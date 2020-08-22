Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Tsikhanouskaya Says She's Nothing To Ask Putin, Except To 'Respect Our Sovereignty'

Tsikhanouskaya Says She's Nothing To Ask Putin, Except To 'Respect Our Sovereignty'
Embed
Tsikhanouskaya Says She's Nothing To Ask Putin, Except To 'Respect Our Sovereignty'

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:06 0:00

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she has been contacted by world leaders from several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. But she said Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has close ties with Belarus, had not been in touch. Tsikhanouskaya said she would not attempt to contact him herself. "I don't have anything to ask him about, just [to respect our] sovereignty," she said in an interview with Reuters in Vilnius on August 22. Tsikhanouskaya moved to the capital of neighboring Lithuania, an EU member, for safety reasons following an August 9 Belarusian presidential election that sparked ongoing strikes and protests against the official results, which claimed incumbent President Alyaksandr Lukashenka had won in a landslide. “Sooner or later he will have to leave,” said Tsikhanouskaya. She also said that people in Belarus have changed in recent months and will no longer accept Lukashenka as their president.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG