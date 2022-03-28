News
Sapega Goes On Trial In Belarus In Closed-Door Procedure
The Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian opposition journalist who were both arrested when their plane was forced to land in Minsk last year triggering global outrage has gone on trial.
Sofia Sapega could face up to six years in jail if found guilty of charges that include “inciting social hatred” and “violence or threats” against police.
The closed-door hearing began on March 28 in the western city of Hrodna.
Sapega, 24, was detained with Belarusian opposition activist Raman Pratasevich, 26, in May when Belarus scrambled a military jet to force a Ryanair passenger jet flying over its airspace to land in Minsk. Many countries regarded the diversion as a "state hijacking."
After the plane landed, law enforcement immediately arrested the two, who were flying from Athens to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. They were later put under house arrest.
Human Rights Watch has described the arrests as part of a “purge” of civil society in Belarus by Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Pratasevich faces charges of being behind civil disturbances that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel Nexta-Live, which had been covering mass protests denouncing the official results of the election.
Sapega has been accused of administering a Telegram channel that published the personal data of security forces, which have led a crackdown on the country’s pro-democracy movement, civil society, and independent media.
After their arrests, both Pratasevich and Sapega appeared in "confession" videos that their supporters said were recorded under duress and are a common tactic of the regime to pressure critics.
Pratasevich remains under house arrest in Belarus awaiting trial.
Lukashenka's regime has been under international pressure since it launched a brutal crackdown in the wake of the disputed election.
The opposition says the election was rigged, while the EU, the United States, and other countries have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada have slapped several rounds of coordinated sanctions on Belarus.
With reporting by AFP
Kazakh Court Rejects Opposition Figure's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Noted opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai has been remanded in custody by a court in Kazakhstan on charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," accusations he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The Almaty City Court on March 28 rejected an appeal by Mamai against his pretrial detention. About a dozen of his supporters rallied in front of the court building during the hearing.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and faced the additional charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
On March 14 a court in Almaty sent Mamai to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the country's political power to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the Central Asian country.
Slovakia Awards Zelenskiy Dubcek Prize For 'Freedom and Hope'
Slovakia has awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy one of the country’s top awards, the State Award of Alexander Dubcek symbolizing "freedom and hope."
Zelenskiy has been hailed as a hero in Ukraine and around the world, remaining in Kyiv and rallying Ukrainians to keep up their resistance after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his unprovoked assault on the country on February 24.
He has also made virtual addresses to parliaments and other elected bodies around the globe, appealing for more aid for Ukraine, particularly military aid.
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger announced in a tweet late on March 27 that Zelenskiy was being honored with the award, named in honor of the Slovak reformer.
Dubcek was the reformist leader of then-Czechoslovakia when Soviet-led Warsaw Pact troops invaded the country in 1968 to put down the Prague Spring that he had initiated, including an easing of media censorship and restrictions on free speech.
Ukraine Says No Plans For Evacuation Corridors On March 28, Blames Russian 'Provocations'
Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iyrna Vereshchuk, says there are no plans to open any humanitarian corridors from besieged cities because of possible "provocations" from Russia.
"Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she wrote on Telegram on March 28 without elaborating further.
More than four weeks into its unprovoked invasion, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but it has cut off supplies to -- and escape routes from -- some of them.
The most acute situation appears to be in the southern port city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands are on the verge of a "humanitarian catastrophe," according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead, while those still there are trapped with no utilities and little food.
Most of the previous agreements on humanitarian corridors have failed, with each side blaming the other for making them impassible.
Dutch Beer Giant Heineken Is Latest Western Business To Abandon Russia Amid Kremlin's War Against Ukraine
Dutch brewing giant Heineken says it is pulling out of Russia amid Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
The company said on March 28 that its business in Russia “is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia.”
It said it was seeking an “orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws.”
Heineken will continue to pay its 1,800 staff in Russia through the end of the year. The company says it will not profit from the sale of its Russian operations and expects to take a 400 million-euro ($438 million) loss as a result.
Amid international outrage and sanctions that followed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands-based brewer halted new investments and sales to Russia and ended production, sales, and advertising of its Heineken brand beer there.
Based on reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Signs Law Restricting Distribution Of Ukrainian Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a law restricting the dissemination of military information during the current state of emergency, with violators facing up to 12 years in prison.
According to the document, filming the movements of Ukrainian military personnel, sites of shelling, street names, transport stops, shops, factories, and other civilian and military facilities is now prohibited.
The law, signed by the president over the weekend, also forbids the publication of data on the movement of foreign military aid received by Ukraine.
The ban on the dissemination of information does not apply to the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.
The move reportedly was sparked in part by concerns that people were posting sensitive information on Ukraine's army online.
On March 21, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained a person who it says posted a video on TikTok with the positions of the armed forces in Kyiv. Soon afterward, Russia launched a missile attack on a site nearby, killing eight people.
