Trial Begins Of Chief Editor, Former Director Of Belarusian News Website Tut.by
MINSK -- The trial of Maryna Zolatava, chief editor of Tut.by, once the largest independent online media outlet in Belarus, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, has begun on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich of the Minsk City Court started the trial behind closed doors on January 9. Three other defendants in the case -- journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka -- are being tried in absentia, as they fled the country earlier.
Chekina and Zolatava are charged with tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Loyka, Talkachova, and Tkachenka face similar charges.
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May 2021 after police searched the media outlet's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of the website's journalists.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed the August 2020 presidential election, which the nation's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won.
Outrage over what was seen by both opposition forces and the general public as a rigged vote that handed Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Three more Iranian protesters have been sentenced to death, bringing to 17 the number of people condemned to such a penalty in connection with protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Yaghob Kordsofla were sentenced for "waging war against God"in their alleged role in the deaths of three Basij militia members during protests in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said on January 9.
Iranian professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, another of the accused in the case, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charge of "assisting in waging war against God."
Nasr-Azadani had faced the possibility of a death sentence. His case has provoked a strong reaction from the international soccer community, including an announcement from the global professional soccer players union FIFPRO that it was "shocked and sickened" by the the player facing such a punishment for campaigning for women's rights and basic freedoms in his own country.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohamad Broghani, had their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court.
In the early hours of January 9, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadlou and Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The protests, highlighted by women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support, are seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Says He's Been Sent To Solitary Confinement For Washing Himself Too Early
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the 10th time since August. This time, Navalny said on his Telegram channel on January 9, he was sent there for 15 days on December 31 for washing himself 36 minutes earlier than he was supposed to, which the penal colony's administration found to be "a serious violation of internal order." Navalny has called all of his placements in solitary confinement "politically motivated." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Against Self-Exiled Actor Over His Ukraine War Comments
The chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has ordered a probe launched against self-exiled actor Artur Smolyaninov over a recent interview he gave about Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Bastrykin’s move on January 9 comes days after Smolyaninov said in the interview with Novaya Gazeta.Evropa that if he was sent to the conflict by Russia, he would fight with Ukrainian armed forces instead. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Court In Tatarstan Hands 19 Years In Prison To Hizb Ut-Tahrir Member
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for being a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. The court ruled on January 9 that Ruslan Ilyasov must stay in a cell for five years and serve the rest of his term in a penal colony. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a global organization based in London that seeks to unite all Muslim countries into an Islamic caliphate. Russia's Supreme Court banned the group in 2003, branding its supporters as "extremists." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian, Iranian Women Win Swedish Rights Prize
Three women from Ukraine, Iran, and Turkey have won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize in 2023 for championing women's rights and freedoms. Marta Chumalo of Ukraine, Iran's Narges Mohammadi, and Eren Keskin of Turkey were honored for "their efforts in the fight to secure women's freedom, in an age when human rights are threatened by war, violence and oppression," the Olof Palme Memorial Fund said in a statement. An award ceremony will be held in Stockholm on February 1.
Belarusian 'Railway Guerrilla' Handed 13 Years In Prison
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has sentenced a man to 13 years in a maximum security prison after he was convicted of being part of a group involved in damaging railways to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 9 that the Minsk regional court sentenced 40-year-old Vital Melnik after finding him guilty of terrorism, possessing illegal firearms, premeditated damage to state property, and publicly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Anzhalika Danilava also ruled that Melnik's car and phone should be confiscated.
Melnik was among some 60 men and women arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging infrastructure on Belarus railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms into Ukraine since Moscow invaded its neighbor in late February 2022.
Investigators found two pistols and ammunition in Melnik's home. Melnik was also accused of damaging a traffic light along a railway in western Belarus in late March 2022.
Investigators say Melnik’s action disrupted the movement of 22 cargo and 17 passenger trains. Police said later that they also found Melnik had made posts online that insulted Lukashenka.
