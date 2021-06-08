Exiled Belarus Opposition Leader: 'I Want The West To Feel Our Pain'

Exiled Belarusian presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she believes European leaders would do more for her country if they could feel the pain Belarusians are going through under the tightening repressions of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime. Tsikhanouskaya spoke about the need for stronger Western pressure on Minsk and her role as an ambassador for her people on the international stage in an interview with RFE/RL’s Belarus Service during her visit to Prague on June 8.