The SBU is investigating whether the person, who remains in detention, was purposely trying to reveal classified information to Russia.
Zelenskiy Insists On Ukraine's 'Territorial Integrity' Ahead Of Talks With Russia In Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country ahead of talks with Russia in Turkey this week.
Ukraine’s priorities at the talks will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelenskiy told the nation in his nightly address late on March 27.
“We are looking for peace, really, without delay,” he said. “There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey.”
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to host the talks and called for a cease-fire and better humanitarian conditions, his office said.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators confirmed that in-person talks would take place, although it was unclear whether discussions would begin on March 28 or March 29.
More than four weeks into its unprovoked invasion, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signaled on March 25 that it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian Army for the past eight years.
The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on March 28.
However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, it added.
Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said the city on the shores of the Sea of Azov was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated.
Boychenko said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power.
Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said on March 28.
"The Russian Federation is playing with us," he said.
Elsewhere, Russia continues to bomb key Ukrainian infrastructure.
Late on March 27, a rocket attack hit an oil base in the far northwestern region of Volyn, AP reported.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.
“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry on March 27. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.
A separatist leader in Luhansk said on March 27 that the region might soon organize a referendum on joining Russia, in a move that would be reminiscent of a referendum on the same topic after Russia occupied Crimea in March 2014.
"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement. "Instead, Russia will facе an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation."
In comments made to Russian journalists earlier on March 27, Zelenskiy said his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia, repeating earlier statements. That would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, he said.
He told the reporters that the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of NATO – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw. He said a vote could take place within a few months of the troops leaving.
Russia quickly banned the interview from being published. Roskomnadzor, which regulates communications for Moscow, issued the ban, saying there could be action taken against the Russian media outlets that took part, which included “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents."
Zelenskiy responded by saying Moscow was afraid of a relatively short conversation with journalists. “It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic,” he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.
Ukraine says that, to defeat Russia, the West must provide fighter jets and not just missiles and other military equipment. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.
Zelenskiy accused Western governments of being “afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision.”
With reporting from AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters
Russia Warns Local Media Not To Publish Interview With Ukrainian President
Russia’s communications regulator has warned Russian news agencies against publishing an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the web portal Meduza reported.
Zelenskiy gave a roughly 90-minute interview on March 27 to Meduza and the Russian TV station Dozhd, daily Kommersant, and YouTube channel Zygar.
In giving the interview, Zelenskiy said he wanted “Russia to know the truth” about the war.
In a statement issued later in the day, Roskomnadzor warned agencies against publishing the interview, saying an “inspection has been launched” against the four media outlets.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor-general said it would give a “legal assessment” of the material if published.
Russia has further tightened its grip on freedom of information following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in order to maintain its narrative.
Russia has criminalized the use of the word “war” to describe its actions in Ukraine, describing it instead as a “special military operation.”
It has also passed a law criminalizing the publication of “fake” information about its war in Ukraine, with those “guilty” facing up to 15 years in prison.
Roskomnadzor has also recently banned multiple news websites, including Meduza and Dozhd, as well as popular social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to prevent Russians from consuming nongovernment-approved information about the war.
Zelenskiy regularly posts video statements on Instagram, including in Russian.
Czechs Freeze Millions Belonging To Sanctioned Russian Tycoons
The Czech Republic has frozen assets worth millions of dollars belonging to Russian tycoons under sanctions, Prime Minister Petr Fiala told national TV.
He did not name the individuals whose assets were frozen.
Fiala said the government needs to take care of the Czech citizens working at local firms owned by the sanctioned Russian individuals, but excluded the idea of nationalizing their assets.
The Czech Republic is the latest European Union country to announce it has frozen assets of Russian tycoons following unprecedented EU sanctions against the country and its wealthiest individuals.
The United States, EU, Canada, Japan, and other countries agreed to place sanctions on Russia's financial sector, including its central bank, and freeze assets of people believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Italy has frozen the assets of Russian tycoons worth more than 800 million euros ($880 million).
The Central Bank of the Netherlands has blocked 200 million euros of Russian assets, while France has frozen 22 billion euros belonging to Russia's central bank.
Russians Ditch Instagram Following Ban, Study Shows
Russians have ditched the popular U.S. social-media platform Instagram after the country's communications regulator banned it for "extremism," opening the door to persecution, a study shows.
Russian-language posts on the picture-sharing platform dropped 30 percent between February 24 -- the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine -- and March 24, Moscow-based Brand Analytics reported.
The number of active users also declined by 31 percent during the period, Brand Analytics reported.
Usage of Facebook and Twitter, which were also banned earlier in the month, declined as well but at a lower rate, while Russian social-media platforms including Vkontakte and Telegram saw an increase.
