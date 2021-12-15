Accessibility links

Who Is Syarhey Tsikhanouski And Why Is Belarus Jailing Him For 18 Years?

Who Is Syarhey Tsikhanouski And Why Is Belarus Jailing Him For 18 Years?
Who Is Syarhey Tsikhanouski And Why Is Belarus Jailing Him For 18 Years?

Popular video blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who once intended to run for president against Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a court in Homel on December 14. Tsikhanouski is also the husband of opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. His conviction, along with five others, on a variety of charges and their harsh punishments are widely seen as politically motivated. We take a deeper look at Tsikhanouski and what he means to the country's opposition.