The campaign, called the "railway war," was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several members of the group have been handed lengthy prison terms in recent months. Many cases are still being investigated.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Moscow for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western nations have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Germany Garages Searched In Suspected Chemical Attack Plot By Two Iranian Brothers
German investigators on January 9 searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals. The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained late on January 7 in Castrop-Rauxel, in western Germany, following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Authorities In Russia's Daghestan Interrogate Relatives Of Security Officer Who Defected
Emran Navruzbekov, an ex-officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan who defected to the European Union in 2017, told RFE/RL on January 9 that his relatives have been detained for questioning for a second time in recent days. Navruzbekov said his father, brothers, and mother-in-law were questioned regarding people he continues to be in contact with. Navruzbekov, who revealed FSB moves to follow Daghestani dissidents in Turkey in late December, says his relatives had nothing to do with his decision to defect. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Pope Denounces Iran Death Penalty Following Protests
Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments on January 9 in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican. “The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance,” he said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Top Police Official In Tbilisi Shot Dead By Another Officer
Aleksandr Shekeladze, chief of the police department's Main Directorate of Detectives in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, has been shot dead by a police officer, local authorities said on January 9. The suspect, Giorgi Mgebrishvili, was arrested and placed in a detention center. According to officials, the incident took place over the weekend at Mgebrishvili’s house. Investigators said earlier that a probe had been launched into the "premeditated murder" of Shekeladze. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Law Enforcement Officers Abduct, Detain About Twenty Civilians In Russia's Chechnya
Police in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya have abducted and arrested about 20 civilians in the village of Alkhan-Kala, sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL on January 9, adding that the arrested men might face extremism charges. Opposition Telegram channels 1ADAT and NIYSO published a list of those arrested. The region's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is frequently accused by human rights groups of overseeing grave rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Ship Carrying Ukraine Corn To China Runs Aground In Suez Canal
A cargo ship carrying more than 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine to China ran aground in the Suez Canal early on January 9, according to ship tracker Marine Traffic. Three tugboats have begun refloating the vessel, the MV Glory, which became grounded during bad weather. It was not clear whether traffic in the canal was affected by the stranded ship. The MV Glory is a bulk carrier built in 2005. It sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is 225 meters long.
Ukraine Says It Continues To Turn Back Russian Offensives In The East
Ukraine says it continues to repel attacks by Russian forces, led by the Vagner mercenary group, in the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Soledar as Kyiv warns Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the coming weeks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said overnight in his daily address that Ukrainian troops were holding down key positions amid intense fighting in Soledar, where "things are very difficult."
"The enemy again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw the most professional Wagner units into battle," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram on January 9, adding that Russian forces "suffered significant losses" in the fighting "and once again retreated."
The claims could not be independently verified.
Bakhmut and Soledar lie in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Putin claims to have annexed. Full control of it and the neighboring Luhansk region, the so-called Donbas, is Putin’s main priority at this stage in the war, analysts have said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 11th month and Kyiv claims that Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the near future.
Ukraine has been able to stop the Russian invasion and recapture some previously seized territory with the help of Western military aid.
The United States and its NATO allies announced new military provisions last week to Ukraine, but Kyiv says it still needs more.
In a major policy shift, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would provide about 40 infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery after months of foot-dragging.
WATCH: In the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian gunners are hitting Russian troops with Soviet-era Akatsiya artillery, coordinating their accuracy with multiple spotter drones, they say. The critical question is whether drones will get through Russian jamming and interference to do their job, say the Ukrainians at the controls.
However, Berlin declined for the time being to supply Leopard heavy battle tanks, which Ukraine says is critical for the land battle in the Donbas.
Last week, Condoleezza Rice, the U.S. secretary of state from 2005 to 2009, and Robert Gates, the U.S. secretary of defense from 2006 to 2011, urged the West to approve a “dramatic increase in military supplies and capability” to Ukraine to stop any new Russian offensive and push Putin’s troops out of the country.
Russia's invasion has caused the largest wave of refugees since World War II, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported on January 8.
"More than 7.9 million people have left the country, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced," said Katharina Lump, UNHCR representative in Germany.
