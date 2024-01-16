News
Tinder To End Operations In Belarus After Valentine's Day
Tinder owner Match Group has said the dating app will end its operations in Belarus from February 15 -- a day after Valentine's Day. The U.S.-based group did not immediately give a reason for its decision to leave the country, but Belarusian security forces used Tinder to identify people who attended protests against strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka by pretending to look for dates. In July, Tinder ended its operation in Russia, citing the need to protect human rights in the country. Digital service providers such as Spotify and Netflix also pulled out shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Polish Truckers Reach Deal With Government, Will Suspend Ukraine Protest
Polish truckers who have blockaded some border crossings with Ukraine since November have reached an agreement on "certain conditions" with the government and will suspend their protest on January 17, an organizer said. Polish drivers had been demanding that the European Union reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers entering Ukraine.
Several Kyrgyz Journalists Detained After Police Search Their Homes
Several independent Kyrgyz journalists were detained by police after their homes were searched early on January 16, investigative reporter Bolot Temirov said. Police searched the houses of eight current and former members of the Temirov Live investigative group and the Ait Ait Dese project, Temirov said. The homes of Temirov's wife, Makhabat Tazhibek-kyzy, and journalists Azamat Ishenbekov, Sapar Akunbekov, Aktilek Kaparov, and Saipidin Sultanaliev were searched. Temirov said Akumbekov had been accused of "calling for mass riots." According to Temirov, journialists Tynystan Asypbek, Aike Beishekeeva, and Zoodar Buzumov were detained. No further details were immediately available. The arrests follow the detention of managers at the independent 24.kg news agency. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Zelenskiy To Make Case For Continued Western Support For Ukraine At Davos Forum
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16 as he seeks continued international support for Ukraine in its fight to stave off the Russian invasion that is nearing the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy, who in previous years addressed the Davos gathering by video link, has opted to attend the event in the Swiss winter resort in person.
The Ukrainian leader has recently been on several trips abroad to rally backing for his embattled country amid increasing war fatigue in some European capitals and the United States -- Kyiv's main ally.
In Davos, he is due to meet other world leaders and is expected to hold talks with representatives of the EU and NATO as well as leaders of big businesses to seek help in strengthening the country's defenses and economic stability.
After arriving on January 15 in Bern, Zelenskiy held talks with Swiss President Viola Amherd.
He said after the talks that Ukrainian representatives had started preparations for holding a global peace summit in Switzerland.
The summit should take into account "everything that has already been achieved" and should determine that the end of the war "should be exceptionally fair" under international law, Zelenskiy told a joint news conference with Amherd.
Neither Zelenskiy nor Amherd provided any details on when or where in Switzerland the summit might take place.
Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Zelenskiy's request, a Swiss government source said, adding that further details are being worked out.
Zelenskiy said plans would call for "all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity" to be represented at the peace summit.
"It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace," he said.
Zelenskiy is also scheduled to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in Davos to discuss his 10-point "peace formula."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Strikes Targets In Northern Iraq, Syria As Regional Tensions Escalate
Iran fired missiles late on January 15 at what it claimed were Israeli "spy headquarters" near the U.S. consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, and at targets linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria. Four civilians were killed and six injured after missiles hit an upscale area near the consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, according to the security council of the Kurdish regional government. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.
Britain Imposes Sanctions On Bosnian Marketing Agency For Role In Promoting Banned Celebrations
Britain has imposed sanctions on the Bosnian marketing agency Mania for undermining the constitution and destabilizing peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
British Ambassador to Bosnia Julian Reilly announced the sanctions on January 15, saying Mania profited significantly from organizing and promoting unconstitutional celebrations of January 9 in Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serb-dominated entity.
The sanctions prevent Mania from doing business with British companies and freeze any assets it holds in Britain.
Reilly said Mania undermined the rule of law and promoted division and fear by "acting contrary" to decisions in 2015 and 2019 by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia barring the celebration of January 9 in Republika Srpska.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia declared their separate state, triggering an interethnic war that claimed more than 100,000 lives and was finally stopped by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords in late 1995.
The court ruled that celebrating the day is unconstitutional and discriminatory because it establishes a privileged position of one ethnic community in relation to others, Reilly said on X, formerly Twitter.
The ambassador said the U.K. sanctions regime allows sanctions to be imposed on those who undermine or threaten the sovereignty, territorial integrity, international prosperity, or constitutional order of Bosnia.