Instagram had been the most popular of the three U.S. platforms, explaining its sharper decline.
Roskomnadzor on March 11 announced it would ban Instagram effective March 14. A week later, a Moscow court reiterated the ban on the grounds the platform was "extremist."
The ruling outlaws Russian individuals or entitles from transacting on the platform, including paying for advertisement or buying goods and services.
Some Russians initially slowed down posting on Instagram following the start of the war due to shock, while others felt doing so was inappropriate or "tone deaf," social-media-content marketers have said.
The decline in activity on the platform accelerated after March 11, with some influencers saying their views fell by as much as 50 percent.
Many Russians entrepreneurs -- including photographers, artists, shop owners, content marketers, and influencers to name a few -- heavily depend on Instagram to generate income and the ban has been a blow to their livelihood.
Leader Of Kremlin-Backed Separatists In Ukraine Planning 'Referendum' To Join Russia
The leader of territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region has said he plans on holding a "referendum" on accession to Russia, a move that will escalate tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions in February before launching a war against Ukraine to bring the country back under the Kremlin's sphere of influence.
Putin has backed separatists that control parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions with money, weapons, and troops since 2014 as he seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining Western-led organizations including the European Union and NATO.
"I think a referendum will be held in the near future," Leonid Pasechnik, the Luhansk separatist leader, said on March 27, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Russia is reportedly discussing the pros and cons of a "referendum."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that such a vote in Luhansk would not be recognized.
"The Russian Federation does not abandon attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Any fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are legally null and void and will have no legal consequences," ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement to RFE/RL.
"But Russia will receive an even more decisive response from the international community, which will accelerate its fall into the abyss of global isolation," Nikolenko said.
The Kremlin tightly controls elections inside Russia and in territories it holds to generate the outcome it seeks.
After seizing Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin immediately pushed through a "referendum" on joining Russia. Though Moscow claims citizens overwhelmingly voted in favor of annexation, a leaked report from its Human Rights Council two months later put turnout at only 30 percent, with about half of those voting to join Russia.
The internationally community deemed the vote to be rigged and only a few countries today recognize the peninsula as part of Russia.
The West has imposed sanctions preventing its companies from doing business in Crimea. It has also imposed sanctions on the separatist-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukrainian Officer Says Kremlin Plans To Split Country As New Talks To Begin
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence has said Russia hopes to split the country in two as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again pleaded with the West to send jet fighters to his besieged country.
General Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement on March 27 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to partition his country much like the Korean Peninsula after World War II
His comments come just days after Russia said it was changing its military strategy to focus its campaign on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled swaths of territory since 2014.
Budanov said that Ukraine would conduct a "total...guerrilla" warfare campaign to drive out the Russian forces and maintain the country's territorial integrity.
"There are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a separation line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to set up South and North Koreas in Ukraine," Budanov said.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 after massing about 150,000 troops on the border as the Kremlin seeks to keep the former Soviet state within its sphere of influence.
Ukrainian armed forces, civil defense forces, and volunteers have put up staunch resistance against Russian troops, even retaking some cities, in part with the help of Western weapons.
However, NATO has refused to intervene or impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite pleas from Kyiv.
Some of the war's fiercest fighting is now taking place in Mariupol, a key port city in the Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, whose loss would be a huge blow to Ukraine's defense of the region.
Zelenskiy cited the fighting in Mariupol as he pleaded with the West to supply his country with jets and other weapons.
Russia has control of the skies over Ukraine and is using its air supremacy to decimate Ukraine's military and civilian infrastructure, hampering the country's ability to defend itself.
The West has refrained from sending MiGs to Ukraine amid concern it could provoke Russia and widen the war beyond its current boundaries.
"I've talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I'm in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism, and firmness are astonishing," Zelenskiy said in a video address.
"If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1 percent of their courage," he said, referring to the West.
Peace Talks
Meanwhile, peace talks between the two countries are set to continue this week.
David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, said that a second round of in-person talks between Kyiv and Moscow would take place in Turkey starting on March 28.
The two sides have held several rounds of talks via videoconference, but little progress has been made.
Zelenskiy said in an interview on March 27 that he was willing to discuss his country's neutrality and nonnuclear status if it would be backed by the UN Security Council.
He said a deal was only possible if Russia withdrew its troops from Ukraine.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for territorial guarantees from Moscow. Ukraine also had neutrality enshrined in its constitution until Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
Ukraine has since been seeking to join NATO to protect itself from Russian aggression, something the Kremlin has called "a red line."
NATO officials have said that alliance's door is open to Ukraine, but have refused to give a concrete date, saying only that membership is years away.
More Annexation?
Days before the launch of the all-out war that began last month, Putin announced the recognition of claims by those separatists to independence from Ukraine -- defying the UN view that the Donbas region and Crimea are Ukrainian territory.
