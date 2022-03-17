News
UN Rights Council Slams Belarus For Abuses, Aiding Russia's Ukraine Invasion
UN diplomats have slammed Belarus for its human rights abuses and for helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, accusing Minsk of "widespread and systematic" rights violations since a disputed 2020 presidential election handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory despite opposition claims the balloting was rigged.
In a debate accompanying the release on March 17 of a report on the situation in Belarus surrounding the election and a deadly crackdown on dissent by Lukashenka's regime, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet accused Lukashenka of using "excessive force" in operations that detained more than 13,000 citizens for protesting the vote.
"Our examination finds that the government has sought to suppress all forms of criticism and has actively tried to prevent justice, accountability, and truth about the violations committed," she said.
"I urge the government of Belarus to immediately release all prisoners sentenced on politically motivated grounds and cease all other ongoing human rights violations," she added.
The 18-page report said individuals were targeted by Belarusian security officials with "a consistent pattern of unnecessary or disproportionate" use of force, arrests, detention, and "torture or ill-treatment," including rape and sexual and gender-based violence, and the "systematic denial" of the rights to due process and to a fair trial.
"The failure to effectively investigate human rights violations, including allegations of torture or other ill-treatment, is a contravention of the State’s obligations under international human rights law," according to the report, which Belarus claimed was "full to the brim with insinuations and... accusations."
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Michele Taylor, also called out Lukashenka for "enabling" Russia's "unprovoked war" against Ukraine.
Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for its invasion of Ukraine, with which Belarus shares a border.
"The Belarus authorities' facilitation of Russian aggression has contributed to an unconscionable humanitarian toll on the people of Ukraine... and to a dangerous crisis which could irrevocably harm global security and that of every sovereign state," she said.
A statement from the Nordic-Baltic countries, read out by Iceland's foreign minister, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, noted Lukashenka's "destructive path at home and abroad."
"The relentless attack on civil society and independent voices and the widespread use of disinformation in Belarus must stop," she said.
New Russian Law On 'False News' About Army Being Used Against Activists
Russia has started putting into use a recently adopted law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on March 16 that a probe was launched against blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya, whose posts on Instagram "contained false information about the alleged use of the Russian armed forces for destruction of cities and civilian population in Ukraine."
Belotserkovskaya, who is based in France, reacted to the Investigative Committee's announcement in an Instagram post, saying: "I was officially recognized as a decent person!"
The Investigative Committee said Belotserkovskaya was added to the wanted list, adding that two similar cases on the same charge had been launched against two persons in the Siberian region of Tomsk.
The statement says unspecified pretrial restrictions had been imposed on the two suspects whose identities were not disclosed in the city of Tomsk and the nearby town of Seversk after their homes were searched.
The law, signed into force by President Vladimir Putin on March 5, added to the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Many domestic and international media outlets have already suspended or shut down their operations in Russia.
International broadcasters who have announced suspensions include RFE/RL, the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and Germany's ARD and ZDF. Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russian Court Reportedly Extends Detention Of U.S. Women's Basketball Star
A Moscow court has extended the detention of U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner until May 19, TASS reported on March 17.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the Khimkinsky court of the Moscow region said, according to TASS.
The 31-year-old, one of the top players in women’s professional basketball, is a seven-time all-star in the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. team and a WNBA championship with her current team, the Phoenix Mercury.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport last month after Russian authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hashish oil.
Griner has been playing in Russia for the last seven years in the WNBA’s off-season. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on January 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for World Cup qualifying tournaments.
Without identifying Griner, the Russian Customs Service said earlier this month that a player was detained in February after arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.
A criminal case has been opened against Griner, who faces a possible sentence of five to 10 years in prison if found guilty, the customs service said.
The Phoenix Mercury team said it is “aware of and...closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia."
Last week on Instagram, Griner's wife, Cherelle, thanked all those who have expressed support for the WNBA star and asked for “privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”
With reporting by AP, Reuters, TASS, and CNN
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Column Іn Kyiv Region
- By Ray Furlong
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says NATO Must Be 'Very Very Serious' About Its Defense
PRAGUE -- Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says NATO cannot underestimate the danger posed by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and must be fully prepared as Europe teeters on the brink of "huge political change."
Landsbergis told RFE/RL in an interview on March 17 that the events in the three weeks since Moscow launched the attack on its neighbor showed Russian President Vladimir "Putin has to be defeated in Ukraine" to bring about the "end of Putinism."
