Cuban Protester Expelled From Belarus After 30 Years Weighs His Options In Moscow

Cuban citizen Roberto Valdes Casanueva, who lived in Belarus for 30 years, has been expelled from the country after attending opposition protests. He was arrested in November 2020 for taking part in the demonstrations and imprisoned for more than one year. Speaking to RFE/RL from Moscow, he said: "I can't be indifferent to the fate of Belarus." He left three children behind in Belarus and is currently in Russia on a tourist visa. Havana and Minsk have close ties and Valdes Casanueva is concerned that returning to Cuba may not be safe.