A separatist leader in Luhansk said on March 27 that the region might soon organize a referendum on joining Russia, in a move that would be reminiscent of a referendum on the same topic after Russia occupied Crimea in March 2014.
"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, said in a statement. "Instead, Russia will face an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation."
Putin has dismissed Ukrainian nationhood and culture, claiming that Ukraine's existence is rooted almost solely in Russian history.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Regulator Adds Three RFE/RL Central Asian Sites To Ban List
Russia's media regulator has placed the Russian-language websites of three of RFE/RL's Central Asian broadcast services on its rapidly growing list of banned sites, a move condemned by RFE/RL President Jamie Fly.
The fresh ban comes as a Russian media and information clampdown intensifies amid the month-old war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin-led restrictions have targeted both domestic and international media outlets covering the invasion.
The independent Russian media outlet Mediazona cited watchdog Rozkomnadzor's listing of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service (Radio Azattyq), Tajik Service (Radio Ozodi), and Turkmen Service (Radio Azatlyk) as banned sites.
The blocks were said to be effective from March 26.
“RFE/RL’s Russian language websites for Central Asian audiences play an important role in providing news and information to Russian speakers in Central Asia and those from the region who may be working and living in Russia. They are now affected by the Kremlin’s outrageous effort to censor all independent information regarding the disastrous war in Ukraine. We will not censor our content and we will continue to tell our audiences the truth in all of our 27 languages,” Fly said in a statement.
Mediazona was itself blocked in Russia earlier this month and ordered to close down, as have been numerous media outlets that had previously withstood decades of consolidation and restrictions under Putin's rule.
Multiple other websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators say is erroneous reports, meaning they did not follow the government line, which includes a ban on calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine an invasion or a war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to justify the invasion as a campaign to "de-militarize" and, echoing previous false claims against Kyiv's democratically elected government, "de-Nazify" its post-Soviet neighbor.
New Russian laws and other measures passed and enacted since the invasion began on February 24 have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies, as well as limited coverage to officially sourced information on what the Kremlin officially calls a "special military operation."
Several major international broadcasters that have announced suspensions include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF to suspend reporting from inside Russia. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
On March 27, Russian news agency Interfax said Roskomnadzor had restricted access to German tabloid Bild's website after a request by prosecutors.
Roskomnadzor has also blocked some social-media platforms.
On March 21, a Moscow court ruled that Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms is an "extremist organization."
At Israeli Talks, Blinken Says U.S., Allies 'See Eye To Eye' On Iran Nuclear Issue
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined his counterparts from Israel and four Persian Gulf countries for talks in Jerusalem expected to center on continuing Iranian nuclear negotiations after assuring U.S. allies that they and Washington "see eye to eye."
Host Israel has publicly opposed the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to grant sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.
But the Biden administration continues talks to revive the agreement, which was abandoned by Washington in 2018.
"When it comes to the most important element, we see eye to eye," Blinken told a news conference alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."
Tehran has continually insisted its nuclear program is for civilian energy needs, despite accusations by Israeli, U.S., and UN officials that it hid a covert weapons effort in the past.
EU-mediated indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington have continued since being restarted late last year, with key snags tempering suggestions that the sides are on the brink of striking a deal.
A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chief U.S. nuclear negotiator Robert Malley on March 27 sparred in separate statements over whether a deal is "imminent."
EU coordinator Enrique Mora is due in Tehran on March 27 for talks to try to bridge outstanding differences over a new agreement.
Based on reporting by AP
Mayor Of Town Where Chernobyl Workers Live Says Three Died In Protests Against Russian Occupation
Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian town where workers at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests in which three people died, the mayor of the town has said.
Russian forces took control of Slavutych and took Mayor Yuriy Fomichev hostage on March 26. Fomichev later told AFP by phone that he had been released.
The military administration of the Kyiv region, which covers Slavutych, announced earlier that Russian troops had entered the town and occupied the municipal hospital.
Residents took to the streets carrying a large blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag and headed toward the hospital, the administration said. Russian forces fired into the air and threw stun grenades into the crowd, it added.
The administration shared on its Telegram account images in which dozens of people gathered around the Ukrainian flag and chanted "Glory to Ukraine."
Fomichev posted a video on Facebook later on March 26 saying that at least three people had died, without elaborating.
"We haven't yet identified all of them," he added, but said that civilians were among the dead. While they had defended their town, they were up against a larger force, he said.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about Slavutych.
The town sits just outside a safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl, site of one of the world's worst nuclear power plant accidents in 1986. Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The Chernobyl plant is located north of Kyiv and close to the Belarusian border. Its nuclear reactors are enclosed in a giant steel and concrete sarcophagus and are not operating.
