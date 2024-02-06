News
Three Belarusians On Trial Over Online Chat Supporting Ukraine
Three men went on trial on February 6 in the Belarusian city of Homel over an online chat in which they supported Ukraine's efforts to stand against Russia's ongoing invasion. Zmitser Papkou, Ihar Charnavusau, and Uladzimer Kamenau are charged with creating an extremist group, taking part in an extremist group's activities, and insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The men were arrested in March last year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. In a separate case on February 6, police in Homel detained at least seven people on a charge of distributing of extremist materials. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here and here.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office
A court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for the former adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych, on February 6, on charges of calling for terrorism and distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In October, Russia added Arestovych to its wanted list. In May 2023, Arestovych's name appeared in Russia's registry of terrorists and extremists. Arestovych has regularly given analytical assessments online about Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Says Russia Needs To Stick To Its Constitution
Anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, whose official registration as a candidate for the March 15-17 presidential election in Russia is under question by authorities, says Russia should stick to its constitution and act like a real federation by giving more freedom to its regions and ethnic republics.
Though Nadezhdin -- if he is allowed on the ballot -- is not expected to seriously challenge incumbent Vladimir Putin, the 60-year-old Uzbekistan-born academic has caught the attention of the electorate with his criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and of Kremlin policies that have restricted freedoms and regional rights.
In a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, Nadezhdin said the country had strayed away from real federalism, "when people in regions elect their leaders, and the money earned by the regions themselves remains in the regions."
Russia's Electoral Commission (TsIK), which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, has told Nadezhdin that some 15 percent of the signatures he turned in are invalid, a claim he rejects.
Russia's presidential election law allows for flaws in up to 5 percent of signatures among 60,000 that are checked to approve a candidate's registration. The commission is expected to make a final decision regarding Nadezhdin's official registration as a presidential candidate on February 7. He has said he will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court to get on the ballot.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
In the RFE/RL interview, Nadezhdin took aim at Putin's centralization of power while moving away from allowing regions to govern themselves, saying that if elected president, he would return "real elections of regional governors."
"A governor must be a person well known in the region. I believe that financial support for the regions must be increased. And governors must feel accountable not to Moscow but to their electors," Nadezhdin said.
An example of Putin's moves came last year when he pressured the Republic of Tatarstan until it changed its constitution, canceled the status of the region's president, and restricted other elements of Tatarstan’s sovereignty,
Nadezhdin said Moscow shouldn't interfere in such issues, instead allowing regional lawmakers to rule.
Republics and regions within the Russian Federation must "live within Russia not because they are banned from something or frightened by somebody, but because they feel themselves comfortable and well," he said.
"My task is to work so that none of the republics wanted to separate [from Russia]," Nadezhdin added.
Talking about the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of the Chechen Republic in Russia's North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of regularly violating Russia's constitution, Nadezhdin said leaders should be loyal to the country and not to one person like Putin.
"Kadyrov must be loyal to the Russian Constitution, secure its implementation in the republic’s territory. If he manages to do that, then let him work; if he fails, we would seek a replacement," Nadezhdin said.
Similarly, Nadezhdin said a Putin-initiated 2017 move to abolish mandatory studies at schools of national languages in Russia's ethnic republics was wrong and that it is "up to parents to decide if their children will learn those languages."
"Russia must stick to the Russian Constitution. In fact, everything written there is right," Nadezhdin said.
- By RFE/RL
Romanian Defense Minister Rules Out Reintroducing Mandatory Military Service
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has ruled out reintroducing a mandatory military service in Romania amid discussions about measures to better prepare the NATO member country in case Russia's war against Ukraine spreads.
Romania currently has an 80,000-strong professional army and a reservist corps after it canceled mandatory military service in 2007, three years after joining NATO in March 2004.
Romania's new army chief, General Gheorghita Vlad, last week told RFE/RL that the country should urgently adopt a legal framework that would allow civilian volunteers to pursue military training, a statement that gave room to speculation among Romanians that mandatory military service would be reintroduced.
"Reintroducing a mandatory military service is out of question, at least during my term as defense minister. I have ruled out this possibility," Tilvar told Euronews on February 5. "There is no current discussion about this."
However, Tilvar confirmed Vlad's statement that a law being discussed by the Defense Ministry would envisage a fixed-term military training program for volunteers between 18 and 35 years of age and would include a one-off payment for those who complete the program.
