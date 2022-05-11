Tsikhanouskaya: There Cannot Be A Free Belarus Without A Free Ukraine

Ukraine’s victory in the war unleashed against it by Russia will open a "new window of opportunities for the Belarusians," such as protests or strikes, said Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. In an interview with Current Time in Prague on May 11, she also pointed out that Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime is currently circumventing international sanctions -- first imposed for the crackdown on dissent and then for Belarus's role in Russia's invasion -- through Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which needs to be addressed for the sanctions to be efficient.