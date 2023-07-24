News
Thousands Of Wagner Mercenaries In Belarus, Says Monitoring Group
Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said on July 24. Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have traveled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belaruski Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country. Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys in Belarus, Belaruski Hajun said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Three Malian Officials For Work With Wagner Mercenary Group
The United States imposed sanctions on three Malian officials "who have worked closely" with the Russian Wagner mercenary group to facilitate and expand the group’s presence in Mali since December 2021, the State Department said on July 24. The statement said civilian fatalities have risen 278 percent since Wagner forces deployed to Mali. “Many of those deaths were the result of operations conducted by Malian armed forces alongside members of the Wagner Group,” it said. Those designated are: Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko.
Putin Signs Law Banning Gender-Reassignment Surgery, Hormonal Therapy
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 24 signed into law a ban on gender-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy done as part of the gender-transition process. Such treatment will be allowed only in the case of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children." Russian deputies in recent weeks approved the bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in a move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In The Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Belarus Extradites Tajik Opposition Activist Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
Belarusian authorities have extradited Tajik opposition activist Nizomiddin Nasriddinov to Tajikistan despite warnings from human rights groups that he "would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture on the basis of his political beliefs." Germany-based relatives of the activist said they were informed of the move by Nasriddinov's lawyer on July 24. Nasriddinov was detained at Dushanbe's request while entering Belarus from Lithuania in January. He is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of calling for extremist actions, which right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
UN Chief Urges Moscow To Revive Grain Deal As Russian Drones Hit Export Route
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Moscow on July 24 to restart the grain deal brokered by the world body, which allows shipments to be made from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports hours after reports said Russian drones had struck a key Danube River export route.
Guterres said the collapse of the Ukraine-Russia grain deal -- which was also brokered with the help of Turkey -- would mean “the most vulnerable will pay the highest price.”
“I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative," the UN chief said, speaking at a three-day Rome summit on world food delivery systems
Guterres said global wheat and corn prices are already starting to rise, affecting poorer nations the most.
The comments come amid a report of a Russian drone attack on a key Danube River grain export route for Ukraine very close to the border of NATO and EU member Romania.
The Ukrainian military said infrastructure on the river in southern Ukraine was hit by exploding drones early on July 24, wounding seven workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo.
News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the port city of Reni in an attack involving about 15 drones.
Russia’s military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food-export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from the UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
Guterres stressed that Russia and Ukraine both are “essential to global food security,'' noting that they have historically accounted for some 30 percent of global wheat and barley exports, 20 percent of maize, and more than 50 percent of sunflower oil.
"For my part, I remain committed to facilitating unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizer from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation and to deliver the food security every person deserves,'' Guterres said.
Moscow announced late on July 17 that it was suspending its participation in the accord, which ensured the safe passing of exports totaling more than 33 million metric tons of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The supplies helped address a global food emergency and tamp down rampant inflation that accelerated worldwide after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by AP
Three Russians Get Prison Terms For Planning To Set Military Conscription Center On Fire
A Moscow court sentenced three men to lengthy prison terms on July 24 for "plotting an arson attack on a local military conscription center" in the northwestern city of Vyborg last year. The Second Military District Court found Yevgeny Lagoida and Eldar Voskresensky guilty of planning a terrorist act and sentenced them to six years and 13 years in prison, respectively. Yury Zagurskikh was handed 11 years in prison on a charge of organizing terrorist activities. Dozens of arson attacks on military conscription centers have been reported across Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Election Commission Seeks Nonbailable Arrest Warrant For Ex-PM Khan
Pakistan’s Election Commission said it is seeking a nonbailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, citing a case linked to contempt of the commission, Geo News reported on July 24. Khan, a former cricket star and the country's main opposition leader, has faced a series of legal cases since being ousted from office last year. He was arrested in May in connection with a corruption case, sparking mass protests by his supporters before he was released on bail. In recent weeks, some former supporters have left his party to start another grouping.