Although the plant is decommissioned it needs electricity to power cooling systems for the spent nuclear-fuel-storage facility and other systems. Tons of waste at the plant must be constantly cooled to keep radiation from leaking.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed "concern" earlier this week after Ukraine informed the organization of Russia's bombardment of Slavutych.
The IAEA said in a statement on March 26 that it was monitoring the situation and expressed concern about the ability of staff to rotate in and out of the plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S., Iranian Officials Differ Starkly Over Whether Nuclear Deal 'Imminent'
Officials in Iran and the United States have issued differing assessments of progress on a new deal to exchange sanctions relief for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, with Tehran suggesting a nuclear deal is "imminent" but Washington expressly challenging that view.
The rival public statements on March 27 hinted at disputes in the ongoing negotiations over the U.S.'s blacklisting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), separation of the nuclear issue from other disagreements, and guarantees that future administrations would respect any deal.
"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said at the Doha Forum in Qatar.
But the United States' lead negotiator to the talks, Robert Malley, said at the same event that he was not confident that a nuclear deal is imminent. He noted that "we have been close for some time now."
The comments came with the European Union's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks, Enrique Mora, due in Tehran to tackle "remaining gaps" to restoring the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, but current President Joe Biden took office a year ago vowing to revive it.
In Qatar, Kharrazi repeated Tehran's demand that the IRGC should be removed from the U.S. list designating it as a terrorist organization, saying it is "a national army" and as such doesn't belong there.
He said Tehran supported a deal but not at the price of "anything against our independence."
Kharrazi also said Iran would demand a period of time to verify the lifting of sanctions by the United States, and said it sought U.S. guarantees that the deal would last.
Iran has been hit hard by U.S. financial and trade sanctions reimposed under Trump, who withdrew from the deal arguing that the JCPOA failed to adequately address Tehran's alleged nuclear weapons pursuits and other nefarious activities in the region.
Malley responded that the Biden administration cannot make guarantees of what future U.S. administrations might do, and said any nuclear deal and the lifting of related sanctions were not aimed at addressing other issues, including Iran's regional policy and other sanctions.
Malley said that no matter what happens with the nuclear deal, "many sanctions" will remain against the IRGC.
"The IRGC will remain sanctioned under U.S. law and our perception of the IRGC will remain," he said.
Washington will continue to work with countries in the Middle East to reduce tensions, no matter how the nuclear negotiations with Iran turn out, Malley said.
He said any new deal will be more sustainable if a nuclear deal is implemented "faithfully" and builds on other issues for the region.
Parties have signaled for weeks that the negotiations are close to an agreement, but that "political decisions" are required from Tehran and Washington.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also arrived in Israel late on March 26 to kick off a three-country tour of the Middle East and North Africa during which the nuclear deal is expected to figure prominently.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.K.: Russia Sanctions Could 'Come Off With Full Cease-Fire And Withdrawal' From Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says sanctions to punish wealthy Russian elite and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Russia's president ended the attack and pledged "no further aggression."
Truss told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview published on March 27 that the Foreign Office had formed a "negotiations unit" to aid possible peace talks.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that London and its allies will "steadily ratchet up" sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his backers.
"Those sanctions should only come off with a full cease-fire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Truss said.
"And also, there's the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future," she said. "That is a real lever that I think can be used."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly urged Putin to engage in serious talks to end the fighting since the Kremlin leader announced the full-scale invasion more than a month ago, with his latest overture coming on March 25.
Truss's comments will be regarded as a fresh invitation for Putin to cut Russian losses amid a war that critics say has exposed major problems in Russia's strategy, tactics, and preparations for the conflict.
It has also sparked massive cutoffs of Russian funds, assets, and operations in the international financial system, as well as more targeted sanctions and diplomatic isolation.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said various bans and asset freezes on the Putin circle are "not designed to be permanent."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Mariupol Mayor Cites 'Thousands' Dead, Says 'Complete Evacuation' Needed
The mayor of the besieged strategic city of Mariupol has described a devastated city in which "thousands" have died and around 90 percent of 2,600 residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the monthold Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, a deputy prime minister for occupied territories said on March 27 that agreed humanitarian corridors included residents fleeing that southeastern city in private vehicles, marking hopeful progress after an impasse one day earlier.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces controlled some neighborhoods and were entering "deeper into the city" of almost half a million people before the war but Mariupol remains "under the control of Ukrainian armed forces."
"Mariupol needs a complete evacuation," Boychenko told the local UNIAN news agency in an interview published overnight.
Boychenko said about 40 percent Mariupol's affected residential buildings are now uninhabitable.
In a reference to Russian forces surrounding the city, Boychenko said that "there are suburbs of the city which, of course, they took control of," adding that "the city is encircled and that circle is of course shrinking."
