Belarusian Union Leaders Given Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- Two Belarusian independent union leaders and an activist have been handed lengthy prison terms in Minsk as a crackdown against dissent continues under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A Minsk court on January 5 sentenced the leaders of the Union of Workers of Electronic Outputs Producing Industry (REP), Vasil Berasnyou and Henadz Fyadynich, to nine years in prison each. REP activist Vyachaslau Areshka was handed eight years in prison.
Judge Anastasia Papko found the defendants guilty of creating an extremist organization and taking part in its activities, calls for activities damaging national security, and inciting social hatred.
Berasnyou, Fyadynich, and Areshka were arrested in April 2022 for their activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that gave Lukashenka another term. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
It is not known how the men pleaded in the case. Belarusian human right organizations have recognized them as political prisoners.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Ukrainian Billionaire Zhevago's French Extradition Hearing Set For January 19
A French court has postponed to January 19 a hearing on whether to extradite Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago to his home country. The businessman, who controls London-listed iron-pellet producer Ferrexpo, is one of Ukraine's richest men. He was arrested and detained in France in late December at Ukraine's request. At the start of the hearing on January 5, the court in Chambery heard his lawyers' plea that the proceedings be held behind closed doors -- a request the judges rejected after brief deliberation. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Iran Closes French Institute In Tehran Over Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
Iran says it is closing the French Institute for Research in Tehran "as a first step" against "insulting" cartoons of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that were published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
The controversial weekly published dozens of cartoons mocking Khamenei, the highest religious and political figure in Iran, as part of a competition launched in December in support of Iranians who have been protesting against the theocratic system following the death of a young woman while in police custody.
Some of the cartoons depicted sexual scenes that included Khamenei, who has held power in the country for more than 30 years, and other Iranian clerics. Other entries were aimed at the brutal crackdown on protesters launched by officials in Iran, including sentencing several demonstrators to death.
"In reviewing cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activities in Iran, the ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The day before, Tehran summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest the "insulting" cartoons.
Charlie Hebdo has a history of pushing the limits of free speech on race, religion, and politics in France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community.
In January 2015, 12 people were killed by Islamist militants in an attack at the magazine's Paris office over the publication of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.
French officials did not immediately respond to the announcement of the closure of the institute, but Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna told LCI TV on January 5 that Iran was pursuing bad policies through its violence against its population.
"Let's remember that in France press freedom exists, contrary to what's happening in Iran and that this (freedom) is overseen by a judge within the framework of an independent judiciary, which is something that Iran without doubt doesn't know well," she said in response to the summoning of the French ambassador.
The protests over the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being held by police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly, have rocked Iran.
Tens of thousands of Iranians have flooded streets across the country on a regular basis to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders. Two protesters have been executed after receiving death sentences, while several others have been handed similar penalties and are on death row.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Former Uzbek Prosecutor-General Jailed For Corruption Released On Parole
TASHKENT -- Former Uzbek Prosecutor-General Rashidjon Qodirov, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on corruption charges in June 2019, has been released on parole.
Media reports in Tashkent quoted law enforcement officials on January 5 as saying that Qodirov had been released several days earlier.
Qodirov was arrested in February 2018 and later convicted of bribe taking, extortion, financial fraud, tax evasion, obstruction of justice, and money laundering.
His arrest came about three years after he was fired amid a purge of officials connected to the investigation of Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of late President Islam Karimov.
Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 when her father was still in office. Karimov died in 2016 and was succeeded by Shavkat Mirziyoev.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to 10-years in prison but several months later the sentence was shortened to five years and switched to house arrest.
She was later transferred to prison for what officials called a violation of house-arrest regulations.
In 2020, Karimova sentenced to an additional 13 years in prison after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
Qodirov, who served as the country's top law enforcement official for 15 years, was the prosecutor-general in 2014 when Karimova was initially charged.
Uzbekistan became isolated and economically stagnant under Karimov, who tightly ruled the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Since Karimov's death in 2016, Mirziyoev has publicly criticized government agencies and has taken steps to dismiss or remove many officials in power during his predecessor's rule.
Ukraine's Western Allies To Provide Armored Vehicles As Kyiv Warns Of Looming Offensive
With fighting raging in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Kyiv's Western allies appear to be moving toward providing advanced armored combat vehicles to the Ukrainian military.
In its daily briefing on the war on January 5, the Ukrainian military said more than 800 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded, mostly in fighting around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut and other locations in the Donetsk region.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the Ukrainian military's figures.
Amid the intense fighting, U.S. President Joe Biden on January 4 confirmed that Washington was considering sending Bradly infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The M2 Bradley has been the main infantry fighting vehicle of the U.S. military since 1981, which has thousands of them available.