"The United Kingdom did not take this decision lightly. But, as we have stated several times, there must be consequences for those, politicians, or companies, who undermine the peace that was secured by the Dayton Peace Agreement," the ambassador said.
Banja Luka-based Mania said it was surprised by the sanctions.
Mania said in response to a request for comment from RFE/RL that it got the contracts that led to the sanctions through a public procurement published by the relevant institution and any company could have applied.
Mania said it "obeyed the norms and rules...and professionally fulfilled the obligations defined by the contracting authority."
The company's statement also said that in almost 10 years since its founding it has successfully cooperated with many domestic and foreign clients and organizations. This includes a recent invitation from the British Embassy in Bosnia to take part in a roundtable discussion as an example of successful entrepreneurship.
According to information published on the website of the president of Republika Srpska, Mania was awarded a contract for organizing a media campaign for the January 9 celebration of the Day of Republika Srpska.
The contract, worth 239,000 marks ($134,000), was awarded on December 18 by the general secretary of the president of Republika Srpska.
One day later, Mania received another contract from the general secretary for organizing the celebration of the Day of Republika Srpska. That contract was worth 408,000 marks.
Mania was founded in 2015 by Dajan Javorac, Danijel Tepsic, and Srdan Sipka, according to the business register. According to available data, the company tripled its profit between 2018 and 2022, when it amounted to nearly 1 million marks ($560,000).
Putin's Daughter Reportedly Earned More Than $10 Million In Three Years With Well-Connected Medical Company
Russian President Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, earned 944 million rubles ($10.7 million) as an employee of the New Medical Company (NOMEKO) from 2019 to 2022, opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team said in an investigative report published on January 15.
Navalny's team said Vorontsova, an endocrinologist by education, started working for NOMEKO as a co-founder and member of the directors' council in 2019.
According to the investigation, NOMEKO earned money mostly through its cooperation with the Russian company Sogaz, which is partly owned by Yury Kovalchuk, a close associate of Putin and one of Russia's richest people.
An investigation in 2021 by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, showed that Sogaz financially supported Putin's close associates, including the leaders of the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the chairwoman of the parliament's Federation Council, and other top Russian officials.
In additional to her salary and dividends at NOMEKO, Vorontsova gets a monthly salary of 110,000 rubles ($1,250) from Moscow State University, where she is nominally registered as an employee of the Fundamental Medicine Faculty, according to the investigation by Navalny's team.
Navalny is serving a total of 19 years in a Russian prison on extremism and other charges, but his team continues its work and publishes its findings on the Internet.
Current Time's earlier investigative report on Sogaz revealed that Vorontsova and her second husband, Yevgeny Nagorny, own a 230-square-meter penthouse in central Moscow estimated to be worth 800 million rubles (more than $9 million). Vorontsova also owns a house near Moscow with an estimated value of 400 million rubles.
In April 2023, the Mozhem obyasnit Telegram channel reported in an investigation that companies of Vorontsova and Putin's youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, earned more than 1.2 billion rubles ($13.6 million) in 2022.
Mozhem obyasnit's investigation also revealed that NOMEKO's annual earnings abruptly rose and reached 597 million rubles (almost $6.8 million) after Vorontsova joined the company as a co-founder and a member of its directors' council, while in 2018, the company had no profits.
Romanian Farmers, Truckers Block Roads In Protests Of High Business Costs, Ukraine Policy
Hundreds of Romanian farmers and truck drivers on January 15 protested for the sixth consecutive day amid ongoing negotiations with the government over the high cost of diesel and other issues, including some tied to the war in Ukraine.
The protests paralyzed traffic on public roads in 20 counties as convoys of heavy farm machinery and tractor-trailer rigs blocked main routes and important customs checkpoints in the east and northeast of the country.
The protesters are drawing attention to the high cost of diesel, insurance rates, European Union measures to protect the environment, and pressures on the domestic market from imported Ukrainian agricultural goods.
Their demands include a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for trucks registered in EU countries and those from outside the bloc, including Ukraine.
Ukraine has been transporting grain and other agricultural products over land to the port as an alternative export route since Russia withdrew from a UN-Turkey-negotiated grain-export deal.
Romanian Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu agreed on January 15 with representatives of the largest farm associations to specific deadlines for a series of demands.
More negotiations are scheduled for later this week, but Augustin Hagiu, president of the Romanian Transport Operators’ Federation, told RFE/RL that the organization withdrew from the negotiations.
