women's rights to motorcycle driving licenses to the treatment of Afghan migrants, were cited as evidence of his alleged propaganda activities.
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September 2022 because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. She died on September 16 after being moved to a hospital.
Nikbakht called on investigators to study the two-hour period between Amini's arrest and her transfer to the Morality Police Center instead of pushing him and her family to accept the "late arrival and failure" of medical staff as a major factor contributing to her death.
Amini's death prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government, fearing a flare-up in protests next month on the anniversary of Amini's death, has ramped up its crackdown against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
In a statement released on August 21, Amnesty International detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Czech Authorities Seize Assets Belonging To Daughter, Son-In-Law Of Russian Missile Manufacturer's CEO
Czech authorities have seized property in Prague belonging to the daughter and son-in-law of Boris Obnosov, CEO of the Russian defense company Tactical Missiles Corporation and the country’s chief rocket scientist, over Ukraine-linked sanctions. Assets worth an estimated 7 million euros ($7.5 million) belonging to Olga Zorikova and her husband, Rostislav Zorikov, were seized, according to Czech TV on August 21. The assets included a house in central Prague valued at 6 million euros and the real estate company Riomax belonging to Zorikov. Tactical Missiles Corporation is accused of producing weapons used in high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Daghestan Strips Athlete's Name From Stadium After She Distances Herself From Russia
A stadium in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan named after Yelena Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic pole-vault champion for Russia, has been renamed after the athlete said she is "a person of the world." Daghestan's government said on August 21 that the stadium in the regional capital, Makhachkala, would go back to its old name, Trud (Labor). Once an active Kremlin supporter, Isinbayeva, said in July that she will resume her work at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September after being cleared by the IOC of having links to Russia's military or its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Chief Of Russian Company That Organized Deadly Tour Of Moscow's Sewer Tunnels Arrested
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained the director general of the company that organized an excursion into Moscow’s sewer tunnels for seven people, all of whom along with a guide died over the weekend following heavy rain.
Russian media reports cited police and emergency officials on August 22 as saying that Aleksandr Kim, head of the company Sputnik, will be transferred to Moscow where a court will decide on his pretrial restrictions.
The Investigative Committee said earlier that its officers in Moscow had detained an organizer of the tour, Nikita Dubas, for questioning.
In its August 22 statement, the Investigative Committee said it detained Dubas as a suspect and asked a court to place him in pretrial detention.
According to the Investigative Committee, the homes of several people allegedly involved in the organization of the excursion were also searched.
The statement said the tour was conducted illegally as access to Moscow’s sewage tunnels is prohibited unless authorized, adding that "a number of individuals" had been added to the wanted list.
"The tour's organizers assured persons who were buying the excursions that they were safe, while entering the underground premises illegally. Only employees of the city's special services can be present in such underground premises," the Investigative Committee's statement said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed condolences to the victims' relatives and friends.
Heavy rain hit the Russian capital during the excursion into the underground water drainage system on August 20, leaving no chance for the group to survive, Russian media cited an emergency official as saying.
Media reports identified six of the victims as the 47-year-old chief of a PR department of a private company, Dmitry Markushin, his 15-year-old daughter Yelizaveta, 17-year-old Gleb Lagashin, 15-year-old Viktoria Shneider, 34-year-old Darya Bykova, and the group's guide, Konstantin Filippov.
The Investigative Committee has said it is investigating Sputnik for "providing services that do not correspond to safety standards that resulted in death."
The Russian Criminal Code envisages a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for people convicted of such a crime.
Polish President Says Russia's Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Shift Regional Security
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on August 22 that is Russia already in the process of shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, a move that Duda said will shift the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenka, said last month that Moscow had shipped some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus after announcing the plan in March. The United States and NATO haven’t confirmed the move. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Vehicle Maker KAMAZ Bans Apple Devices For Company Usage
KAMAZ, the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks, buses, and vehicle engines, banned its employees from using Apple products for work-related tasks on August 21, through a decree signed by Director General Sergey Kogogin. The ban includes Apple smartphones, watches, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. SIM cards belonging to the company must not be used on Apple devices, it says. In March 2022, Apple and other international companies suspended sales within Russia after the launch of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The official Apple Online Store became inaccessible in Russia, shipments of devices were halted, and access to Apple Pay was blocked. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ideal Realities click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Appeal Of Noted Ukrainian Rights Defender Against Prison Term
The First Court of Appeals of Common Jurisdiction in Moscow has rejected an appeal filed by well-known Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych against a 13-year prison sentence he was handed by Russia-imposed authorities in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in March.