"Such a voluntary military service would fulfill the need for a reservist force, since every country is preoccupied with ensuring enough manpower for a reservist corps," Tilvar said.
He said that the Romanian military last year lost 7,000 professional soldiers through either retirement or resignations.
However, Romania's parliament is unlikely to discuss a bill to introduce a fixed-term voluntary service this year, when several rounds of local, parliamentary, and presidential elections are scheduled.
Tilvar echoed statements by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, reassuring the public that Romania is in no immediate danger of being attacked and is a member of NATO.
"But that does not mean that a strong state such as Romania, a member of the most important alliance in its history, should not get in line with what other militaries are doing from this point of view,'' Tilvar said.
Iohannis last week said Romania "was never better protected than it is now, as a NATO member state," while Ciolacu said, "there is no risk for Romania to be involved in any war right now. Romania has never been safer."
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO beefed up its troop numbers in Europe and established four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
- By AP
UN Nuclear Chief Says Security Still Fragile At Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Power Plant
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said on February 6. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is in Kyiv, told The Associated Press that his upcoming visit to the plant as the war approaches its two-year milestone will aim to assess the impact of recent personnel reductions after Russia denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Energoatom.
Kremlin Critic Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement For 26th Time
The press secretary of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said on February 6 that the outspoken Kremlin critic had been placed in solitary confinement five days earlier for unspecified reasons.
According to Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's current solitary confinement term is 10 days. It is the 26th time he's been placed in solitary confinement since his incarceration more than three years ago. Including this term, Navalny will have spent 293 days in solitary confinement over the period of his current sentence.
It is also Navalny’s third placement in solitary confinement at the Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region, where he was transferred in December 2023.
Navalny, who nearly died after being poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the attack.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny’s prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was being held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison. Such facilities are considered the most strict in the Russian prison system.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Writer, War Critic Akunin
A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for prominent Russian writer Boris Akunin (aka Grigory Chkhartishvili), who has been accused of calling for "terrorism" and disseminating "fake information" about the Russian Army.
“A preventive detention measure has been issued against Chkhartishvili for a period of two months from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition,” the Basmanny district court’s press service said on February 6.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Last month, Russia's Interior Ministry put Akunin on an international wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed.
Akunin, 67, who currently lives in London after leaving Russia in 2014, has openly criticized Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry declared Akunin a "foreign agent," a punitive list broadly applied to target regime critics.
Last month, Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added Akunin to its list of "terrorists and extremists" without any explanation, but media reports said a probe on charges of discrediting Russia's armed forces had been launched against Akunin.
That move came less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers and the country's biggest bookstore chain announced that they had dropped Akunin and another popular writer, Dmitry Bykov, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"Until the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
EU's Borell, IAEA's Grossi In Kyiv As Russian Strike On Kharkiv Kills 2-Month-Old Baby
KYIV -- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi have arrived on separate visits to Kyiv on February 6 as Russian missile strikes continued to claim victims among Ukrainian civilians, killing a 2-month old baby boy on February 6 in Kharkiv region.
"Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he will reaffirm during talks with Ukrainian officials the "EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine -- on military side, on the financial side with the new [50 billion euro] Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path."
Kyiv, which largely depends on Western military and financial support, has said it expects a 4.5 billion-euro ($4.84 billion) disbursement from the EU next month after the 27-member bloc last week approved a four-year, 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) facility for Ukraine.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on X that the bloc is to start payments next month.
However, a $60 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine remains blocked in Congress amid opposition from some Republicans who are tying any funds to massive changed in U.S. border policies.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Kyiv where he said he held talks with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and other Ukrainian officials ahead of a visit to the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest.
The IAEA has voiced concern many times over the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant amid the fighting in the area.
Grossi on February 6 also said he was worried about the operational safety of the plant amid personnel cuts after Moscow denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Enerhoatom.
“This huge facility used to have around 12,000 staff. Now, this has been reduced to between 2,000 and 3,000, which is quite a steep reduction in the number of people working there,” Grossi told AP. "I need to see for myself what is the situation, what are the prospects in terms of staffing, medium-term and long-term as well.”
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on the settlement of Zolochiv, in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, killed a 2-month-old baby on February 6.
"At about 2:30 a.m., a three-story hotel was destroyed in Zolochiv after being struck by the occupiers with S-300 missiles," regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. "A two-month-old boy died. Three women were wounded and were hospitalized."