Trucks and tractors earlier on January 15 took position on roads leading to the checkpoints of Siret and Vicovu de Sus on the border with Ukraine, but Romanian border police said customs formalities were still being completed.
Police stopped the largest gathering of protesting haulers outside Bucharest.
Farmers in Eastern European countries have complained that the lifting of duties on Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products after Russia's invasion disrupted local markets and they have demanded that the duties be reinstated.
The Hungarian Agriculture Ministry said on January 15 that Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia had sent a letter to the European Commission requesting the EU reimpose import duties on Ukraine grains, citing unfair competition.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Police Blame Woman For Violence Of Her Arrest
The violent arrest of a woman over the weekend in western Tehran for her defiance of the mandatory hijab law and for resisting authorities as they impounded her vehicle has highlighted animosity over the government's enforcement of the Islamic dress code.
Video of the woman's arrest, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, shows her being forcefully apprehended by police officers on January 13, who appear to use an electric prod to shock her.
Tehran's police said in a statement the objective of the incident was to impound the woman's vehicle after she was caught defying the hijab law. Police have been conducting vehicle inspections to specifically target compliance with the law.
There have been previous reports of the Iranian police utilizing city-wide CCTV cameras to identify women who violate the mandatory hijab law and subsequently impound their vehicles.
Iranian journalist Elahe Ebrahimi earlier this month reported a similar incident, saying plainclothes officers had attempted to impound her vehicle for an alleged hijab infraction. When she objected, she said they threatened her by revealing their "holstered weapons."
Several Iranians have questioned whether there are the legal grounds for police to take such actions, arguing that vehicle impoundment for noncompliance with the hijab law contradicts the existing laws of the Islamic republic.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Activists have launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country for safety reasons.
Tensions have boiled over in Iran over the hijab law since the death of Mahsa Amini death while in police custody in September 2022.
Amini's death, which came just days after her detention in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, led to nationwide protests and hundreds of demonstrators' deaths across the country.
Despite lasting public anger, parliament approved an updated version of the law around the anniversary of Amini's death that included harsher penalties for violations, including prison sentences of up to 10 years.
In late October, outrage boiled over again after another young woman died following an alleged encounter with "morality" enforcers earlier that month in a Tehran subway car.
Armita Garavand, 17, died after falling into a coma after the alleged confrontation on October 1. Some reports have suggested she was assaulted by the morality police, while others have said hijab guards were responsible.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UNICEF Wants More Aid For Children Affected By Earthquake In Western Afghanistan
UNICEF, the UN's aid and relief organization for children, has called for greater support for the nearly 100,000 children affected by the October earthquakes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
In a January 15 statement marking 100 days since the first earthquake on October 7, UNICEF said that the tremors killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 21,000 homes, severely impacting the livelihoods of countless people in several Herat districts.
"To make matters worse, Herat Province is now gripped by a harsh winter, threatening lives and slowing efforts to rebuild," the statement said.
Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said villages that bore the brunt of the tremors were still suffering 100 days later.
"UNICEF is concerned about the survival of 96,000 children affected by the earthquakes if we are not able to provide the services they need to recover," he said, while appealing for more aid quickly.
Equiza said schools and health centers in the affected region were damaged beyond repair or had been destroyed completely.
"Children are still trying to cope with the loss and trauma," he added.
Equiza said nighttime freezing temperatures were now threatening the lives of children and their families.
Most residents affected by the tremors still live in tents, which are difficult to heat.
In Zindah Jan, one of the Herat districts most affected by the earthquakes, many require urgent humanitarian support to survive through the winter.
Gholam Ali, a resident of Naib Rafi village in Zindah Jan, said his children are sick because they live in an unheated tent.
"No one pays attention to us, no one even sees us," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"My children shiver from the cold because we have no stove, firewood, or coal," he added. "We have no warm clothes and blankets."
During the past week, Afghan philanthropists have distributed hundreds of houses they built in Herat. But the needs of those displaced by the tremors far exceed the supply of new housing units.
U.S.-Owned Vessel Hit By Huthi Missile Off Yemen, Raising Tensions
A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship on January 15 just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, officials said. The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, though not immediately claimed by the Huthis, further escalates tensions in the Red Sea, where attacks by the Huthis -- a Shi'ite group allied with Iran -- have roiled global shipping amid Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial shipping corridor. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Gibraltar Eagle's captain reported that the "port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."