On March 27, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk complained that while 10 of 11 "humanitarian corridors" agreed between the fighting sides had been functioning, stops at a checkpoint in Vasylivka were preventing Mariupol residents in private vehicles from escaping toward Zaporizhzhya.
But later she said two corridors had been agreed for residents to flee frontline cities, including Mariupol.
There was no immediate confirmation whether residents were making their way through the corridor.
Boychenko cited a Ukrainian government estimate of "from 20,000 to 30,000" Mariupol residents having been forcibly sent to territory under Russian control.
In western Ukraine, a fire continued to rage at an oil-storage facility in Lviv following multiple Russian air strikes the previous day that marked the most significant attack on the city since Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian government adviser warned that Russian troop movements suggested Putin's war planners might be preparing a new push with fresh troops days after Ukraine's defenders reported pushing back Russian forces in a number of areas.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
And British intelligence said Russian advances in the eastern part of the country suggested Moscow was hoping to encircle Ukrainian forces fighting in and near areas that have been held by Kremlin-backed separatists in the Donbas region.
Local officials said four missiles hit the outskirts of Lviv and another strike damaged infrastructure, injuring at least five people but causing no deaths in a city that has become a haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians about 60 kilometers from the Polish border.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 27 that it had struck what it called military targets in Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles.
It said it hit a fuel depot and a Lviv plant that was used to make military repairs.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," it added, using the term that Russian officials use -- and insist that Russians also use, on threat of jailing or fines -- to describe the full-scale invasion launched against its neighbor on February 24.
At the time of the bombardments, U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting Poland in a show of support for Ukrainian defenders and refugees, and to stress NATO's determination to defend alliance members' territory.
Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a butcher" and warned of "a long fight ahead."
He also declared in seemingly improvised remarks about Putin that "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
A Putin spokesman said afterward that Russia's leadership "is not for Biden to decide."
"The president of Russia is elected by Russians," spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
Despite its strident condemnation of Putin's full-scale war on Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Jerusalem on March 27, "we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter."
The top U.S. diplomat said Biden's statement was intended to stress that "Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else."
That reading of Biden's comments during his visit to Poland on March 26 echoed earlier, unattributed statements from the White House suggesting the unscripted remark was misunderstood.
Analysts say Biden’s comment could be seized by the Kremlin to further tighten the screws on the opposition and rally support for Putin, who has repeatedly accused the United States of seeking "regime change" in Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to hold talks with Putin to end the fighting, called on leaders to use caution in their words and actions when referring to the war in Ukraine. "I wouldn't use this type of wording," Macron said on March 27 on French TV.
"We want to stop the war that Russia has launched in Ukraine without escalation -- that's the objective. If this is what we want to do, we should not escalate things -- neither with words nor actions," he said.
Biden also called Putin "a butcher," a "war criminal," and a "murderous dictator."
Putin has imposed an unprecedented post-Soviet clampdown on criticism and dissent inside Russia as the Ukrainian invasion has run into fierce Ukrainian resistance, and the international community has imposed massive financial, trade, travel, and diplomatic punishments.
Ukraine's military General Staff said early on March 27 that Russia's "full-scale armed aggression" was continuing.
And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO to provide his country with "just 1 percent" of its arms and questioned whether the alliance was intimidated by Russia.
"We've already been waiting 31 days," said a visibly frustrated Zelenskiy, who has issued regular video addresses from Kyiv throughout the fighting.
An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko, said on March 27 that Russia had begun destroying Ukrainian fuel- and food-storage facilities.
The Ukrainian government will have to disperse such stockpiles as a result, he said.
He also said that Russia was bringing troops to the Ukrainian border on rotation, suggesting Moscow could be planning new offensives to advance its invasion.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in an assessment released early on March 27 that Russian forces advancing southward from the Kharkiv area and northward from Mariupol appeared to be trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country.
Some swaths of that region -- known as the Donbas -- have been in the hands of separatists since 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and the armed separatists seized control of some regional administration facilities.
The British intelligence analysis said Ukrainian counterattacks in northern Ukraine left those battlefields "largely static."
It said Russia was relying heavily on "stand-off" missiles launched from Russian territory to reduce risk to its own forces. The British warned that limited stocks of such weapons could prompt Russian planners to "revert to less sophisticated missiles or [accept] more risk to their aircraft."
Western intelligence has warned that Russian forces involved in the largely stalled offensive have grown more reliant on indiscriminate bombing instead of major ground operations, in a shift that could result in more Ukrainian civilian deaths.
WATCH: Since the start of the Russian invasion, all public hospitals in the country have been operating under martial law and have been working 24/7. Some medical workers have moved their families into the hospitals with them, while volunteers have arrived to help.
Efforts to evacuate civilian populations have continued and Ukrainian forces have reported counteroffensives to push back Russian troops in some southern areas, in particular.
Nearly 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the invasion began on February 24, around half of them to Poland, and many more are displaced.
