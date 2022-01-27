Belarusians In Long-Term Limbo At Swedish Embassy Say Stockholm 'Not Helping'

Two Belarusians who have been sheltering at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk since September 2020 say the Swedish government has adopted "delaying tactics" to avoid helping them. Father and son Vital and Uladzislau Kuznechyk jumped over the embassy fence to evade arrest after joining mass protests against election fraud. In December, the UN Committee Against Torture ruled that Sweden must respond to a complaint they had lodged to prevent their removal from the embassy.