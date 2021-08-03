Belarus Sent Hit Squads To Kill Lukashenka Critics, Says Man Who Found Activist's Body In Kyiv

The man who found the dead body of Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou in a park near his home in Kyiv is blaming the Belarusian government for his death. Yury Shchuchko told Current Time that he was briefed by Ukrainian intelligence officials that hit squads had been sent to Ukraine to "liquidate" them. Shchuchko was a close associate of Shyshou at the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), which helps Belarusians fleeing persecution by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. He said Shyshou's face showed signs he'd been beaten up before his death. Shyshou was found hanged in the wooded area of a park.