The total number of refugees and internally displaced persons of nearly 14 million is more than one-third of the country's total population of approximately 41 million.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Iran has sentenced to death three people accused of killing three members of the security forces during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on January 9. The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with the more than three months of protests. Four of those convicted have been executed, and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
- By Reuters
Pakistan Seeks $8 Billion In Three Years For Flood Recovery
Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country, which is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at a major conference in Geneva on January 9. The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some 8 million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Belarus And Russia To Conduct Joint Air Force Exercises
Belarus and Russia will conduct joint air force exercises starting next week amid growing concern Minsk could join in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The allies will hold the exercises in Belarus from January 15 through February 1, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. Belarus said all of the nation’s air force bases, air force training grounds, and air defense forces would be activated for the exercises. Russia has already begun sending equipment to Belarus in preparation for the joint air force exercises, Belarus said. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Armenian Protesters Angry Over Karabakh Roadblock Detained Near Russian Base
Dozens of activists of a hard-line Armenian nationalist group were detained by local police on January 8 after attempting to block entrance to a Russian military base in the northwestern Armenian town of Gyumri.
Members of the National-Democratic Pole (AZhB), an extra-parliamentary bloc composed of several fringe groups that claim to be a pro-Western political force in Armenia, allege that Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh are colluding with Azerbaijan and Turkey to keep the only road linking the region with Armenia blocked.
The Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan put Russian peacekeepers in control of the region, including the Lachin Corridor, the only road to Armenia. The corridor has been blocked since December 12 by people claiming to be environmental protesters.
During the protest, the AZhB activists called for the Russian peacekeeping forces to be replaced with an international force and urged Armenia to quit the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led defense bloc including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
The AZhB has been claiming without proof that Russia is secretly backing the roadblock to force Yerevan and the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to make concessions, including supporting a Russian-controlled corridor from Azerbaijan to Turkey via Armenia as well as Armenia's accession to the proposed union state of Russia and Belarus.
The activists marched toward the military base with banners, one of which called for "de-occupation" of Armenia from Russia as well as for "de-Sovietization" and "de-Russification" of the country.
Armenian authorities sent dozens of police officers from Yerevan to maintain peace and prevent the protesters from approaching the street where the Russian military unit is located.
Armenia, a country of just 3 million people, agreed to host several thousand Russian troops at the base in Gyumri to protect its borders following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The Gyumri base was built during the Soviet period to guard the Soviet Union's borders with Iran and NATO-member Turkey, with whom Armenia has tense relations. The Russian troops in Gyumri are separate from the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.
During the protest, one of the leaders of the AZhB, which also openly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called on Armenians around the world to start blocking roads to Russian embassies and organizations.
Police officials warned the protesters that such calls were "unlawful." As the march proceeded, police detained several dozen activists.
As a result of the blockade, more than a thousand ethnic Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including many children, have not been able to get home for about a month now.
The blockage is disrupting supplies of goods to Nagorno-Karabakh, causing a shortage of food and essential goods, including medicines, in the region.
Azerbaijan, which considers the region to be part of its territory, has denied that the environmental activists are interfering with the movement of humanitarian supplies.
It said that vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeeping forces and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been able to enter and exit with medication. They have also transported seriously ill patients to Armenia.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has said it is holding talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia about the resumption of full traffic along the Lachin Corridor.
Russia currently has about 2,000 peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan following their 44-day war over the region in September-November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Azerbaijan regained all of the adjacent districts and seized some territory of Nagorno-Karabakh proper during the 2020 war in which close to 7,000 people were killed on both sides.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Russia Launches New Strikes On Ukraine As Fighting In East Remains Intense
Russia has launched a new round of missile strikes against Ukraine a day after Orthodox Christmas as ground fighting in the eastern Donbas region remained intense.
Russian forces fired on several locations on January 8, according to Ukrainian authorities, including the city of Zaporizhzhya, villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka in the Donbas. A few people were reported killed, Ukrainian officials said.
In the southern region of Kherson, the military governor accused Moscow of using incendiary ammunition in bombarding part of the city.
The Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities began after midnight following the conclusion of Orthodox Christmas on January 7 which Russians and many Ukrainians observe.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said fighting in the Donetsk region remained intense.
The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, which Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed. Full control of the Donbas is Putin's main priority at this stage in the war, analysts have said.
Malyar said that Russian forces had made some progress in Soledar, a Donetsk town about 20 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, where the most intense fighting is taking place.
Malyar said that Russia had concentrated "considerable efforts" in Soledar in order to reach the borders of the Donetsk region or to just capture some territory for propaganda purposes.
"It is very difficult in Soledar now," she wrote on Telegram.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its 11th month and Kyiv claims that Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the coming weeks.
Ukraine has been able to stop the Russian invasion and recapture some previously seized territory with the help of Western military aid.
The United States and its NATO allies announced new military provisions last week to Ukraine but Kyiv says it still needs more.
In a major policy shift, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would provide about 40 infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery after months of dragging his feet.
However, Berlin declined for the time being to supply Leopard heavy battle tanks, which Ukraine says is critical for the land battle in the Donbas.
Condoleezza Rice, the U.S. secretary of state from 2005 to 2009, and Robert Gates, the secretary of defense from 2006 to 2011, urged the West to approve a "dramatic increase in military supplies and capability" to Ukraine to stop any new Russian offensive and push Putin's troops out of the country.
The two former officials warned in a January 7 article in The Washington Post that time was on Russia's side in the war. Western unity and Ukraine's economy were at serious risk of breaking the longer the fighting continued, they said.
Rice and Gates urged NATO members to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles, advanced drones, greater ammunition stocks, and more reconnaissance and surveillance systems within "weeks, not months."
With reporting by dpa
Amid Iran Protests, Four Sentenced To Jail Over Strike Call
Iran's judiciary announced on January 8 jail terms of up to 10 years for people who called for strikes following months of anti-government protests. It's the first time the judiciary has announced prison sentences for such incitement during the nationwide protests, triggered by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The judiciary's Mizan Online news website said the four defendants received between one and 10 years in prison. They were not identified and may still appeal the verdicts.
Belgrade Says NATO-Led Peacekeepers Rejected Serbian Forces' Return To Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a request by Belgrade that Serbian security forces be allowed to return to Kosovo amid ongoing ethnic tensions. Serbia made the request in December, but the KFOR peacekeepers said that "there is no need" for the return of Serbian forces, Vucic said on January 8. The KFOR protection force, which comprises nearly 3,800 soldiers, was deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's bombing forced Serbian troops out of the territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Protests Planned In Iran To Mark Third Anniversary Of Plane Downing
Iranian opposition groups have called for countrywide demonstrations to mark the third anniversary on January 8 of the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by antiaircraft fire shortly after takeoff from Tehran. To this day, activists and victims' families accuse the government in Tehran of a cover-up of the military action, in which all 176 people aboard the plane died. The victims were from Ukraine and Iran, as well as from Canada, Afghanistan, Britain, and Sweden. Protests were to be held at various locations, including universities and subway stations in Tehran.
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,000
Ukraine has claimed that 111,170 Russian military personnel have been killed since Russia invaded the country on February 24 last year.
In its latest update on January 8, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that 430 more Russian soldiers had been killed the previous day. The claims could not be independently verified.
The regular update -- which is typically higher than Western estimates -- also says that Russia lost three more tanks and three more artillery systems.
Russian forces continued to hit civilian targets in Ukraine "over the past day," despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a cease-fire on Orthodox Christmas, Kyiv said on January 8.
Russia "launched nine missile and three air strikes, and fired 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "In particular, civilian infrastructure was hit."
Ukrainian authorities said at least two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by Russian strikes over the past 24 hours. The casualties were reported from the eastern region of Donetsk, the northeastern region of Kharkiv, and the southern region of Kherson, they said.
In Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces targeted the city's outskirts overnight, firing "cluster munitions," local authorities claimed on January 8.
"The rockets damaged warehouses and other auxiliary facilities," Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Municipal council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the latest strikes inflicted "damage to infrastructure," but he didn’t provide further details.
On January 5, Putin announced that his troops would observe a cease-fire across the front line so Orthodox Christians could celebrate Christmas.
