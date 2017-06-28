Belarus Releases Activists Charged With Planning Mass Disturbances

Four activists who were charged with preparing mass disturbances in Belarus have been released from custody by authorities in Minsk, a day after three others facing similar charges were freed.

RFE/RL’s Belarus Service reported that the four activists who were freed on June 28 were Uladzimir Rumiantsau, Tsimur Pashkevich, Ales Yaudakha, and Viktar Danilau.

Three other activists implicated in the case -- Syarhey Stribulsky, Alyaksandr Zimnitsky, and Uladzimer Fyodorov -- were freed on June 27 after reportedly agreeing to travel restrictions.

Authorities from the Belarusian State Security Committee in March detained 26 alleged members of from the groups White Legion and Young Front on suspicion of preparing for mass riots in the country.

Those detentions came after President Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced that he suspected some groups were trying to destabilize the country and carry out a revolution.

Charges against some detainees were dropped later.

Seven detainees in the case remained in custody on June 28.

With reporting by Interfax