- By Reuters
Pakistani Finance Minister Proposed As Head Of Caretaker Government, Sources Say
One of the main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition has proposed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lead an incoming caretaker government to help push on with economic reforms agreed under a deal with the International Monetary Fund, party sources said on July 24. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the coalition will dissolve parliament next month and hand over the reins to the caretaker administration to pave the way for national elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put forward Dar's name to its coalition partners, according to the sources who declined to be identified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow On July 25
The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will meet in Moscow on July 25 for separate and trilateral talks amid heightened tensions over the situation on the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will "analyze ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh" and steps toward the implementation of tripartite peace agreements. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Iranian Rapper Yasin Reportedly Moved To Psychiatric Center
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, has reportedly been transferred to a psychiatric center.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan and the HRANA news agency said on July 23 that Yasin was transferred on the orders of Abolghasem Salavati, the judge presiding over his case. The move was made without Yasin's family or close associates being informed.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and the focus of a government crackdown against dissent -- recently released an audio message from prison in which he maintained his innocence and expressed frustration at his detention. He also claimed that the judge had denied him access to his chosen lawyer.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested that he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison, and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin was later moved to Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan has reported that Yasin was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture following his arrest, including solitary confinement, detention in a cold room, severe beatings, and being thrown down the stairs of his ward. He was also allegedly pressured into making forced confessions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges also have recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
At the same time, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law raising the maximum age of people in the military reserves by five years. According to the law, signed on July 24, the maximum ages of privates, sergeants, and ensigns in the reserves will rise to 40 from 35, while the maximum age of officers of middle ranks in reserve will be increased to 50 from 45, and high-ranking officers in reserve will jump to 55 from 50. During any mobilization, the maximum ages of officers in the reserves will be increased by an additional five years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Two Arrested In Serbia Suspected Of Smuggling Cubans To Spain
Serbian police said on July 24 they had arrested two people suspected of helping smuggle Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol, and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects were arrested in Spain. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries -- North Macedonia or Bosnia-Herzegovina -- and on to Spain, the statement said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pro-Russian Lawmaker In Ukraine Accused Of High Treason
A Ukrainian lawmaker for the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party has been officially notified that he is suspected of high treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on July 24, without identifying the suspect. Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, and several media outlets in Ukraine identified the lawmaker as Oleksandr Ponomaryov. Investigators say he is suspected of collaborating with Moscow-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region that are under Russian control. If convicted, Ponomaryov could face up to 15 years in prison. Skhemy will publish a detailed investigation on the topic later on July 24. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Military Commissioner Of Ukraine's Odesa Region Detained
Ukrainian investigators have detained Yevhen Borisov, the former military commissioner of the Odesa region, on charges of illegal enrichment, deriliction of duty, and evading military service. The State Bureau of Investigations and the Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 24 that Borisov was detained in Kyiv. Borisov was fired from the post last month after investigative reports said he and members of his family had bought property in Spain along with luxury automobiles worth $4 million at a time when Ukraine was battling invading Russian forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Faces Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka citing her "moral principles," will face trial on August 1 on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on July 24 that Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's central district court was assigned to preside over Svitsina's trial.
In May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transport, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student at the ethnology and folklore department at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship amid the unprecedented crackdown on dissent after nationwide protests over claims the election was rigged.
Vyasna also said on July 24 that the Hrodna regional court in the country's west started the trial of Mikhail Myakeka over his participation in mass rallies protesting the results of the presidential poll in August 2020.
Myakeka, who was arrested in November 2022 after he returned to Belarus from Poland, is charged with inciting social hatred, organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order, violence or the threat of violence against a law enforcement officer, and libeling Lukashenka.