Houses, civilian infrastructure and cars were also damaged by the Russian strike, he said.
Separately, Russian shelling on February 6 wounded two civilians in the village of Tokarivka, in the southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. On February 5, five people were killed and one was wounded in Kherson by Russian shelling.
Trial Of Republika Srpska President Opens In Sarajevo After Multiple Delays
SARAJEVO -- The trial of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on charges of defying the rulings of an international peace envoy opened on February 5 in Bosnia-Herzegovina after several postponements.
The trial opened with the reading of the indictment, which accuses Dodik of failing to execute the decisions of the High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. If convicted, Dodik faces a sentence of six months to five years in prison and a ban on public duties.
During the hearing in Bosnia’s top court in Sarajevo, the judge twice warned supporters of Dodik not to disrupt the proceeding after they whistled and jeered when the decision was made to read the indictment. The Dodik supporters left the courtroom after the judge ordered judicial police to lower the curtain that separates the courtroom from the public viewing gallery.
As stated in the indictment, Dodik signed decrees on laws that had been annulled by Schmidt "even though he was aware that the decisions of [Schmidt] are legally binding."
The prosecution will present its evidence at the next hearing on March 6. Four inspectors of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) are scheduled to testify.
Dodik's defense has said that the evidence of the Prosecutor-General's Office "isn't based on facts" and has said Dodik’s defense will be based on "proving the sovereignty” of Bosnia.
The defense has also asked for the disqualification of Judge Sena Uzunovic, who took the case on February 5, alleging "political bias." The previous judge assigned to hear the case, Mirsad Strika, asked to be replaced due to his planned retirement in May.
Uzunovic will also hear the case against Milos Lukic, the acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, who is also charged with failing to execute Schmidt’s decisions. That trial is scheduled to start on February 21.
Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt. One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them. The other law concerns the refusal to implement decisions by the country's Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has the majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws and used his so-called Bonn powers to impose changes to the Criminal Code of Bosnia stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serb Republika Srpska implemented after the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War. The country is overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers. That position is currently held by Schmidt.
Bosnia was given the status of candidate for European Union membership in December 2022 but has not fulfilled the criteria necessary to start accession talks.
With reporting by Melisa Teletovic
Iranian Authorities Keep Up Pressure On Teachers Over Support Of Protests
Several Iranian teachers have been disciplined or have been called for questioning by authorities for their support of the country's students in their protests against the regime for its crackdown on freedoms and general concerns about eroding living standards in the country.
According to the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, one teacher from the southwestern city of Lordegan has lost his position, while four teachers in Mamasani, Fars Province, were summoned by the authorities to give a defense for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security."
The council said Rouhollah Gerehgosha, Shokrollah Ahmadi, Jan Mohammad Ahmadi, and Ali Ahmadi, who were previously detained for their involvement in supporting the students, are the four to have been summoned.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Saeidi Aboueshaqi, a teacher from Lordegan in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, announced that the Supreme Court has upheld his dismissal due to his support for the nationwide protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
On February 4, Saeidi posted on Instagram that the Supreme Court confirmed the initial verdict, stating he was dismissed for "protest activities" in recent years, for being "the voice of the oppressed and tortured people," and for "sympathizing and assisting the families seeking justice."
The activist HRANA news agency had previously reported that the Administrative Offenses Board of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari accused Aboueshaqi of meeting with families of protest victims and posting content on social media that was deemed supportive of "hostile groups," leading to his dismissal from the education department.
The spate of convictions and sentences are part of a long-running campaign by authorities against educators in Iran.
Several protests have been held by teachers over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
That campaign has been coupled with a wave of repression against educators for their involvement in protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini.
According to a report published by the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in June, "over 250 teachers and cultural union activists were arrested, imprisoned, dismissed, or exiled" in the 2022 alone, and "cases have been fabricated against many teachers."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dissident Iranian Filmmaker Says He Has Been Handed Additional 61 Months In Prison
Imprisoned dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad said he has been sentenced to an additional 61 months in prison based on charges filed against him while he has been incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
In a phone call from Evin Prison, Nourizad said the prison warden had informed him that the sentence was handed down because of his protest activities within the prison and for "breaking the ward's telephones."
