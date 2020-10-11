Dozens Of Protesters, Journalists Detained In Minsk Protest

MINSK -- Around 50 protesters have been detained in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, following clashes with security forces.



Police reportedly used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a column of several thousand protesters on October 11.



The Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that at least 10 journalists were among those detained. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that three of its correspondents were among those held.



Belarus has been rocked by protests since a disputed presidential election on August 9 after which longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka was declared the winner.



Opposition protesters are calling for the results of the election to be annulled and a new election held.



Several countries have declared Syatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader who fled to neighboring Lithuania after threats against her family, to be the rightful winner of the August election.

With reporting by TASS