"We did not start this...Russia brought its equipment, it brought war to NATO's border, and NATO has to be prepared," he said in the interview, conducted during a trip by Lithuania's top diplomat to Prague.
"We have to be very, very serious about the defense of the eastern flank because we might not have enough time to prepare for it. If Russia would like to start escalation, it means that we have to be very serious."
In a wide-ranging conversation, Landsbergis highlighted the experience of his country, a former Soviet republic that regained its independence from Moscow in 1990.
He said more than three decades of work to build prosperity, security, and sovereignty could be tested at a moment's notice with Moscow now challenging the global "security structure."
"We have a neighbor that is clearly showing that it can cross not only political, theoretical lines, but is going across borders with its rockets, troops and intentions to occupy. We have to take this into account," Landsbergis said.
Amid the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded several times that NATO provide a no-fly zone over Ukraine to allow it to defend itself on the ground. Both the White House and the security alliance have steadfastly denied the request fearing it could dramatically escalate the conflict.
Landsbergis said that, since providing a no-fly zone is an undertaking that requires the close coordination of the international community to set up and enforce, it's a matter that the United Nations should address.
"We really should be raising this issue in United Nations...This is a crucial time for United Nations to answer how helpful an institution like this can be because it was created for the situations like this," he said.
Earlier on March 17 Lithuania's parliament, the Seimas, issued a statement along the line Lansbergis suggested.
The statement demands that the United Nations take measures immediately to establish a no-fly zone in order to prevent "mass civilian casualties."
Estonia and Slovenia have also called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family Placed In Pretrial Detention
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter was the wife of a late grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been placed in pretrial detention on embezzlement charges.
A court in Almaty ruled that Boranbaev, 55, must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months, the Kazakh Agency of Financial Monitoring said on March 17.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
On March 15, Kazakh authorities said that Nazarbaev's nephew, Qairat Satybaldyuly, had been placed in pretrial detention for two months on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
Bolshoi's Lead Dancer Leaves Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine
A principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow has left Russia for the Netherlands in protest of her country's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
The Dutch National Ballet said in a statement that it welcomed Olga Smirnova to its repertoire after "she recently spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which makes it untenable for her to continue working in Russia."
On March 1, Smirnova wrote on Telegram that she was "ashamed of Russia" over its aggression against Ukraine.
"It is not even about the fact that every second Russian has relatives or friends living in Ukraine, that my grandfather is Ukrainian, and I am one-quarter Ukrainian. It is about the fact that we continue living in the 20th century although we have entered the 21st century. Political issues in the modern world must be solved exclusively by peaceful talks," Smirnova's Telegram statement said.
Smirnova is one of the best-known celebrities in Russia to leave the country since the war in Ukraine began on February 24.
In Break With Moscow, Uzbeks Won't Recognize Separatist 'Republics' In Ukraine
TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan says it does not recognize the pro-Russian separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas, known as the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics," and has called for a "peaceful solution" to end Russia's unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
Speaking to Uzbek lawmakers on March 17, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov called for the two sides to resolve the conflict "by diplomatic means."
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said, adding that his country had historic ties both with Ukraine and Russia.
"Taking into account its national interests, Uzbekistan will continue mutual cooperation with both countries," Komilov said.
Uzbekistan is the second country in Central Asia -- a region often allied with Russia -- to break ranks with Moscow over its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Earlier in March, Kazakhstan denied a request from Moscow to provide troops for the offensive in Ukraine and also stated that it did not recognize the Kremlin-backed separatist "republics" in Ukraine.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia in recent days on the Uzbek economy.
The United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states, and some other countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UN Agency Says Russia's War On Ukraine Hitting World's Most Vulnerable
A United Nations assessment warns that Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is disrupting food supply lines and driving up prices to levels that threaten the world's most vulnerable people.
The UN Conference and Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a "rapid assessment" released late on March 16 that Ukraine and Russia are global players in agri-food markets, representing 53 percent of global trade in sunflower oil and seeds and 27 percent in wheat.
Given their importance, UNCTAD said the war "has a huge cost in human suffering and is sending shocks through the world economy."
"Soaring food and fuel prices will affect the most vulnerable in developing countries, putting pressure on the poorest households which spend the highest share of their income on food, resulting in hardship and hunger," UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said in a statement accompanying the report.
"All countries will be affected by this crisis, but developing countries already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising debt, and climate change will be hit especially hard by disruptions in food, fuel, and finance," she added.
Grynspan said that many countries, already under severe pressure due to the costs of the pandemic, will see a disruption in trade, widening deficits, and a drop in investment.