According to Vyasna, Judge Viktar Syanko will oversee the trial.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile following the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Azerbaijani Opposition Politician Detained On Counterfeiting Charge
Azerbaijani opposition politician Qubad Ibadoglu was detained on July 23 on a charge of counterfeiting after police claimed they found forged bills worth $40,000 in his abandoned apartment in Baku. Ibadoglu rejected the charge, saying he had nothing to do with the fake money, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadiqova told RFE/RL. The chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party, Ibadoglu, who for many years has lived abroad, announced last month along with several other Azerbaijani politicians and activists in exile the creation in London of the Education Foundation for Azerbaijani Youth. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here
Kazakh Journalist Freed After 20 Days In Jail On Libel Charge
Well-known Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov was released from jail late on July 23 after serving a 20-day term he was handed after a court in the southern town of Saryaghash found him guilty of publishing false information about lawmaker Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly. Batyrbekov told RFE/RL he will continue to appeal the court's decision. The Almaty-based media-rights group Adil Soz (A Just Word) called Batyrbekov's incarceration "arbitrary." The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement also called for the release of Batyrbekov, who has faced trial for politically motivated libel charges in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Kyrgyz Official's Son Wanted On Corruption Charges Detained In Turkey
Kemelbek Kutmanov, the son of former Kyrgyz Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova, has been detained in Turkey and his extradition to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges is pending, President Sadyr Japarov said on July 24. Japarov also rejected Kutmanova's recent statement that unknown persons abducted her son in Turkey and demanded a ransom. Japarov said the probe against Kutmanov was linked to the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. Last week, the chief of the National Security Committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, publicly accused Kutmanova of being involved in the embezzlement, which she denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kyrgyz President Defends Language Law Following Kremlin Criticism
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has defended a new law obliging all officials to be able to speak Kyrgyz for official purposes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly called the legislation "undemocratic" and "discriminatory." Japarov said in a televised statement on July 24 that the law reiterated the status of Russian as an official language in the country, and only stipulates that Kyrgyz must be used by officials at all state entities and local self-government bodies. The law also obliges broadcasters to have at least 60 percent of their programming in Kyrgyz. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Former Russian Navalny Campaigner Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison
The former head of a local branch of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team has been sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in an "extremist community," Navalny's team said on July 24. Vadim Ostanin, who had run Navalny's local headquarters in the Siberian city of Barnaul, had carried out only "legal political work," Navalny's team wrote on Telegram. Ostanin, 46, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with organizing an extremist community and propagating the activities of a noncommercial organization that encroaches on citizens' privacy and rights. The charges were related to the activities of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Hit By Drones As Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Export Route On Danube Near Romania
Two drones were reported to have hit buildings in Moscow early on July 24, according to the mayor of the Russian capital, with media reports saying debris was found not far from Defense Ministry headquarters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that two drones "were suppressed and crashed," and blamed the Ukrainian military.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that two nonresidential buildings were struck at around 4 a.m. He said there was no "serious damage or casualties."
Meanwhile, late on July 24, Ukrainian authorities said one child was killed and six other people injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine.
Among the injured were four children: three girls aged 5, 11, and 12, and an 11-year-old boy, said regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Kyrylenko said Smerch self-propelled grenade launchers with cluster munitions were used. The report could not immediately be verified.
The reports come a day after at least one person was killed, 22 wounded, and a historic Orthodox cathedral seriously damaged in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa.
It also comes amid a report on July 24 of a Russian drone attack on a key Danube River grain export route for Ukraine very close to the border with NATO and EU member Romania.
Russia's military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food-export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported drone strikes in Moscow on July 24. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
The Russian state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency services, said that drone fragments were found near a building on Komsomolsky Avenue in central Moscow. The site is about 2 kilometers from the Defense Ministry's buildings.
State-run media also reported that a high-rise office building was damaged on Likhachev Avenue in the south of the Russian capital.
Both streets were closed to traffic, Russian state-run media reported.
Russian Telegram channels posted videos and photos of what they said was the damaged buildings.
Elsewhere, Russian forces struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early on July 24, wounding seven workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo, the Ukrainian military said. It said that Ukrainian forces downed three of the drones.
"The Russian terrorists have again attacked the Odesa region overnight. Port infrastructure on the Danube River is the target this time," regional Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Citing a local official, news website Reni-Odesa said three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the Danube port city of Reni in an attack involving about 15 drones.