Local Lawmaker Added To Russian Wanted List After Criticizing Putin Over Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry on January 15 added a member of the Perm city council, Sergei Medvedev, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. On December 31, 2023, Medvedev posted a statement on social media criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine while calling President Vladimir Putin a "monster" and a "sleazebag." On January 11, Russia's Communist Party ejected Medvedev from its ranks, saying that law enforcement structures "will take care of him soon." Medvedev's current whereabouts is unknown. In an interview with the 59.ru website, Medvedev dismissed reports saying that he had fled Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Switzerland Agrees To Zelenskiy's Request To Host Peace Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 15 after arriving in Switzerland that Ukrainian representatives have started preparations for holding a global peace summit in Switzerland.
The summit should take into account "everything that has already been achieved" and should determine that the end of the war "should be exceptionally fair" under international law, Zelenskiy said at a press conference in Bern, Switzerland.
Zelenskiy spoke after meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd. Neither Zelenskiy nor Amherd provided any details on when or where in Switzerland the summit might take place.
Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Zelenskiy's request, a Swiss government spokesperson said, adding that further details were being worked out.
Zelenskiy said plans would call for "all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity" to be represented at the peace summit.
"We would like the Global South to be present.... It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace," he said.
While in Switzerland, Zelenskiy is due to meet other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is expected to meet with representatives of the EU and NATO as well as with leaders of states and big businesses to look to strengthen the country's defense and economic stability.
"I will also discuss the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, sanctions, ways to use frozen Russian assets, humanitarian mine clearing, financial assistance, and recovery," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
Zelenskiy is also scheduled to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in Davos to discuss his 10-point "peace formula."
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands In Russia's Bashkortostan Demand Release Of Activist
BAIMAK, Russia -- Thousands of people gathered on a central square of the city of Baimak in Russia's Bashkortostan region on January 15 to demand the release of activist Fail Alsynov, who is on trial on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Many of the protesters were sitting in cars, while thousands stood outside despite freezing temperatures, chanting, "Free Fail Alsynov," "Fail, we are with you," and "We are ordinary people and there will be more of us."
The protesters read out a statement to President Vladimir Putin requesting he fire Bashkortostan's leader, Radiy Khabirov.
The protest took place as a local court resumed Alsynov's trial, holding closing arguments and hearing Alsynov's last statement.
The trial is being held behind closed doors.
The court announced that on January 17 it will pronounce its verdict and sentence of the ex-leader of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture.
Last week, prosecutors asked the court to convict Alsynov and sentence him to four years in prison.
The charge against Alsynov stems from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino, where he criticized the local government's plans to start goldmining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators say Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity."
The investigation of Alsynov was initiated by Khabirov, who accused the activist of inciting ethnic hatred as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting the Russian armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group in May 2020, declaring it "extremist."
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
Latvian President Says Conscription Needed In Face Of Potential Russia Threat
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made the reintroduction of mandatory military service in Latvia a necessity even though the Baltic country is already a member of NATO, President Edgars Rinkevics told Current Time on January 15.
Amid warnings from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and military experts that Russia could pose a real threat to the Baltic states, compulsory military service became mandatory for Latvian men at the start of this year after parliament voted in April 2023 to reintroduce the draft after having abolished it in 2006.
"I have spoken to young men from the first draft, and we all understand that protecting our state will not be possible based on a voluntary basis [military service] alone," Rinkevics said.
Latvia, together with the other two Baltic states, Lithuania and Estonia, became a NATO member in 2004 following the regaining of independence from Moscow in the waning days of the Soviet Union.
Rinkevics said that Latvia sought membership in NATO because it always feared Moscow could attempt to reannex the three Baltic republics.
"Why are we in NATO? Because we realized from the first days, weeks, months after regaining independence that sooner or later we might face a similar situation, and the idea of a possible threat from Russia has always been in our mental perception," Rinkevics said.
Under the new legislation, able-bodied men aged 18 to 27 must serve 11 months in the regular armed forces or National Guard.
After completing the compulsory military service, they will become reservists in the National Guard for another five years, where they will have to complete a minimum of 21 days of individual training and a maximum of seven days of collective training annually.
Women aged 18 to 27 can also voluntarily apply for military service.
In parallel with the reintroduction of mandatory military service, Latvia, whose 1.9 million population includes an almost 25 percent-strong ethnic Russian minority, has moved to beef up its domestic legislation against cyberattacks and other crimes against the state.
Government and private sites in all three Baltic states have been increasingly subjected to Russian cyberattacks since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.
According to Microsoft data, Latvia ranks fifth in the number of cyberattacks related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine behind the United States, Poland, Britain, and Lithuania.
