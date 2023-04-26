Belarusian Opposition Marks Chernobyl Anniversary In Vilnius By Protesting Russian Nukes

Members of Belarus's opposition in exile, including leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, gathered in central Vilnius on April 26 for an annual commemoration of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 1986. This time, they voiced their protest against Russian plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. In solidarity, they unfurled a giant flag of Ukraine -- the country where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place and which has been fighting a Russian military invasion since February 24, 2022.