Washington is expected to unveil a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the coming days.
Biden's comment came after a telephone conversation earlier in the day between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron after which it was revealed that France will provide AMX-10 RC light-armored vehicles to Ukraine.
Reuters quoted an unidentified French official as saying that "this is the first time Western-made armored vehicles are supplied to support the Ukrainian Army." No further details were reported.
Earlier, Australia provided 90 Bushmaster vehicles, which are armored against land mines.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles, particularly U.S.-made Abrams and German Leopard battle tanks.
"There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
WATCH: Only a small fraction of the prewar population remains in the village of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhya region. The settlement is located near the front line and suffers daily shelling by Russian forces.
A senior U.S. official said on January 4 that the fighting around Bakhmut was "still quite hot" and predicted "continued fighting in the coming months."
At a conference in Norway on January 5, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the West not to underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin's resolve in Ukraine.
"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg said. "We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine."
At the same event, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Berlin remained committed to providing equipment to Ukraine.
"We will not stop to deliver weapons to Ukraine," Habeck said in English. "We will always adjust our deliveries to the need of the battlefield."
Ukrainian officials have been warning in recent days that Russia is planning a fresh offensive, as Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary on February 24.
“There are many signs that give us reason to say that they may make another attempt in February,” Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, said on January 4.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that because of high casualties in the ongoing fighting, Russia will likely have to implement a second military mobilization in the first quarter of this year.
In December, Putin said there was no need for further mobilization.
The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 5 that he had pressed Putin during a telephone call to implement a "unilateral cease-fire" in Ukraine in order to support efforts for peace talks.
Erdogan was expected to speak by telephone with Zelenskiy later in the day.
The Turkish leader, who helped broker a deal to resume shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that were closed during the early months of the conflict, has repeatedly offered to host a peace summit between the warring leaders.
The Kremlin reported that Putin informed Erdogan of Russia's "openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities...taking into account the new territorial realities," a reference to Russia's unrecognized claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions.
Also on January 5, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has been a staunch supporter of the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine, called on "all sides" involved in conflicts to observe a truce on January 6-7 to enable Orthodox believers to attend church services for Christmas.
Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the same day that, because of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's gross domestic product declined by more than 30 percent in 2022, the largest annual decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union over 30 years ago.
Svyrydenko noted that Russian missile and drone attacks continued to pummel Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, which has put increased pressure on the economy.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Says Eight Killed In Raids Of IS Hideouts In Afghanistan
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban killed eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) group and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said on January 5. Zabihullah Mujahid said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz Province on January 4 targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan's embassy, and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Nobel Winner Byalyatski, Associates Face Up To 12 Years In Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski and his three associates from the Vyasna human rights center have gone on trial in Minsk on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments call politically motivated retribution on the part of longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Lenin district court in Minsk opened the trial of Byalyatski, Vyasna's chairman, his deputy Valyantsin Stefanovich, and the coordinator of Human Rights Defenders for Fair Elections, Uladzimer Labkovich, on January 5.
The defendants have been in custody since July 2021 and face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
Representatives of several Western diplomatic missions in Minsk came to the court but were not allowed to attend the trial.
As the hearing started, the defendants demanded to have their handcuffs removed and that the trial be held in Belarusian, not in Russian.
The judge refused to meet their demands, but allowed them to use Belarusian in their testimonies, saying that everybody would understand them.
Russian and Belarusian are both official languages in Belarus.
The three men and a fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who is being tried in absentia, are accused of bringing money into the country for "illegal activities and financing Vyasna," the largest rights body in the former Soviet country and one of the main sources of information on political detentions and arrests.
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and the embattled Russian group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role in monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- has regularly been harassed and persecuted by Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and non-state media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Russian Firms Shut Out Of Prestigious Consumer-Technology Expo
Russian companies have been banned from participating in the CES-2023 consumer-technology expo in Las Vegas, organizers said on January 4. "We did not welcome them this year, given the political situation," said Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the event. "We just didn’t feel it was appropriate." Shapiro said that about a dozen Ukrainian tech firms were expected to display at the show, which runs from January 5-8. To read the original story by the BBC, click here.