The 36-hour cease-fire would run from the midday on January 6 until the midnight on January 7. Ukraine rejected the call, saying it was only a ploy by Putin to reposition and reinforce his troops.
On January 7 in Kyiv, hundreds of worshipers attended a service at the 11th-century Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas liturgy. He said Christmas incites people to fight against evil, sin, and darkness.
"These considerations especially echo in our hearts at the time of the most difficult trials of the war, which our Ukrainian people are going through," he said.
Ukraine did not want the war, which he said resulted from "devilish malice and envy" on the part of "those who held us captive" for centuries. After Ukraine became independent and started building its own sovereign state, they "could not tolerate our achievements and success" and started a war.
"But they will definitely be defeated in it, because the truth is on our side," he said.
Epifaniy said Ukraine had already achieved a moral victory because all people of goodwill "condemn the acts of genocide, terror and numerous war crimes committed by the evil Russian empire on our land."
The monastery used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction. The UOC severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in a message on Orthodox Christmas that he was glad to see the hundreds of worshipers who turned out on January 7 for the holiday service in the Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, including Ukrainian soldiers.
"It is very important that a sincere prayer for Ukraine was and will continue to be heard in the Lavra today," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on January 7.
"Once again, I congratulate everyone who celebrates today, on this day, which has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people, with a Merry Christmas," he said.
He also encouraged Ukrainians to "keep the mood that was felt today -- a mood of joy at the strengthening of Ukraine and at the achievement of historical justice."
According to the UN refugee body, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unleashed the largest wave of refugees since World War II.
"More that 7.9 million people have fled the country, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced," the UNHCR representative in Germany, Katharina Lumpp, said on January 8.
The total figure of almost 14 million represents more than one-third of the country's total population of around 41 million. Lumpp said Germany's contribution of more than $500 million to refugee support was second only to that of the United States.
With reporting by AFP, UNIAN, and dpa
Ukraine Has Largest Minefield In The World, Prime Minister Says
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Russian war in Ukraine has created a minefield of 250,000 square kilometers in size in his country. "It's currently the largest minefield in the world," Shmyhal told South Korea's Yonhap news agency in an interview published on January 8. The mined area, according to Shmyhal, is equivalent to more than 40 percent of Ukraine's total land area. "It's not only making it difficult for people to travel, but also causing major disruptions in farming, which is one of our main industries," he said.
Germany Arrests Two Iranian Brothers On Charges Of Planning Chemical Attack
Germany has arrested two Iranian brothers on charges of planning an attack using lethal toxins, prosecutors say.
The two men, aged 32 and 25, allegedly sought to use cyanide and ricin "in order to kill an indefinite number of people," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on January 8.
The brothers, whose names were not released, were motivated by Islamic extremism, prosecutors said. They did not appear to be acting on behalf of the Iranian state, an unnamed German security official told dpa.
Police wearing protective suits against a potential chemical hazard detained the men during an early morning raid of their home in Castrop-Rauxel in western Germany.
Investigators did not uncover any traces of the toxic substances during an initial search of the premises, German prosecutors said.
It wasn't immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspects had picked a specific target.
Initial reports said the older brother, who allegedly supports a Sunni extremist group, was the architect of the plan and had received some help from his younger brother. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.
The two men will be charged with "conspiracy" to commit murder, a crime which could carry a prison sentence of between "three to 15 years," prosecutors said.
"Our security forces take every suggestion of Islamist terror threats very seriously and act accordingly," federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.
Germany has been targeted in recent years by several Islamist attacks, including a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market that killed 12 people and left dozens injured.
German officials said they had been tipped off to the plot by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The FBI allegedly infiltrated a Telegram chat group where the two suspects "asked about bomb construction plans and later about toxins,"according to a report by Spiegel weekly.
In 2018, a Tunisian man and his wife were arrested on suspicion of planning a chemical attack in Germany.
The two, who sympathized with the Islamic State group, were found in possession of 84 milligrams of ricin in their Cologne apartment.
They were both handed long prison terms.
With reporting by dpa and AP
