'Wrong Place, Wrong Time'? The Woman Detained With Belarusian Activist After Flight Diverted To Minsk
Who is Sofia Sapega, the woman detained along with Belarusian blogger and political activist Raman Pratasevich after their Ryanair passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk? A video has appeared showing a purported confession from her that is believed to have been coerced. A similar video of Pratasevich has also surfaced. A friend of Pratasevich says Sapega is just a student and not involved in politics.