Pneumonia Rampant Among Afghan Children As Humanitarian Crisis Continues
Thousands of Afghan children have been hospitalized this winter with pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses amid a massive humanitarian crisis brought on by the de facto Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. The country has been hit by a massive cut in much-needed international aid, as well as by Western sanctions and a freezing of central bank assets. Over 180 international organizations have suspended operations after the Taliban banned female aid workers. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that even before the onset of winter, hospitalizations of children under 5 were 50 percent higher than last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles To Ukraine, Biden Confirms
U.S. President Joe Biden says the United States is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia's ongoing invasion. Biden was asked on January 4 whether providing the vehicle to Ukraine was on the table, and he responded "yes" without offering further comment. Kyiv has been pressing Washington for tanks, longer-range missiles, armor, and air-defense systems. The Bradley is a medium-armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels but is lighter and more agile than a tank. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S., EU Officials To Visit Serbia To Discuss Possible Solutions To Tensions Over Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that a U.S. State Department official will visit Belgrade next week amid continued tensions over Kosovo and pressure on Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
Vucic said on January 4 that Derek Chollet, a State Department counselor, is to visit Belgrade on January 11 or 12. Chollet last month had to cancel a visit to the Western Balkans and Brussels after he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I believe in creating better relations with the United States, we'll see how it goes. It won't be an easy conversation, but I believe we can talk," Vucic said at a press conference.
Vucic said European Union negotiators would travel to Belgrade after Chollet's visit, and the officials would discuss possible solutions to the tensions over Kosovo, which were heightened last month when ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo over the arrest of an ethnic Serbian ex-police officer.
The roadblocks were dismantled after Kosovar authorities announced the release of the former policeman, Dejan Pantic, who had been held on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
"We wanted peace, and we barely saved it," said Vucic, who last week said all roadblocks would be removed following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions.
"We haven't provoked anyone, not even for a single second, unless some people consider it a provocation that we see our people in Kosovo as citizens of our country," Vucic said.
U.S. and European officials have been trying to speed up dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The parties have been offered a French-German proposal on behalf of the EU, Vucic said.
The document has not been made public but has the support of the United States, according to Vucic, who insisted that it is only a draft and complained that the EU and United States "are already behaving as if it is a proposal that you must not refuse."
Asked what an acceptable solution would be, Vucic said that Serbia sticks to its constitution but is "ready to discuss countless compromise solutions." The Serbian Constitution states that Kosovo is part of Serbia.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Since 2011, Belgrade and Pristina have been in an EU-led dialogue on the normalization of relations.
Vucic also said the EU's calls for his country to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine represent interference in Serbia's internal affairs.
"Thank you very much for meddling in our internal affairs in such a brutal way," he said.
Although Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, it has repeatedly ignored calls to align its foreign policies with the 27-country bloc, including joining the sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP
Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Cartoons
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on January 4 summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest "insulting" cartoons depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Iranian state media reported. The magazine published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, saying the series was part of a competition it launched to support anti-government protests in Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French ambassador that the publication of the cartoons was an "insult to authority, sanctities, and religious and national values" and that Iran does not accept these insults in any way. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Teenager Must Remain Under House Arrest Until Trial Over Online Posts
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk has ruled that a 19-year-old must remain under house arrest over her alleged reposting of online messages criticizing Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and posting a report about the bombing of the Russia-built Crimea Bridge. The court ruled on January 4 that Olesya Krivtsova, who was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces and justification of terrorism on December 28, must stay under house arrest until her trial. If found guilty, Krivtsova may face up to seven years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
France To Send Light Combat Vehicles To Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help Kyiv in its war against Russia, a French official said after a phone call between the two leaders. Speaking to reporters on January 4, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but said the talks between the two countries would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types. The French-made AMX-10 is a reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility that can carry up to four people. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Lawyer Who Defended Opposition Activists Flees Russia
Russian lawyer Leonid Krikun, who gained prominence by defending opposition and civil right activists in high-profile cases, has fled Russia, fearing for his safety. Krikun told the SOTA online media group on January 4 that he is currently outside of Russia in an unspecified country, adding that he had to leave the country "to avoid incarceration." Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, many opposition activists, journalists, lawyers, and rights defenders fled the country fearing for their safety and freedom. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Montenegrin Parties Fail To Agree On New Government Led By Lekic
Representatives from a group of parties led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front in Montenegro have failed to reach an agreement to form a government led by Prime Minister-designate Miodrag Lekic.
"I said that the government will be serious or there won't be one. There won't be one, and let the citizens interpret who was serious," Lekic said after the meeting on January 4. He did not elaborate on why the talks failed.
Lekic had said that he hoped to form a new government -- comprised of the Democratic Front, the Democrats and the Ura movement -- by January 20. The three parties control 81 of the legislature's 81 seats.
"We did not succeed in what we started out to achieve.... We invested a lot of energy to reach an agreement," said Andrija Mandic, one of the leaders of the Democratic Front.
Mandic added that given the situation, simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections should be called.
