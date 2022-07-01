A Day In The Life Of Exiled Belarusian Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya

She made a lightning ascent from unknown housewife to become the face of a revolution. Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was forced into exile in 2020, amid a brutal crackdown on mass protests after a presidential election result that was widely seen as falsified. Since then, she has led a tireless campaign seeking diplomatic support to isolate the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who kept his grip on power with Kremlin support and then made Belarus a launchpad for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. RFE/RL spent a day with Tsikhanouskaya during a visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on June 21.