Rinkevics said that toughening punishments for such crimes will send a strong signal to the perpetrators.
"Now some punishments for crimes against the state, in my opinion, are inadequate," he said.
"Monetary fines, community service -- well, what kind of community service can a spy do? Will he clean documents in the state security service or somewhere else?
"Establishing a minimum threshold of punishment, which was not specified in the previous version of the criminal law...is a certain signal that the state is paying more attention to this [crime]."
At Least 7 Dead In Explosion, Fire At Baku Furniture Factory
The number of people killed in an explosion and fire at a furniture workshop in Baku has risen to seven. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry announced the higher death toll on January 15, saying rescuers pulled the seventh body out of the rubble. At least 24 people were injured, the Prosecutor-General's Office said. A probe into possible violations of fire-safety regulations and negligence that led to the deaths has been launched, the office said, and a search-and-rescue operation was ongoing. Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the authorities of Azerbaijan in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The cause of the blast was not known, but comes less than a week after a fire at the Perinatal Center in the Azerbaijani capital killed four infants early in the morning on January 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iran Files New Charges Against Two Journalists After Their Release
Two Iranian journalists face new charges for flouting Iran's hijab law after they published photographs on social media without wearing head scarves just hours after being temporarily released from prison, where they were serving lengthy sentences for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini.
Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi face new indictments, according to the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, in the case filed in Tehran's Revolutionary Court on January 15.
Mohammadi and Hamedi's case highlights the continued battle Tehran's conservative clerics are fighting to strictly enforce the hijab laws in the face of mass discontent over the policy.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move immediately triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the newly installed authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively for their coverage of the death of Amini, a 22 year old who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction. The two were granted “temporary release” from Tehran’s Evin Prison on bail on January 14 pending an appeal of their sentences.
Ali Alqasimehr, the head of Tehran's judiciary, said the decision to grant temporary release to the journalists was taken due to the protracted nature of the investigation and the appellate process. The pair were initially arrested last year.
Their case has attracted widespread support in Iran and abroad. Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem voiced her support for the pair while praising their courage and called them "real champions."
Hamedi was charged because she took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death in September 2022.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Director, Editors Of Kyrgyz News Website Detained After Offices Searched
BISHKEK -- Security officers in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, detained Asel Otorbaeva, the director-general of the 24.kg news website, and chief editor Makhinur Niyazova on January 15 after searching the independent media outlet's offices.
Niyazova told reporters while being forced into a police car that the searches and the detentions were linked to a probe into an article about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 24.kg's lawyer Nurbek Sadykov told RFE/RL that there was no official information about what exactly the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) is investigating.
24.kg reported later that one of its editors, Anton Lymar, was also detained, adding that he, as well as Otorbaeva and Niyazova, had been taken to the UKMK for questioning.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that security officers confiscated computers, laptops, printers, and other devices from the 24.kg offices. They sealed the offices after leaving the premises.
Sydykov said the security officers did not allow him and the website's other lawyers to be inside the offices during the searches.
The UKMK said in a statement hours later that the searches and detentions were linked to a probe on "propagating a war." No details were provided.
The Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights called the searches at 24.kg and the detention of its staff members a "worrying development."
Founded in 2006, 24.kg is one of the country's first online newspapers.
In September 2023, the 24.kg website was blocked in Russia over four of its reports about the war in Ukraine published in October 2022.
The reports were about Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities, casualties among Ukrainian civilians, European sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, and the mobilization of Russians to the armed forces announced in September 2022.
Kazakh Protesters Demanding Justice For Relatives Killed During January 2022 Unrest Detained
On January 15, police in the Kazakh capital, Astana, detained about a dozen protesters who approached the presidential office demanding justice for their relatives who were killed during anti-government protests in January 2022. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the mass unrest caused by the dispersal of the protests after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered security forces "to shoot to kill," claiming that "20,000 terrorists trained abroad" had taken over the country's largest city, Almaty. The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Detention Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist's Half-Brother Extended
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, on January 15 extended the pretrial detention of Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, until at least March 22. Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges that he and his relatives reject. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that investigators had openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest of the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Bashkortostan, Lilia Chanysheva, in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Officials Unexpectedly Allow Commemoration Of Nazarbaev Nemesis
Kazakhstan's authorities have unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of the Central Asian nation's former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
On January 14, politicians, public figures, lawmakers, and celebrities gathered for an event to commemorate Nurqadilov at a restaurant in central Almaty, the country's largest city. Special letters by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and the chairman of the Senate, Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, Maulen Ashimbaev, were read at the ceremony praising Nurqadilov's contribution to the building of Kazakh statehood.
Nurqadilov, was once mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. Official investigators ruled the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Toqaev's letter said a monument to Nurqadilov will be erected in his native Kegen district in the Almaty region, while one of local schools will be named after him and a plaque honoring him will be placed at the house in Almaty where he lived.
Nurqadilov's former associate, businessman Bolat Abilov, called the event commemorating Nurqadilov "a political, historical, and moral rehabilitation" of the politician, adding that all the Nazarbaev monuments across the nation must be demolished and memorials to honor Nurqadilov and other politicians and journalists who died amid suspicious circumstances must be built instead.
Nurqadilov’s death occurred around the same time as a series of deaths of opposition politicians and journalists.
Among them are the deaths of opposition leader and former Kazakh ambassador to Russia, Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found later the same day as the interview beaten and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died three days later in hospital.
Police said Sharipzhanov had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head and hands before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent of Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by zakon.kz
NOTE: RFE/RL correspondent Merhat Sharipzhanov is a brother of the late journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov.
Ukrainian Military Says It Shot Down 2 Russian Recon Aircraft
The Ukrainian military said on January 15 that its forces shot down two Russian reconnaissance aircraft during a "successful mission" above the Sea of Azov. "The Air Force of the Ukrainian military has destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 enemy air control center," the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said on Facebook. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about the downing of two Russian military planes. Russia's Defense Ministry has not commented on the claim. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Opposition Supporter Dies In Prison, Rights Defenders Say
The Vyasna human rights center said Vadzim Khrasko, a Belarusian prisoner who was serving a three-year prison term he was handed in August 2023 for making donations to opposition fundraising programs, died in prison last week at the age of 50. According to Vyasna, Khrasko, who died of pneumonia, is the fourth person incarcerated in connection with an August 2020 presidential election that was followed by unprecedented unrest to die in custody. The poll's official results handed victory to the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, while many said the election was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
UN Appeals For $4.2 Billion In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine This Year
The United Nations has asked donors for $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in the war-wracked country as well as for those who sought refuge abroad as Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.
More than 14.6 million Ukrainians inside the country, or some 40 percent of the total population, require humanitarian assistance this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in Geneva on January 15.
Additionally, the war also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to find refuge abroad, and as of the end of last year, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Europe," the OCHA said as it presented its Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024.
"Hundreds of thousands of children live in communities on the front lines of the war, terrified, traumatized and deprived of their basic needs. That fact alone should compel us to do everything we can to bring more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," OCHA chief Martin Griffiths said.
Ukraine has been subjected to a particularly intense campaign of Russian air strikes since the start of the year, adding to the hardships of an unusually harsh spell of cold weather for Ukraine's civilians.
"In front-line towns and villages, people have exhausted their meagre resources and rely on aid to survive," the OCHA said.
"In the Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions, families shelter in damaged houses with no piped water, gas or electricity. Constant bombardments force people to spend their days in basements," it said.
The UN relief agency said that $3.1 billion, or 75 percent of the total, is to be allocated to support some 8.5 million people inside Ukraine, while the remaining $1.1 billion would be directed to cater to the needs of refugees and host communities in the countries that have received them.
“Although their plight is no longer in the headlines, millions of refugees from Ukraine still need urgent support,” said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “Host countries continue to extend protection and include them in society, but many vulnerable refugees still need help."
Ukrainian Rights Commissioner Says Only 517 Children Out Of Almost 20,000 Taken By Russia Have Been Returned
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, only 517 children of some 20,000 who were illegally taken and held in Russia have been returned, Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.
According to official data issued by the Ukrainian authorities, at least 19,546 children had been taken from Ukraine to Russia as of the end of last year. The number refers only to those cases that were officially recorded, and the real figure is believed to be considerably higher.
.
Lubinets, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 14, said 2,828 adults were also returned, including 150 civilians.
“Our task is to return everyone,” Lubinets said, calling on the international community to “immediately step up efforts in this direction.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants in March last year against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, along with the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.
The ICC said Putin and Lvova-Belova were accused of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others."
The ICC said Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
The ICC decision was backed by the United States and most EU countries, but a joint EU decision was blocked by Hungary.
The Kremlin has rejected accusations of forced deportation. Russian authorities claim that they “saved children” from hostilities and are ready to return those whom their parents and guardians ask for.