"When I see a major theft, I cannot remain silent. Nearly 900 billion rials ($1.5 million) were stolen from the total funds of Iranian prisoners.... Everyone else chose to remain silent, but I protested and took action," he said.
Nourizad, a former journalist for the conservative Kayhan daily, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The outspoken Nourizad, who has written and directed several films, has since 2019 been serving a prison sentence totaling over 17 years.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Nourizad was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, two years of exile, and a two-year ban from leaving the country. A court ruling in August last year reduced his sentence to eight months in jail, 74 lashes, and one year of exile.
Before this, Nourizad had been sentenced in two separate cases during his imprisonment.
He said in the call that he did not attend the court for this latest case, did not accept the verdict, and did not protest it.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Russian Rights Lawyer Detained On Suspicion Of 'Facilitating' A Bribe
Police in Moscow have detained Aleksei Fedyarov, the top lawyer at the human rights group Russia Behind Bars, on suspicion of facilitating a bribe.
The Zamoskvorechye district court in the Russian capital told RFE/RL on February 5 that Fedyarov may face house arrest as a pretrial restriction.
No further details were given.
Fedyarov may face house arrest as a pretrial restriction. No further details were given.
The move comes four months after the Justice Ministry declared the founder and head of Russia Behind Bars, Olga Romanova, a "foreign agent."
Russia Behind Bars, which was itself listed as a "foreign agent" in 2018, advocates for protecting the rights of people held in pretrial detention centers, prisons, and penal colonies.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the NGO has actively covered the Russian military's recruitment of inmates from prisons and penal colonies to fight in Ukraine.
Russia Behind Bars revealed last year that Russia was sending female inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.
As the NGO's top lawyer, Fedyarov defended Kirill Serebrennikov, who in 2020 was convicted on embezzlement charges that he and his supporters rejected. He was sentenced to three years of probation and a three-year ban on leading any cultural institution with governmental support.
Serebrennikov's supporters said the conviction was revenge for his criticism of authoritarianism and homophobia under President Vladimir Putin.
Serebrennikov left Russia in March 2022 after a court canceled his probation.
Russia has used its so-called "foreign agent" laws since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups since the Kremlin launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The law allows the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria under which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to label organizations working in the fields of education, culture, health, environmental protection, and human rights as "foreign agents."
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media outlets and individuals as "foreign agents," including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian law does not define what should be considered foreign influence.
U.S. Disappointed After Hungary's Ruling Party Holds Up Vote On Sweden's NATO Bid
The United States is disappointed that Hungary's ruling party blocked an opportunity for a vote on Sweden's NATO bid, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on February 5. Hungary is the only NATO country that has not ratified Stockholm's membership application, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies. Earlier on February 5, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote on expansion. Hungary has said it supports the Swedish bid in principle but has dragged its feet on ratification.
Uzbek Court Grants Early Release To Blogger Otabek Sattoriy
An Uzbek court has granted an early release to blogger Otabek Sattoriy, who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in May 2021 on charges of extortion and slander. The court ruled on February 5 that the remainder of Sattoriy's term will be replaced by an obligation to pay 20 percent of his earnings to the State Treasury. Last month, Sattoriy was transferred from a penal colony to a colony settlement -- a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. Human rights organizations have called the case against Sattoriy politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Five Retired Belarusian Police Colonels Who Condemned Crackdown Detained
The Vyasna human rights center said on February 5 that Belarusian law enforcement has detained five retired police colonels who in 2020 issued a video statement condemning police brutality during a crackdown on protesters who challenged the official result of a presidential poll that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Ihar Kislyak, Vyachaslau Ilyich, Andrey Daroshka, Vital Paprotski, and Dzmitry Udovin were detained on January 31 and placed in Detention Center No. 1 on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist Extradited From Russia Detained In Disputed Uzbek Border Deal
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek told RFE/RL on February 5 that activist Kanykei Aranova, who was extradited from Moscow last week, was placed in preliminary detention until March 22 as part of a case concerning protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal that led to the arrests of 27 activists, politicians, and journalists. Aranova was charged with inciting hatred and public calls to seize power. The 37-year-old Aranova left Kyrgyzstan for Russia in 2022 after she openly protested the border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Yandex, A Bellwether For Russia's Tech Industry, Leaves In Cut-Rate Deal
Yandex, once dubbed Russia’s Google for becoming the country’s dominant online search engine, will exit Russia entirely, selling its assets there in a deeply discounted $5.2 billion deal that marks the end of an era.