It may also lead to a significant increase in oil and gas prices that shift investment back into fossil-fuel-based energy generation, which risks reversing the trend towards renewables at a time of acute climate crisis.
"This is cause for great concern, as social and political stability and increasing food prices are highly correlated," she said.
Kremlin, As Expected, Rejects ICJ Ruling To Halt Ukraine Invasion
The Kremlin has rejected an order by the United Nations' highest court to cease its attack on Ukraine, saying both sides had to agree to end the hostilities for the ruling to be implemented.
Speaking to reporters on March 17, the day after The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced the decision saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's unprovoked invasion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 17 that Russia "cannot take this decision into account."
ICJ justices voted 13-2 in favor of the order, which stems from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine, which Moscow used as one of its pretenses to launch the invasion on February 24.
But Peskov said that "no consent [from both sides] can be obtained in this case," thus the ruling was not valid.
The ICJ justices also ruled by a 13-2 vote that Moscow must ensure that "any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point."
Both rulings were ordered pending a final decision in the case.
The court also said both parties must "refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve."
The ICJ resolves legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow was not expected to heed the court's decision after it boycotted a hearing on the case earlier this month and argued in a written filing that the court didn't have jurisdiction. It also said it was acting in self-defense with the invasion.
British-Iranians Welcomed In Emotional Return After Years In Iranian Prison
Two British-Iranians who were held in Iran for years have returned home to their families after Britain settled a long-standing debt owed to Iran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were greeted by family members after they arrived early on March 17 at an air base on a government-chartered aircraft.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged her 7-year-old daughter and her husband, and members of Ashoori's family tearfully embraced one another.
"Looking forward to a new life," said Richard Ratcliffe, who had worked tirelessly for his wife's release. "You can't get back the time that's gone. That's a fact. But we live in the future."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 16 on Twitter that the "unfair detention' of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori had ended and they would return to Britain.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have been seeking to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran. Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western countries.
The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia's demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her daughter to see her family in 2016 when she was arrested and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was sentenced to five years in jail and spent four of those years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family had said she was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding debt of around $500 million to Iran for failing to deliver tanks that had been ordered decades earlier.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Amnesty International says Ashoori was "arbitrarily detained" and subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present, and forced to sign "confessions" while sleep deprived.
The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British, and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.
Tahbaz was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of gathering classified information under the guise of carrying out environmental projects. Officials in Tehran confirmed his release.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Zelenskiy Evokes Reagan Speech In Telling Berlin To 'Tear Down Wall' Russia Is Creating
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made an impassioned plea to German lawmakers to "tear down" the wall Russia is building to divide Europe with its invasion of Ukraine.
"It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a wall in Central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on our country, Zelenskiy told lawmakers gathered in the German Bundestag in Berlin on March 17.
"Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking the iconic appeal by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a June 1987 speech in front of the Brandenberg Gate, where he challenged Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev to do the same.
Zelenskiy's address comes after similar speeches to lawmakers in Canada and the United States as he presses for more support to turn back Russian forces, who began their unprovoked attack on February 24.
The Ukrainian leader urged Berlin to support his country's push to join the European Union, but he also chided it for failing to act quickly to cancel its participation in the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline with Russia, even as signs grew that the invasion was imminent.
"Economy, economy, economy," was the answer to Ukraine's calls for the project to be dropped, Zelenskiy said.
Germany indefinitely suspended the project, which was designed to double the gas-flow capacity from Russia to Germany, on February 22 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The 1,225-kilometer, $11 billion pipeline was completed but had not yet begun operating while it waited for certification from German regulators.
Scholz said on February 22 that a key document required for the certification of the pipeline would be withdrawn, essentially ending the project for now.
Critics of the pipeline, including Biden and many members of Congress, have said the pipeline will only increase Europe's dependency on Russian gas and undermine Ukraine by depriving it of transit fees collected by existing pipelines that cross its territory.
Spain Impounds Yacht Believed To Belong To Sanctioned Head Of Russia's Rosneft
Spanish authorities have impounded a yacht that is believed to belong to Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft.
Spain's Transport Ministry confirmed that the yacht had been impounded but not the ownership.
The ministry said in a statement late on March 16 that the 135-meter-long yacht cannot leave the port of Tarragona while Spanish authorities determine if it "belongs or is under the control of" someone on the EU sanctions list.
The yacht, named the Crescent, sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands and has been docked in Tarragona, a port city down the coast from Barcelona, since November, the ministry said.
