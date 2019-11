Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will seek reelection in the polls set for August 2020. In power since 1994, the authoritarian leader spoke to journalists after he voted in the country's parliamentary elections on November 17 in Minsk. Lukashenka also complained about the formally ongoing process of deeper integration with Russia, saying that Belarus was "constantly losing something in the economy" due to Russia's conditions.