Under the agreement announced on February 5 by Yandex’s Netherlands-based corporate parent, a “purchaser consortium” that includes the company’s management, an investment fund linked to Russian oil giant LUKoil, and three other businessmen will take over Yandex’s operations inside Russia.
The Russian entity, meanwhile, takes over the vast bulk of the company’s revenue-generating businesses, including the country’s dominant search engine, and also major operations in things like online shopping, advertising, food delivery, taxis, maps, and other things.
The Dutch parent is expected to retain control of several non-Russian businesses, including operations in cloud computing, self-driving cars, and a number of patents and other intellectual property licenses.
The price takes into account a 50 percent discount mandated by law on the sale of assets of companies from "unfriendly countries" when they exit the local market.
“Since February 2022, the Yandex group and our team have faced exceptional challenges. We believe that we have found the best possible solution for our shareholders, our teams, and our users in these extraordinary circumstances,” Yandex’s board Chairman John Boynton said in a statement.
February 2022 is when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which sparked the exit of dozens of international companies from their Russian operations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed news of the sale.
“Yandex is one of the economy’s national champions in high tech and one of the largest companies,” he told reporters. “It’s important for us that the company continues to work in the country.”
Yandex was a long-admired company, in and out of Russia, not only for its search-engine dominance but its innovations and fast-moving efforts to move into lucrative online businesses such as ride hailing and food delivery. Its shares, which traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were held by major Western institutional investors.
The announcement caps a tumultuous 18-month period since the Kremlin’s decision to launch its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the wake of the invasion, Russian lawmakers passed measures that amount to censorship of news and independent information about the war, which the Kremlin euphemistically calls a “special military operation.”
In the weeks that followed, Yandex, whose search engine and news portals were a major source of information for Russians, came under pressure to skew search results, and direct readers to only specified news outlets.
Two board members resigned; several top executives departed, along with thousands of employees; and the company’s American Depositary Receipts, traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were frozen. The company decided to sell its news and entertainment channels.
Months later, Yandex announced a plan for a wholesale reorganization, with a possible exit from Russia. Aleksei Kudrin, a former finance minister and longtime Kremlin confidant viewed as a “liberal” policymaker, was brought on to help negotiate the restructuring.
But the talks faltered as reports emerged that powerful Kremlin-linked oligarchs were in the running to take it over, and Yandex’s board feared Western sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion might pose legal problems. Kudrin himself ended up being sanctioned by the United States, while the company’s co-founder, Arkady Volozh, who resigned months after the invasion, was hit with European Union sanctions.
The negotiations were complicated further last August when Volozh publicly criticized the Ukraine war, calling it “barbaric.”
Aside from LUKoil and the stake to be held by management, the other three Russian members of the “purchaser consortium” are relatively unknown. One previously was an executive at Gazprom, the state-controlled natural gas giant.
None of the buyers are “a target of, or owned or controlled by a target of, sanctions in the U.S., EU, U.K., or Switzerland,” the company said.
HRW Urges Kazakh Authorities To Drop 'Dubious Fraud Charges' Against Women's Rights Activist
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Kazakh authorities to stop targeting well-known women’s rights advocate Dinara Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) with criminal charges in retaliation for her work.
In late December, a court in Kazakhstan issued an arrest warrant for Smailova, the self-exiled 55-year-old leader of the NeMolchiKZ group that monitors domestic violence in the Central Asian nation.
Kazakh authorities said at the time that Smailova was accused of financial fraud, violating laws on privacy and spreading false information.
Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she lived for some time, but after Tbilisi refused to allow her back in the country following an international trip last year, she moved to an EU member state where her asylum application is currently under review.
HRW said in its February 5 statement that the due process rights of Smailova should be upheld in full in any investigation and the authorities should ensure that the criminal justice system is not being manipulated and weaponized to silence her.
Smailova faces up to 10 years in prison on various criminal charges, including large-scale fraud. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.
“The authorities appear to be on a fishing expedition for evidence of wrongdoing by Smailova, raising serious concerns about the motivations in this case,” HRW's assistant Central Asia researcher Vika Kim said.
“The authorities’ spirited efforts against Smailova look more like an attempt to discredit her organization’s legitimate work, than a move to root out criminal activity.”