Yuriy Fomichev, the mayor of Slavutych, near the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, announced on March 26 that that city had been occupied by Russian troops after its defenses were overcome.
In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, local officials and residents expressed fears that the Russian blockade and bombing from long distance risked making them the "next Mariupol."
A resident told AP from a dying mobile phone that the city was without power, running water, or heating, and medicines were running out daily.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
Biden Says War In Ukraine Is A Test For Democracies And That Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power'
In a major speech on the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the conflict is a clear test for democracies around the world, and he portrayed the Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces as part of a "great battle for freedom."
Speaking on March 26 at Warsaw's Royal Castle, Biden said there was no justification for Russia's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine and openly called for the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office.
“For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said, concluding his speech, which came at the end of a three-day trip to Europe.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The White House later clarified that Biden was not seeking "regime change" in Russia.
"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," a White House official said. "He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."
Earlier on March 26 while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Biden called Putin a "butcher” and in his speech referred to him as a tyrant.
Addressing a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in front of the castle, Biden reiterated that the United States stands with Ukraine, saying that Russia was trying to crush democracy at home and endanger it in its neighbors.
Democracies around the world must prepare for a “long fight ahead” and all freedom-loving countries must commit to safeguarding democracy over the long haul, Biden said.
“It will not be easy. There will be costs,” he added.
The U.S. president repeatedly referred to Putin by name, blasting him for meeting Western attempts at “real diplomacy” prior to the conflict with “disinterest” and "lies."
He also reiterated that Russia's invasion has only served to strengthen NATO and the West, which he said is "more united" than ever.
As a result of the war, he said, there are more NATO soldiers in Eastern Europe, not less, as Russia had demanded, Biden said.
The U.S. alone now has more than 100,000 troops in Europe, he said, warning Russia against “moving on one single inch of NATO territory," noting the "sacred obligation" among NATO's members to defend alliance territory with the combined might of all its members.
Biden also spoke directly to the Russian people, saying they are not the enemy and Putin has cut them off from the rest of the world. He said Russia was experiencing a “brain drain” that has seen more than 200,000 leave the country since the start of the war on February 24.
The audience assembled before the castle -- adorned with a giant U.S. flag on one side and a Polish flag on the other -- included some of the Ukrainian refugees who themselves fled their home country in the midst of the invasion.
Biden encouraged them by echoing the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II, a staunch anti-communist, who told Poles on a trip to his native country in 1979 never to give up hope or become discouraged.
"Be not afraid," Biden said. “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people's love of liberty.”
Concluding his sweeping address, Biden said: "We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope, and light.”
Biden met earlier in Warsaw with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov -- his first face-to-face meeting with top Kyiv officials since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. Biden also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine had received additional security pledges from Washington on developing defense cooperation.
"President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favor, in Ukraine's favor, in the favor of the democratic world," Kuleba told Ukrainian national television after the meeting,
On the front line, a senior Ukrainian official announced an agreement to open 10 evacuation corridors from the besieged port of Mariupol, where fierce fighting continued, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reversed a decision to introduce a long curfew in the capital as fighting continued around the city and in other flash points.
A regional official said Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live and broke up a civilian protest by firing in the air.
The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise video appearance on March 26 at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nations to boost their output to prevent Moscow from using energy exports as a lever in relations with countries dependent on oil and gas imports.
"I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world," Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Reverses Decision To Introduce A Long Curfew
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reversed a decision to introduce a long curfew in the capital as fighting continued around the city and in other flash points.
"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," Klitschko announced on Telegram.
The usual overnight curfew from 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on March 27 will hold but people will "be able to freely move around Kyiv on Sunday during the day," he added.
The long curfew announced earlier on March 26 had been meant to last until March 28.
Battle lines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armored columns stuck northwest and east of the city.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Calls On Qatar To Hike Gas Output To Counter Russia's Use Of Energy As A Weapon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise video appearance on March 26 at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nations to boost their output to prevent Moscow's use of energy exports as a lever in relations with countries dependent on oil and gas imports.
"I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy's appeal was something particularly important for Qatar -- a world leader in the export of natural gas. Western sanctions have deeply cut into Russian exports, which are crucial for European nations.
Zelenskiy compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian war.
“They are destroying our ports,” Zelenskyy said. “The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide.”
The loss of Ukrainian wheat has already worried Middle Eastern nations like Egypt, which rely on those exports.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Armenian PM Discusses Karabakh Escalation With Putin After Deadly Skirmish Reported
The Russian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani armed forces entered a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in violation of a Moscow-brokered cease-fire agreement that ended a six-week war in 2020.
The Defense Ministry in Moscow also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, while the Russian Foreign Ministryexpressed "extreme concern" over the spiraling tensions in the region.
