U.S. Slaps Belarusian Officials With Additional Sanctions For 'Repression' Of Athletes Abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have called on the West to “abandon the ideologized approaches of the Cold War” as the two leaders showed their deepening relationship amid a standoff between Moscow and the West prompted by a Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine that the United States suspects is the prelude to an invasion.

Xi and Putin, who is in Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, held talks and had lunch before the start of the festivities scheduled later on February 4.

The joint statement came at a time when Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000-plus troops near its border with Ukraine and is demanding European security guarantees including a pledge that Kyiv will never be admitted into NATO.

In the statement, Moscow also said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form, while also criticizing Washington's "negative impact on peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin earlier hailed Russia's close ties with China as the two countries seek to present a united front in the face of increasing criticism from the West.

Moscow's relations with Beijing are of an "unprecedented nature and an example of a dignified relationship," Putin said in televised remarks in Beijing at the start of his meeting.

Putin's trip to China marks his first in-person meeting with Xi since 2019 and comes as the two countries increasingly align their foreign policies.

China's relations with the West have also been increasingly tense over Beijing's human rights record, particularly the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang Province, its expansionist stance in the South China Sea, and its actions in Hong Kong.

Putin told Xi that Russia has prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from its Far East as the turmoil over Ukraine threatens to derail the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, which is expected to start seeing Russian gas supplies flow directly to Germany in the near future.

Flurry Of Diplomacy

As a flurry of diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis continues, the European Union warned Russia that it has put together a "robust and comprehensive" set of sanctions against Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine.

"We have prepared a robust and comprehensive package of financial and economic sanctions," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on February 4 in an interview with the Handeslblatt and Les Echos newspapers, adding that these included "capping access to foreign capital" and "export controls, especially on technical goods."

Von der Leyen said the pipeline was also part of the sanctions package. Whether the pipeline can go into operation depends "on Russia's behavior," she said.

"People close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and oligarchs could, of course, be hit sensitively," von der Leyen added.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, who on February 3 spoke by phone with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced he will travel to Russia on February 7 and to Ukraine on February 8.

Macron will discuss the Ukraine situation with the two leaders, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on February 4.

Zelenskiy on February 3 hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to mediate in Kyiv's standoff with Moscow.

Erdogan said Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbors in the Black Sea.”

The Turkish leader, who has close ties with Putin, said he would be “happy to host a summit at the level of leaders in Turkey or talks at the technical level."

Zelenskiy thanked Erdogan for his initiative and welcomed Turkey’s plans to expand its diplomatic missions in Ukraine and a deal enabling Ukrainian factories to produce Turkish drones.

Turkey and Ukraine signed a series of agreements during the meeting including a free trade deal that Kyiv says will boost bilateral annual commerce to about $10 billion over five years from $7 billion now.

Erdogan is the latest leader of a NATO country to visit Kyiv after the premiers of the Netherlands, Poland, and Britain amid heightened diplomacy to ease tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow on February 3 of amassing some 30,000 combat troops and modern weapons in Belarus ahead of planned joint military drills later this month. Stoltenberg called Russia's deployment the biggest to Belarus since the end of the Cold War

Stoltenberg's announcement came after Washington said it would send thousands of troops to Europe to bolster NATO allies amid a continued standoff prompted by the massive Russian troop buildup.

The Pentagon announced it will send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany this week, a decision that U.S. President Joe Biden said is consistent with what he has told Putin and represents "a sacred obligation" under Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty -- the key mutual defense clause.

Moscow has not disclosed the size of the troop contingent it has sent into Belarus, but Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Belarus on February 3 ahead of the joint drills, has said the number of soldiers involved is below the 13,000-troop maximum agreed in 2011 under Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) rules as set out in the Vienna Document. When that level is breached, Russia is obligated to invite observers from the OSCE to the area.