Reni lies just across the Danube from NATO and European Union member Romania.
That proximity was noted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a post on Twitter condemning the Danube attack.
Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on July 24 that the Ukrainian military had retaken over 12 square kilometers of territory in southern Ukraine in the past week in the counteroffensive against Russian invading forces.
Malyar said Ukrainian forces had recaptured a total of more than 192 square kilometers in the southern sector since the counteroffensive began in early June.
Malyar said Ukrainian forces were continuing to advance in several areas toward Melitopol and Berdyansk in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
In Crimea, a Russian-installed official in Crimea said an ammunition depot was hit during what he said was a Ukraine drone attack on Dzhankoy.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed leader of Crimea, which Moscow seized control of in 2014, said a residential building was also damaged in the area.
Aksyonov also said on Telegram that "for safety reasons" railway and road traffic in the area had been suspended.
Late on July 24, Russia-installed authorities said road traffic on the Crimea Bridge connecting Russia with the occupied peninsula had been temporarily halted, without giving a reason.
Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoy. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack was foiled and that there were no casualties.
It said 11 of the drones crashed into the Black Sea after being repressed by anti-drone equipment, three fell on Crimean territory, and three were destroyed by air defenses.
With reporting from Reuters
Blinken Says Moscow 'Failed A Long Time Ago' In War Goals, But Sees 'Very Hard Fight' Ahead
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia “failed a long time ago” in what it sought to achieve in its war against Ukraine and that Kyiv’s current counteroffensive has retaken substantial territory initially seized by Moscow, but he also warned of a long, "very hard fight" in the coming months.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“The objective was to erase Ukraine from the map, to eliminate its independence, its sovereignty, to subsume it into Russia. That failed a long time ago,” Blinken told CNN in an interview broadcast on July 23.
“Unlike the Russians, Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their future, for their country, for their freedom,” Blinken said.
But he cautioned that the war -- now more than 500 days old -- would continue for at least “several months.”
Blinken said Ukraine has seen success in its counteroffensive, but he cautioned that progress going forward would not be easy.
"[Ukraine has] already taken back about 50 percent of what was initially seized," Blinken claimed, without being specific. "These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough.
"It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking, I think, at several months."
Many Western observers had initially expressed optimism that Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive could quickly clear Russian forces from occupied regions in the east and south of the country, but many have suggested that the going has been tougher than hoped.
In late June, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said progress against Russian forces was "slower than desired" but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding up its actions.
The comments come as fighting continues to rage in eastern and southern Ukraine, including reports of heightened attacks on civilian sites by Russian forces.
Ukrainian officials on July 23 said one person was killed and 22 wounded, including four children, in a fresh Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
Russia’s military has launched strikes on the port city and other Ukrainian food export facilities over the past week after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral.... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation,” Zelenskiy said in a post on Twitter after the fresh strike on Odesa.
Zelenskiy wrote on his Telegram channel on July 23 that Ukraine needs a full-fledged air shield to defeat Russian missile strikes.
"We have already shown that we can shoot down even those Russian missiles that terrorists especially boasted about. Thanks to the help of partners and air-defense systems provided to Ukraine, our sky defenders have saved thousands of lives,” Zelenskiy wrote.
“But for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities, we need more air-defense systems. The world should not get used to Russian terror -- it is necessary to defeat terror. And it is possible," Zelenskiy wrote.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AFP
Iran Bans Film Festival Over Poster Of Actress Without Hijab
Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab, state media reported on July 23. The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its Short Film Festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film The Death Of Yazdguerd. "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law," state news agency IRNA reported. The festival had been scheduled for September. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Attack Blamed On 'Terrorists' In Southeastern Iran
Four police officers were killed in an attack in Iran’s restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, officials and state media reported on July 23. The Tasmin news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, blamed “terrorists” for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province, which has been the site of anti-government protests in recent months, borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