Russia also said it had called on Azerbaijan to pull out its troops and called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint and ensure compliance with the agreements reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.
The announcement was the first time since the end of the hostilities over Karabakh in November 2020 that Moscow has accused one of the parties of violating the cease-fire.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described Russia's statement as "one-sided," saying it “does not reflect the truth."
On the morning of March 26 “members of illegal Armenian armed groups attempted to sabotage units of the Azerbaijani Army,” the ministry said. “As a result of immediate measures, members of illegal Armenian armed groups were forced to withdraw."
The ministry requests that Russia "fully withdraw the remaining Armenian troops and illegal armed units from the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan."
It reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the cease-fire it signed with Armenia and Russia in November 2020 to end the military conflict in which Azerbaijan recaptured territory it had lost in a war fought in the early 1990s.
The two countries' defense ministers discussed the situation in the enclave and the "Azerbaijani side stated that it is clarifying the positions and deployment locations of its armed forces" on the ground, the ministry in Baku said.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is also taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their original position, the Russian military said.
Moscow deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region after the cease-fire, reaffirming its role as chief power broker in a volatile part of the former Soviet Union where Turkey also wields influence through its alliance with Azerbaijan.
Incidents between the armed forces of arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months, and on March 25 three ethnic Armenian soldiers were reportedly killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian discussed the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pashinian’s press office said that the two leaders discussed “the situation created after the invasion by Azerbaijani units into the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
On March 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Pashinian had held two phone calls on March 24 and March 25.
"The situation on the contact line in Karabakh was discussed," Peskov told reporters.
“Prime Minister Pashinian raised the need to investigate the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the given situation and stressed that it is necessary that Russian peacekeepers demand that Azerbaijani armed forces withdraw to their initial positions,” the transcript of the phone call released by the Armenian side said.
“The leaders of the two countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the crisis situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” it added.
The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, and RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Ukraine Says Russian Invasion Has Killed 136 Children So Far
Ukrainian authorities say that 136 children have been killed in the 31 days since the start of Russia's invasion.
Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor-general said in a message on the Telegram app on March 26.
A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.
Additionally, 199 children have been wounded, it said.
The report could not be independently verified.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Rockets Hit Near Lviv In Western Ukraine As Biden Wraps Up Visit To Poland By Meeting Refugees
Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, injuring five people and setting a fire at an oil storage facility in a city that served as a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians since Russia launched its invasion just over a month ago.
The rockets struck on the same day that U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up a visit to neighboring Poland with a speech in which he voiced strong support for Ukraine and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The powerful explosions in Lviv frightened a city that had been largely spared since the invasion. Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said on Facebook that preliminary indications were that five people had been injured in the first attack. Television images showed firefighters putting fire retardant on a large fire at a fuel depot.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Hours later Kozytskiy reported more explosions at a military factory outside the city.
"Stay in shelters! Do not go out into the streets!" he warned after the first strike.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said in a televised briefing that Russia had fired the rockets from Sevastopol in Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.
“With today's blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland,” Sadoviy said.
Earlier on March 26, Biden mingled with refugees and humanitarian aid workers in Warsaw. Television images showed him hugging children and speaking with people at a makeshift kitchen.
"I visited Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland this afternoon. You don't need to speak the same language to feel the roller coaster of emotions in their eyes," Biden tweeted.
Nearly 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and 2 million of them are in Poland.
Biden was asked what he thought of Putin after meeting refugees in the Polish capital and responded: "He's a butcher."
A Kremlin spokesman said the comment diminishes the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, according to TASS.
Biden also told reporters that he is “not sure” Russia has shifted strategies when asked about the Russian military’s announcement on March 25 indicating that it had.
Moscow said that its focus had shifted to Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas. Parts of the region came under the control of Russia-backed separatists after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
The deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, announced the shift, saying the main objectives of the first stage of the operation had generally been accomplished. Rudskoi added that this would allow Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of the Donbas.”
The attacks on Lviv and fighting in the cities of Mariupol in the southeast and Chernihiv in the north contradicted Rudskoi’s comments.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the situation in the encircled city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in the center.
The Russian Army is shelling civilian and military sites from the air and with artillery, the Ukrainian General Staff said on March 26. The city has been devastated by weeks of Russian fire.
The mayor of Chernihiv said 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated to safer areas for treatment since the city had been cut off by Russian forces.
Speaking on national television, Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said the situation was particularly critical for the wounded people, who need emergency treatment.
The city near the Belarusian border has been effectively surrounded, local authorities said, warning that it had become impossible to evacuate civilians or bring in humanitarian aid because of the damage to infrastructure.
Russian troops have "completely devastated" the city, Atroshenko said on March 26, adding that more than 200 civilians had been killed in the past few weeks.
About half of the city's prewar population of 285,000 remains in the city, he said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, CNN, and TASS