Sechin is on the European Union's list of Russian tycoons and politically connected people targeted by sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Another yacht thought to belong to Sechin, who was hit with EU sanctions on February 28, was seized by French authorities on March 4.
The Crescent is the third yacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch impounded by Spanish authorities since the sanctions were imposed.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on March 14 that police had impounded an 85-meter-long yacht in Barcelona. That yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Sergei Chemezov, who heads the Russian defense firm Rostec.
Authorities on March 15 impounded a yacht called Lady Anastasia on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca that reportedly belongs to Russian tycoon Aleksandr Mikheyev, the head of weapons exporting group Rosoboroneksport.
Authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back from his invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Strike On Mariupol Theater Leaves Unknown Number Of Casualties
The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says more than 1,000 people were sheltering in a theater that was hit by a Russian air strike on March 16, leaving many civilians trapped and an unknown number of casualties.
Mayor Vadym Boichenko posted the information on his Telegram channel early on March 17, calling the strike on the theater "another tragedy."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message on March 17 that people had sought protection from shelling in the theater and it was now destroyed, but he said there was no information on fatalities yet.
Mayoral adviser Petro Andrushchenko said the rubble was being cleared. "There are survivors. We don't know about the (number of) victims yet," he told Reuters by phone.
The nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch said earlier that "hundreds of civilians" were sheltering in the theater.
"This raises serious concerns about what the intended target was in a city where civilians have already been under siege for days and telecommunications, power, water, and heating have been almost completely cut off," Belkis Wille from the rights group said.
Satellite images from the firm Maxar showed the word "children" had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the building was now "fully ruined" and said Russian forces "could not have not known this was a civilian shelter."
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had not struck the building, or anywhere else in Mariupol, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. Moscow denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media and residents and officials on the ground across the country.
The bombing of the theater prompted Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov to urge EU legislators to follow the U.S. lead and recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal. Reznikov made the appeal a day after U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time called Putin a war criminal.
"It's not simply a war. It's state terror. The regular army of the aggressor is conscientiously annihilating the civil population," Reznikov said.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's prosecutor-general said Russian forces killed 10 people who were waiting in line for bread. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv had reported the incident earlier, saying Russian forces had shot the 10 victims. Russia denied the attack and said the incident was a hoax.
In Kyiv, at least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building, Ukraine's emergency service said on March 17.
The 16-story building was struck around 5 a.m. local time, the emergency service said in a statement. A 35-hour curfew that Mayor Vitali Klitschko implemented the day before has now been lifted.
At the United Nations in New York, six countries have called for a Security Council meeting on Ukraine on March 17 ahead of an expected vote on a Russian resolution demanding protection for Ukrainian civilians "in vulnerable situations" that makes no mention of Moscow's responsibility for the war.
"Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians," Britain's UN mission tweeted, announcing the call for the meeting that was joined by the United States, France and others.
"We will not vote for a Security Council resolution that does not recognise this crisis is Russia's doing," U.K. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said.
There were signs of progress at ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The Kremlin said negotiators were discussing a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union but not NATO.
"Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. "There are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement."
Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, told state TV, "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral demilitarized state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy."
Zelenskiy has said Ukraine could accept international security guarantees that stopped short of its goal to join NATO.
"My priorities during the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," Zelenskiy said in his video address.
In Poland, the Border Guard Service said the number of refugees entering the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack had reached 1.95 million, more than the population of the capital, Warsaw.
The Border Guard Service said on Twitter on March 17 that the previous day had seen an 11 percent drop in the number of people crossing into Poland.
It added that another 12,000 had already entered the country by 7 a.m. on March 17.
More than 3 million people have so far fled the fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.
It is not clear how many refugees have remained in Poland, as many are thought to have traveled onward to third countries.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Historic Theater Sheltering Mariupol Civilians Hit By Air Strike, Number Of Casualties Unknown
Russia has destroyed a historic theater in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which was being used as a bomb shelter by hundreds of civilians, Ukrainian authorities said on March 16.
Up to 1,200 people may have been inside the theater, the city's deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov said.
The number of casualties is currently unknown, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
City authorities are trying to establish the number of casualties but said they are being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.
"Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theatre where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter," Kuleba tweeted.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
The Russian Defense Ministry accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing up the theater. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
Ukraine's strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has been encircled by Russian forces, with an estimated 300,000 people trapped with no running water, electricity or gas.
Some 400 staff and patients are still being held inside a Mariupol hospital, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC
U.S. President Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'A War Criminal'
U.S. President Joe Biden has for the first time called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" over the Russian president's bloody invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters on March 16.