Bank accounts of Smailova's organization were frozen in Kazakhstan in November.
Smailova has been known as an outspoken critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's authorities for their failure to protect women and children from sexual and domestic violence.
Smailova's NeMolchiKZ foundation has consulted via the Internet thousands of women in Kazakhstan experiencing domestic violence and abuse.
The group's activities have led to the imprisonment of dozens of men on criminal charges of sexual violence.
About a dozen police officers have been held accountable for neglect and inaction, and more than 200 law enforcement officers faced disciplinary restrictions as a result of the work by Smailova's foundation.
Bulgarian Interior Ministry Employee Detained On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia
Bulgarian national television reported on February 5 that investigators have detained an employee from the Interior Ministry's unit fighting organized crime on suspicion of spying for Moscow. Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security was quoted as saying that the person allegedly passed classified data to "Russian agents," including a former employee of the Russian Embassy in Sofia who was designated as persona non grata. In November, Bulgaria expelled Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the state-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta, who Sofia said posed "a threat to national security." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Five Ukrainians Killed In Kherson City, Sumy Region As Russia Steps Up Shelling Of Civilian Areas
Five Ukrainian civilians were killed on February 5 when Russian forces shelled the southern city of Kherson and the northeastern region of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said, amid a dramatic increase of the intensity of Moscow's bombardment of civilian areas.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that Russian artillery killed four people and wounded one other person in Kherson city in a strike that occurred around noon. Russian troops also shelled the city of Vorozhba in the Sumy region, killing one person and injuring two others, the regional military administration reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian forces in November 2022 liberated Kherson as Russian troops retreated eastward across the Dnieper River. Since then, Russian forces have regularly targeted the city with artillery and missiles from across the river, causing numerous deaths among civilians and destroying infrastructure.
In a separate Telegram message, Klymenko said that over the past week, the intensity of Russia's shelling of southern Ukraine increased by almost a quarter compared to previous weeks, causing at least a dozen civilian deaths. Klimenko added that Russian forces attacked civilian areas more than 1,500 times over the past seven days.
"Attacks have been recorded on more than 570 settlements, with the largest number in the Zaporizhzhya region," Klymenko wrote. "As a result of the Russian strikes over the past week, 12 people died and 60 people were wounded."
Eight explosions were recorded in the attack on Vorozhba.
"As a result of the shelling, a 40-year-old man died [and] his mother was injured. Another person was also injured. According to preliminary information, five residential buildings, commercial buildings, electrical networks, and Internet connections were damaged," the military administration said in a statement.
Emergency services were working at the scene, the statement said, calling on residents of border communities "not to expose themselves to danger and to take advantage of offers to evacuate to safer communities and regions."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 105 combat clashes at the front on February 5, the General Staff said in its evening summary. More than one-third of the clashes occurred in the area around Avdiyivka and nearby towns in the Donetsk region. Russian forces supported by aviation were repelled when they tried to break through Ukrainian defenses, the General Staff said.
Russian forces also attacked in areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Maryinsk, and Zaporizhzhya, and tried to knock Ukrainian troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the General Staff said.
Russian forces also launched more than 30 missile and air strikes and 52 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
Separately, Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the eastern region of Kharkiv, said early on February 5 that 18 settlements in the region had been struck by Russian shells over the past 24 hours and that in total about 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day.
Nearly two years into Russia’s mass invasion of Ukraine, the battlefield along the nearly 1,200-kilometer front line stretching from northeast Ukraine to Kherson has largely frozen, with Russia pushing forward in localized offensives near Kupyansk in the north, and around Avdiyivka to the south.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 visited a hospital in the city of Kropyvnytskiy where injured Ukrainian troops are receiving treatment.
"I spoke with the warriors and presented them with awards," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter. "I thank each of them for their service. They are doing an excellent job and are true heroes. Ukraine takes pride in them."