The tiny Adriatic country has been gridlocked since the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic fell in a no-confidence vote in August.
Lekic was subsequently handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president, under which the parliamentary majority took over part of the constitutional powers of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic, along with European authorities, have said the curbing of the president's authority contradicted the constitution and should be changed.
Lekic has been on the political scene since the 1990s when he was the foreign minister and the ambassador of Yugoslavia to Italy during the rule of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
As a member of parliament, Lekic opposed Montenegro joining NATO in 2017 and voted against a resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine earlier this year.
With reporting by Reuters
Putin Deploys New Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missiles To Atlantic
President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean reportedly armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on January 4. Russia, China, and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speed -- above five times the speed of sound -- and maneuverability. In a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in attendance, Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Prominent Actress Who Protested Executions
Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on January 4 that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning The Salesman, was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, said she would be released in a post on Instagram. Alidoosti had joined several Iranian celebrities in expressing support for the protests and criticizing the authorities' violent crackdown on dissent. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Arrested In Poland On Espionage Charges
Prosecutors in Poland have charged two men, a Belarusian and a Russian, with spying for Russia's military intelligence, the GRU, a spokeswoman of the Polish Prosecutor-General’s Office said on December 4. The two men, whose identities were not disclosed, were apprehended in April for allegedly collecting classified data related to Poland's military and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. It is not clear how the two men pleaded. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Two Pakistani Intelligence Agents Shot Dead In Punjab Province
An unidentified gunman killed two Pakistani intelligence officers in an attack in Punjab Province on January 3, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reported in a post on Twitter. The victims were identified as Naveed Sadiq, deputy director of the ISI intelligence agency, and Nasir Abbas, a counterterrorism inspector. A source told Radio Mashaal that the attacker was a source being used by the officers. Initially, an obscure group called Lashakr-e Khorasan Pakistan (LeKP) claimed responsibility for the attack, but later the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility. The TTP said the attack was carried out by their secret brigade. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Rallies Demanding Release Of Former Georgian President Saakashvili Held In Many Countries
Demonstrators in several European Union capitals and other nations around the world have held rallies in front of Georgian diplomatic missions to demand the immediate release of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison due to the deteriorating state of his health.
The action #SaveMisha was held on January 4 in more than 15 countries. Photos from demonstrations in Barcelona, Munich, and Riga were among those posted and shared at #SaveMisha on Twitter.
In Georgia, Saakashvili’s supporters gathered in the village of Chorvila, the birthplace of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, a Saakashvili rival who founded the ruling Georgian Dream political party and is a former prime minister. Ivanishvili is believed to still wield great influence in the politics of the Georgian government.
Supporters of Saakashvili, who is a Ukrainian citizen, had planned to march to Ivanishvili's house with a banner emblazoned with the words "Freedom to Misha," but they were stopped by Ivanishvili supporters, who blocked the way to the site and brawled with the demonstrators.
Saakashvili’s supporters also held rallies in Tbilisi and several other cities in Georgia on January 4.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. He currently is being treated at a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical the situation is.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
A court in Tbilisi is scheduled to hold a hearing on whether to defer or suspend Saakashvili’s case on January 9.
German Foreign Minister: European Unity Crucial To Ukraine Support
Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on January 4, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow. "And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh, Russian Security Officers Apprehend Alleged Criminal Group In Baikonur
Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB) says its officers and counterparts from Russia's Federal Security Service have apprehended 18 alleged members of a criminal group. The arrests were made in the southern city of Baiqonyr, also known as Baikonur, where a major cosmodrome is located that Russia leases for its space programs. According to a KNB statement on January 4, the members of the group who were allegedly involved in robberies, extortion, and abductions, were detained a day earlier in the Kazakh cities of Astana, Qyzylorda, and Qonaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Police Prevent Another Bride Kidnapping After Stopping Speeding Car
Police in the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh say they have prevented another bride snatching. The police said on January 4 that they had stopped a car for speeding on December 31 and found a 23-year-old woman inside the vehicle asking for help as she had been kidnapped by two 25-year-old men, one of whom intended to forcibly marry her. Thousands of bride kidnappings occur each year in Kyrgyzstan despite the criminalization of the practice in 2013. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Shuts Down More Than 100 Highways Amid Heavy Snowstorms
Kazakhstan has been forced to shut down 127 highways across the country due to heavy snowfalls, the Central Asian nation's Emergency Ministry said on January 4. According to the ministry, special rescue teams have been established to locate and provide help to motorists stuck on highways amid the ongoing snowstorms. Overall, 691 people, including 137 children, have already been rescued in several regions, while rescue work continues, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
