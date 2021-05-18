Independent News Site In Belarus Raided As Crackdown Escalates

MINSK -- Financial police in Belarus have launched a probe against the country's largest independent online media outlet, Tut.by, another sign of the escalating crackdown on the country's pro-democracy movements and free media.

The Department of Financial Investigations (DFR) at the Committee of State Control said on May 18 that the Tut Bai Media group was suspected of "evading taxes in extremely significant amounts" since 2019.

The announcement came shortly after law enforcement officers searched the offices of Tut.by and its affiliates Houser.by and Av.by, as well as the homes of several editors, including the outlet's chief editor, Maryna Zolatava.

The Tut.by website was inaccessible after the police searches were conducted early in the morning on May 18.

One of the co-founders of Tut.by, Kiryl Valoshin, told RFE/RL that the domain's portal was blocked. According to Valoshin, former Tut.by employee Darya Danilava was detained by police and her husband's mobile phone was not in operation.

The Ministry of Information said in a statement that access to Tut.by and its affiliates had been restricted due to what it called a "violation of the country's media law," namely by posting items filed by unregistered organizations.

Witnesses said the door in the corridor of the apartment block in Minsk where Zolatava lives was broken in by law enforcement when they raided her apartment in the morning.

The exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called the move against Tut.by the "premeditated murder of independent media."

The Belarusian authorities "are killing media...they are killing us on the streets and in jails," Tsikhanouskaya said in her video statement on YouTube.

"We demand an immediate reaction of the European Union, an expedited launch of a program of support of independent media and protection of journalists and help provided to them so that they could continue their work, despite the repressions," she added.

"We insist that sanctions must be imposed against all who are responsible for the repressions against editorial groups, journalists, and bloggers."

Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers since the start of mass protests sparked by the August 2020 presidential election.

Tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been swept up in the crackdown. Protesters say the election was rigged in favor of Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.

Dozens of reporters have been temporarily detained or jailed over the ensuing nine months.

Lukashenka has insisted he won the August election and has refused to negotiate with the opposition.

Tsikhanouskaya says she was forced to leave Belarus for Lithuania a day after the August 9 poll amid threats to herself and her family.