The U.S. administration had avoided using the phrase until now, even when asked directly.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.
In reaction to Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric," the TASS news agency said.
Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, alleging Russia's actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and topple its democratically elected government.
Biden in March last year said that he believed Putin was a "killer," which prompted a diplomatic row that led to Moscow recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, the BBC, and TASS
U.S. Embassy In Tajikistan Concerned Over Internet Blockage In Gorno-Badakhshan
DUSHANBE -- The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan has called on the Central Asian nation's government to secure full Internet reconnection for residents of the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), who have been living without access to the Internet since mass anti-government protests in November.
In a tweet on March 16, the embassy expressed concerns regarding the lack of Internet access in the region's capital, Khorugh, and adjacent districts.
"The U.S. Embassy remains concerned about Internet blockage in GBAO which impacts the ability of residents to access information, run businesses, and exercise freedom of expression. We call on Tajikistan to respect this fundamental freedom, and to restore full Internet access," the embassy's statement said.
The protests in Khorugh broke out on November 25 last year after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping. The protesters demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to fire into the crowd, killing at least one person.
Violence continued for several days.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
Tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
GBAO, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict.
U.S. Announces 'Unprecedented' New Weapons Aid To Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced $1 billion in new security aid and the deployment of longer-range weapons and drones to Ukraine, while expressing "unprecedented" support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.
But Biden's position remained unchanged over Kyiv's repeated appeals for a Western-imposed no-fly zone over the ex-Soviet state, which NATO has consistently rejected for fear of an escalation that could put the alliance on a warpath with Russia.
The amount includes $200 million allocated over the weekend and $800 million in new funds from an aid package approved by Congress last week.
"These are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion," said Biden.
The U.S. president also announced U.S. help for Ukraine to acquire "additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems."
Biden said Ukraine will receive an additional 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank weapons, 7,000 light weapons, and 20 million rounds of ammunition.
The United States will also be providing Ukraine with 100 drones -- or Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems -- which Biden said "demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems to Ukraine for its defense."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh President Pledges Reforms In Wake Of Deadly Protests
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has pledged constitutional reforms to limit the powers of his office two months after deadly public protests in the oil-rich country prompted him to call in troops from Russia and other countries in the region to restore order.
Speaking on March 16 in his first major address to the Central Asian nation since the unrest, which was sparked in part by discontent over the ruling class and left at least 230 dead with thousands more arrested, Toqaev blamed the violence on "top officials" who were upset with his "modernization of the state" and fomented anger by spreading lies.
"It is well-known that the monopolization of political and economic activity was the main reason for the January events," he said.
"The old system of administration oriented toward the super concentration of power has lost its effectiveness and is unable to bring unity to civil society," he added.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
However, much of the public anger in the unrest was also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who resigned in 2019 but retained large political influence in the tightly controlled state with almost limitless powers.
Many of his family members and associates were handed control of lucrative businesses while ordinary citizens failed to share in the country's vast energy wealth.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts.
Toqaev said in his address that he will introduce further reforms "to increase the effectiveness of the parliament" and simplify the process for registering new political parties.
He said that the country's leaders should not lead political parties and that he would reestablish a constitutional court dismantled under Nazarbaev.
Toqaev also said that Nazarbaev's highly unpopular merger of three administrative regions in the country's east, center, and southeast would be reversed, with the regions being given new names.
"The important lesson of the tragic January events is the fact that the concentration of power in the hands of the top official in the state wrongly increased the influence of individuals close to him and that of financial and oligarchic groups," he said.
"They considered the state as their own backyard. Nepotism in any country inevitably leads to negative cadre selection and becomes the perfect soil for corruption to flourish," Toqaev said.
Though Kazakhstan often touts its democratic reforms, especially in comparison to many other countries in Central Asia, it has been chided by rights groups for failing to enact the deep reforms needed, a point highlighted by the protests.
Toqaev said he and his government "accepted" that law enforcement had used torture against some of those detained during and after the protests, but pledged that cases would be investigated because they "contradict the principles of any democratic society."
- By Current Time
Russian Media Regulator Blocks More Online News Sources Over Coverage Of Ukraine War
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to several more domestic and international media websites over the coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The websites of several media outlets and online news sources across Russia that among others included Novye Izvestiya, Ust Kut 24, Permdaily.ru, and Kavkazsky Uzel, as well as the award-winning investigation website Bellingcat, two Israel-based Russian-language media outlets -- the 9 TV Channel Israel and Vesti Israel -- Estonian newspaper Postimees, and Belarus-based Euroradio, became inaccessible on March 16.
