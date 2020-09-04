Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the United Nations to condemn the violent crackdown by the government of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on protesters who charge he rigged his reelection victory on August 9. Speaking to a virtual informal session of the UN Security Council on September 4 from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the United Nations to send an international monitoring mission to Belarus and said the UN Human Rights Commission should hold a special session on the human rights situation in the country.