Butkevych participated in the hearing on August 22 via a video link from a detention center in Russian-controlled Luhansk.
Official representatives from the British, German, and French embassies, as well as prominent Russian human rights defenders Oleg Orlov and Svetlana Gannushkina, were also present at the hearing to support Butkevych.
Butkevych was sentenced for two alleged attempted murders, premeditated damage of others' property, cruelty against civilians, and using banned methods in an armed conflict. He and his supporters have rejected the charges.
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych has been known for his journalistic activities and is a well-known public figure in Ukraine.
He is a co-founder of the Hromadske radio (Public radio) station that has broadcast a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Butkevych joined Ukraine's armed forces.
In July 2022, his mother recognized him on a video showing Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia's invading forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He came to prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following the ongoing crackdown on dissent that started after the disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.
Another Independent Siberian Lawmaker Finds Bug Traces In His Office
Anton Kartavin, an independent lawmaker in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, said on August 22 that he discovered cables from an apparent hidden camera in his office, stressing that he will request police investigate the situation. Kartavin added that he and his assistants did not find a device, suggesting it may have been disconnected and removed after his colleague Svetlana Kaverzina, another independent lawmaker, discovered similar cables and a hidden camera three days earlier. After Kaverzina's announcement of the discovery on August 19, unknown intruders removed the cables and the camera from her office. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Death Toll In August 3 Landslide In Georgia Rises To 29
Georgian officials say rescue teams have found another body near the site of an August 3 landslide in the resort town of Shovi, bringing the confirmed death toll to 29. The mayor of the Oni municipality, Levan Sherazadishvili, said on August 22 that rescue teams continue searching for four other people, including three children missing since the disaster, which was triggered by heavy rains. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Pro-Russian Bosnian Musician Plans Concerts In Romania After Moldova Ban
Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic, who has been banned from performing in Moldova because of his outspoken pro-Moscow views, is due to perform at least twice in the coming months in NATO and EU member Romania, RFE/RL has learned.
Bregovic and his band over the weekend were refused entry to Moldova, where they were scheduled to perform at a folk festival.
On August 21, Chisinau cited a ban on Bregovic imposed last year because of his pro-Russian views as the reason for not allowing his band, The Wedding and Funeral Orchestra, into Moldova.
Bregovic was to arrive in Chisinau on August 20 but canceled his trip after being told that his band had been stopped from entering Moldova.
In a statement, the 73-year-old artist said he was puzzled by the ban and did not mention the war in Ukraine or Russia.
Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and war-wracked Ukraine, has taken an increasingly pro-Western position since U.S.-educated liberal politician Maia Sandu became president in 2020 and last month Chisinau ordered a reduction of more than two-thirds of the staff of Russia's embassy.
But in neighboring Romania, with whom Moldova shares a common history and language, Bregovic's scheduled concerts still have a green light from authorities, with his fee for one gig seemingly funded by EU money.
On September 2, Bregovic is scheduled to perform at a fishermen's festival in Jurilovca, a touristic village in the Danube Delta whose population is of ethnic Russian origin.
"This year's attractions: Goran Bregovic and 50,000 portions of fisherman's borscht offered by the the town hall," the village's mayor, Ion Eugen, boasts gleefully on the village's Facebook page.
The festival is financed from EU funds, Eugen told RFE/RL, adding that Bregovic's fee is 30,000 euros ($32,670).
On October 7, Bregovic and his band are scheduled to perform in Bucharest at the Palace Hall, the former venue of notorious communist Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu's party congresses.
Tickets cost up to 320 lei ($70).
Bregovic came under scrutiny from Ukrainian authorities after performing in 2015 in Crimea.
He was subsequently banned from performing in Ukraine and banned from a festival in Poland. Commenting on the Polish ban, Bregovic said at the time that the West has a "paranoid" attitude toward Russia and declared himself an admirer of "Russian greatness."
Bregovic, whose father and mother were Croatian and Serbian, has declared himself a nostalgic after former Yugoslavia.
A founding member of the Yugoslav rock band Bijelo Dugme (White Button), an act very popular in many ex-communist countries, he later pursued a solo career and formed his own folk-inspired band.
Bregovic and his band have performed at world-famous venues such as New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, and L'Olympia in Paris.
He has composed scores for several successful films directed by fellow-Bosnian director Emir Kusturica and for the Academy Award-nominated movie La Reine Margot (Queen Margot).
World Court Sets September Date To Hear Russian Objections To Ukraine Case
The World Court will hear Russia's objections to its jurisdiction in a genocide case brought by Ukraine in hearings starting on September 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on August 22. Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on February 24, 2022, which accused Moscow of falsely applying genocide law to justify the attack. In a preliminary decision in the case in March last year the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately. The rulings of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakhstan Declares State Of Emergency In Southern Districts Over Lack Of Water
Local officials declared a state of emergency in several districts of the Zhambyl region in southern Kazakhstan, which shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, on August 22 due to a lack of irrigation water and abnormally high temperatures. Around 80 percent of the irrigation water in southern Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region comes from Kyrgyzstan, where there has been a significant reduction in water flow this year. Kyrgyzstan stopped providing irrigation water to Kazakhstan in August as supplies in reservoirs dropped to as low as a tenth of their usual volume. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Putin Stays Away Over Arrest Warrant As Leaders Of Emerging Economies Meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on August 22. The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Putin will participate via video call after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pakistani PM Says All Eight People On Stranded Cable Car Rescued
Military commandos and local volunteers have rescued all eight people from a cable car that broke down over a high ravine in a remote part of Pakistan.
Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued five children before darkness fell on August 22. The others were rescued after the effort shifted to an operation using the cable that was still intact to approach the car.
"All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued," caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Great teamwork by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people."
The eight people became trapped 15 hours earlier when one of the cables snapped while the car was suspended above a river canyon in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
There were conflicting reports on how many children were among the eight, with some saying six and others seven.
According to Pakistani media reports, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by mobile phone. The children had been on their way to school when the cable car broke down.
The rescue transfixed the country as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in restaurants and other public places and in offices. Local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter close to the small cabin as those onboard huddled together.
Relatives of the children, reportedly between the ages of 11 and 15, prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. There were tears of joy as the rescued children were handed over to their families, said Nazir Ahmed, a senior police officer who was present in the area where the rescue took place.
"Everyone was praying for this moment," he said.
Kakar said earlier on X that he had ordered safety inspections of the country's cable cars and chairlifts.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S Pharmaceutical Company To Stop Supplying Russia With Popular Hepatitis Drug
Russian health-care watchdog Roszdravnadzor told the daily Kommersant on August 22 that U.S pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Corporation) will stop supplying Russia with the popular Zepatier hepatitis C medicine after its planned deliveries end in late 2024. After Russian launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MSD stopped supplying Russia with Raltegravir, a medicine to decrease the chances that HIV-infected people will develop AIDS. Another Russian periodical, Vedomosti, reported that the popular Japanese garments retailer Uniqlo had stopped its operations in Russia. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Businessman Gets Five Years In Prison Over Critical Facebook Posts
A Belarusian court on August 21 sentenced well-known businessman Pyotr Staratsitarau to five years in prison over his posts on Facebook that were critical of the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Homel regional court convicted the 65-year-old businessman of libel, insulting Lukashenka, inciting hatred, and discrediting Belarus. Staratsitarau was arrested in February. Belarus has seen a wave of arrests of those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. The opposition and many Western governments say the vote was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iran Reportedly Builds Advanced Mohajer Drone With Enhanced Range
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on August 22. Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kilograms, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone. U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