Roskomnadzor said the move was the result of an order by the Prosecutor-General's Office which said media outlets that "carry false information of social importance that may cause a threat to the lives and/or health of citizens, and threaten a disruption of the social order and/or public safety” must be blocked.
The number of the websites banned by Roskomnadzor is currently 32.
Roskomnadzor has blocked access to an increasing number of independent media and their accounts on social networks, including Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and its regional projects since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
It has blocked access to global tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in recent days.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine conglict as a war or invasion, instead ordering it to be called a "special military operation."
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old “foreign agent” law.
But since the Russian invasion, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organizations have suspended news operations within Russia, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the tightest within Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
On March 16, the Moscow-based Novaya gazeta newspaper said that it had resumed its coverage of the war in Ukraine. It had suspended this coverage several days ago and deleted previously published online reports from Ukraine, fearing criminal prosecution due to a bill signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on March 5 that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Belarusian Activist And Journalist Gets Five Years In Prison Amid Crackdown
MINSK -- A noted civil rights activist and journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to five years in prison over his stance against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk regional court sentenced Paval Vinahradau on March 16 after finding him guilty of spreading lies about the country's president online, inciting hatred, and organizing events that disrupted the social order.
Vinahradau has criticized Lukashenka's grip on power for years.
Lukashenka has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, when he won his first presidential election.
Vinahradau harshly criticized the 2020 presidential elections and a brutal crackdown launched by Lukashenka's regime on protesters, activists, independent media, and democratic institutions that followed the disputed presidential poll.
In 2010, Vinahradau was sentenced to four years in prison for taking part in public protests against the results of a presidential election that year, when Lukashenka was also declared the winner.
He was released in 2011 following a mass amnesty announced by Lukashenka.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to mass protests against Lukashenka over the results of the 2020 election, which they say was rigged.
Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
UN's Top Court Orders Russia To Halt Invasion Of Ukraine
The UN’s highest court has ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a ruling on March 16 that justices voted 13-2 in favor of the order, which stems from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine, which Moscow used as one of the pretenses to launch the invasion on February 24.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is taking place in Ukraine (...). The court is profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law," Judge Joan Donoghue said in reading out the ruling at the court.
The ICJ justices also ruled by a 13-2 vote that Moscow must ensure that “any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point.”
Both rulings were ordered pending a final decision in the case.
The court also said both parties must "refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."
The ICJ resolves legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow is unlikely to heed the court’s decision.
Russia boycotted the hearing on the case earlier this month and argued in a written filing that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction. It also said it was acting in self-defense with the invasion.
NATO Mulls Deploying 'Substantially More Forces' To Eastern Flank, Says Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance is looking to deploy "substantially more forces" to its eastern flank in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"On land, our new posture should include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance, at higher readiness, with more pre-positioned equipment and supplies," Stoltenberg told a news conference at the end of an emergency meeting of the alliance's defense ministers on March 16 in Brussels.
But Stoltenberg said that NATO does not plan to deploy forces to Ukraine.
"We call on Russia, on President (Vladimir) Putin, to withdraw its forces, but we have no plans of deploying NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg's statement came after Poland called for the alliance to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.
An extraordinary NATO summit which will also be attended in person by U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled for March 24. The summit will seek to coordinate its response to Russia's war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg has said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Recalls Attacks On U.S. As He Again Appeals For No-Fly Zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden to provide further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and urged further sanctions against Russia in an address to a meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said on March 16 in the video address to U.S. lawmakers. "I need to protect our skies.”
He recalled the black smoke that appeared over U.S. skies during the 9/11 attacks.
"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields," he said. "Our country is experiencing the same every day."
Zelenskiy played a graphic video showing images of injured Ukrainians, rocket attacks on civilian buildings, and the destruction that the war in Ukraine has caused.
He also recalled the attack on Pearl Harbor -- a “terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II”
After speaking in Ukrainian during the first part of his speech, Zelenskiy switched to English when directly addressing Biden in his final appeal, saying that leading the world means being a "leader of peace."
"You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelenskiy said.
He added that Ukraine needs help from the United States “right now.”
"I call on you to do more.”
In another historical reference, Zelenskiy cited civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.
"You all know the phrase 'I have a dream.' Now I am saying to you 'I have a need,'" Zelenskiy said.
“I want you to have the same attitude and feeling to my 'I have a need' challenge when you hear the 'I Have a Dream' speech."