Siberian Activist Forcibly Placed In Psychiatric Clinic Again
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk forcibly placed noted activist and blogger Igor Gorlanov in a psychiatric clinic on unspecified grounds for a third time since 2019, lawyer Aleksei Pryanishnikov said on February 5. Gorlanov has been known for his open criticism of local and federal authorities, including President Vladimir Putin. In August 2023, a court in Novokuznetsk ordered the Finance Ministry to pay Gorlanov 100,000 rubles ($1,100) for an illegal one-month placement in a psychiatric clinic in December 2019. His lawyers said at the time that while in the clinic, Gorlanov's health deteriorated due to forced injections of unknown substances. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian-Appointed Minister In Ukraine's Lysychansk Killed In Missile Attack
A missile attack on a restaurant in Ukraine’s Russia-occupied city of Lysychansk killed Moscow-installed Emergency Minister Aleksei Poteleshchenko over the weekend, Russian media reports said on February 5. Russian officials accused Ukraine of targeting civilian buildings in Lysychansk, adding that, in all, 28 persons, including a child were killed in the attack. Ukrainian authorities in the region of Lysychansk said the restaurant’s bakery had produced bread for Russian troops invading Ukraine and its premises were used for meetings by occupying Russian officials. Kyiv has yet to comment officially on the deadly strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Submits Drafts On Extending Martial Law, Mobilization Amid Hints He Will Reshuffle Leadership
Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to his country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, draft laws to extend martial law and the military mobilization in the country as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy's drafts provide for the extension of the two measures for another 90 days from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This will be the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the Verkhovna Rada will vote on the two measures.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The extensions, if approved by Ukrainian lawmakers, will overlap with Ukraine's presidential election cycle. A vote would have been held next month but is constitutionally prohibited from taking place when the country is under martial law.
In November, Zelenskiy strongly hinted at a potential delay of the presidential poll, saying it would be "irresponsible" to hold it under wartime conditions.
The two drafts were sent to lawmakers a day after Zelenskiy confirmed in an interview with Italian broadcaster RAI that he is considering operating changes among Ukraine's military and political leadership amid widespread speculation that he is about to dismiss General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military.
Zelenskiy, who has been reported to have a tense relationship with Zaluzhniy, said the changes he is considering are not aimed at individuals but regard "the direction of the country's leadership."
“When we talk about this, I mean a replacement of a series of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military. If we want to win we must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, let ourselves down, we must have the right positive energy,” he said in the interview.
"I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the country's leadership," Zelenskiy added.
Polls show that Zaluzhniy is as popular, if not more so, than Zelenskiy, and some experts fear that were Zelenskiy to oust Zaluzhniy it would demoralize some of Ukraine troops and undermine national unity.
Zelenskiy spoke in his evening address about the need to "strengthen the policy of veterans," saying that this had been discussed on February 5 in a morning meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"Steps that will overcome existing problems in this area and give confidence to our people" were discussed, he said, calling it a "management issue."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needs "strength, fresh energy, and sufficient leadership in every sphere."
Earlier on February 5, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported that Yulia Laputina, the minister of veterans' affairs, had submitted her resignation. Melnychuk did not explain why Laputina, 56, resigned after more than three years as minister of veterans' affairs.
With reporting by RAI and AP
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates New Prime Minister
Kazakhstan's ruling Amanat party has nominated Olzhas Bektenov, the head of the presidential administration, as prime minister, the presidential office said on February 6. Bektenov's candidacy will be presented to the Kazakh parliament, the Majilis, at a plenary session on February 6 that will be attended by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. On February 5, Toqaev accepted the previous government's resignation, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister. Bektenov, 43, has served as head of the presidential administration since April 2023. Before that, he was head of Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency.
Montenegro Extradites Business Partner Of 'Crypto King' To South Korea
PODGORICA -- Montenegro has extradited a business partner of Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King" who is wanted in both the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Kwon and his business partner Hon Chang-joon, who have been in custody in Montenegro for most of the past year, were sentenced by a court in June 2023 to four months in prison for traveling with forged passports after they tried to board a plane to Dubai.
Police said on February 5 that Hon Chang-joon was handed over to South Korean officials at the airport in Podgorica and was to be flown back to his home country based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.
Kwon remains in custody in Montenegro while officials decide whether he will be extradited to South Korea or the United States.
Kwon said in his defense at the time that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged.
A Montenegrin court on November 24 said Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea but that the final decision as to which country he will be extradited rests with Montenegro's Justice Minister Andrej Milovic. That decision has yet to be made.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May last year, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calls "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud."
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan has issued an eight-count indictment against Kwon for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy. His firm recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
In his native south Korea, Kwon is wanted for fraudulent unfair trading and fraud.
Co-founder of TerraformLabs Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korea in April for violations of capital markets law.
