Belarus Holds Referendum On Legal Changes That Will Tighten Lukashenka's Grip On Power

Belarusians are casting ballots in a referendum on constitutional changes to tighten Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power in Belarus, with human rights activists already reporting irregularities at the polls while security forces have been detaining anyone showing support for Ukraine after Russia invaded it with the assistance of the long-time authoritarian leader.



Lukashenka, 67, has proposed amending the constitution, the third time he has done so since coming to power in 1994, to allow him to rule until 2035, offering him a new lever of power, and abolishing a section of the document defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.



The vote, which has been denounced by the country's opposition, comes as Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine, with thousands of troops moving in from Belarus.



Video posted on social media showed several people in different places around the country being detained as they held various protest actions against Russia's invasion.



Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.



One person sent a picture to RFE/RL's Belarus Service of a ballot they said they had submitted. Both yes and no were marked on the ballot along with a message to free blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik, who in December was handed a 15-year prison sentence after being accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order."



Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions toward what the Russian leader hopes will be a final union state.

Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus’s constitution.



In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.



In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to “create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law.”



That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of Belarus’s biggest protests in its post-Soviet history.



Lukashenka eventually unveiled his plans for a referendum on the changes, which give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a “safety net” in case “the wrong people come to power, and they have different views.”



The revamped All-Belarus People’s Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the country's Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.



According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.



The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.



The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.



Polling stations for the referendum were not opened abroad, effectively depriving hundreds of thousands of Belarusians of the right to vote on the changes.



That includes Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the disputed August 2020 presidential poll.



Fearing for the safety of her family amid the brutal crackdown, she left for neighboring Lithuania with her children soon after the vote.

